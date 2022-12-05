Read full article on original website
A closer look at 5450 W Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Wilson
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
Annual Jackson Hole record sale returns this Saturday
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson’s vinyl enthusiast Matt Donovan is back with his collection of hundreds of records for sale, that range in price from two dollars to standard new record prices. In conjunction with the Jackson Hole Book Trader, the annual Jackson Hole Record Sale will start Saturday,...
As avy danger increases, Forest Service highlights 307 radio resource
JACKSON, Wyo. — Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF) is reminding backcountry users to make safety measures a top priority as avy danger has increased for the first time this season. One key pillar of safety is having the ability to communicate in the backcountry, especially during an emergency. Due to...
JHSC cancels 2023 Pole Pedal Paddle
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club (JHSC) has canceled the 2023 Pole Pedal Paddle (PPP) due to rising costs, volunteer shortages and a decline in participation over the last decade, the club announced yesterday, Dec. 5. “In its heyday of the 80s and 90s, the PPP...
Nora’s Doors Re-Open!
Local beloved breakfast spot, Nora’s Fish Creek Inn, has reopened it’s doors under new ownership. Nora’s Fish Creek Inn is a Jackson legend. The building first served as the post office and general store and was later converted into a restaurant. In 1982, Nora and Marvin Tygum opened what we currently know as Nora’s, serving up diner-style breakfast for all who stopped by.
PAWS seeks fosters for 70 animals amid heating issue at shelter
DRIGGS, Idaho — A heating issue at PAWS of Teton Valley Animal Shelter in Driggs has prompted the shelter to seek temporary homes for all seventy of its animals. According to the local nonprofit, it is unclear when the issue will be fixed but likely that fosters will be needed through the holidays.
Idaho bear biologist resigns over grizzly killings, conservation group says
Idaho’s top grizzly bear biologist has resigned over the killing of a bear and her cubs in eastern Idaho this fall, as first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a grizzly sow and two cubs in early November near Tetonia, northwest of Driggs, and community outcry quickly followed.
Astoria Bridge in Snake River Canyon remains closed
The Astoria Bridge in the Snake River Canyon that provides access to the Snake River Sporting Club remains closed due to structural damage. The post Astoria Bridge in Snake River Canyon remains closed appeared first on Local News 8.
SNAPPED: Snow stacks up in GTNP
JACKSON, Wyo. — The snow is stacking up in Grand Teton National Park as winter sets in across the Jackson Hole valley. The park’s main roadways, Highway US 89/191 and Highway US 26/287 are plowed and open for winter travel from the town of Jackson to Flagg Ranch just south of Yellowstone National Park. The Teton Park Road is closed from Nov. 1 to April 30 from Taggart Lake Trailhead to Signal Mountain Lodge. The road will be groomed for skiing, snowshoeing, and hiking beginning Dec. 16.
Game and Fish to collar bighorn sheep, expect helicopter activity
JACKSON, Wyo. — Tomorrow, a helicopter crew on behalf of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will net-capture bighorn sheep as part of a multi-year research project on bighorn sheep in the Jackson Region. Biologists will collect biological samples, measure body conditions, fit new captures with collars, and release...
Annual gift drive supports community members in need during holiday season
JACKSON, Wyo. — One22 Resource Center has launched its annual Holiday Gift Drive for the season in conjunction with several local partners. The Annual Holiday Gift Drive program pairs gift-givers with individuals and families who need assistance purchasing holiday gifts. One22 collects holiday wish lists from local households with support from nonprofit partners, and donors purchase items from the wish lists, delivering the gifts to One22 Resource Center offices in mid-December. Families then pick up gifts the following week. Last year, this program served nearly 400 individuals.
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
Wyoming Botulism Death Appears To Be Isolated, Source Remains Elusive
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Jackson man’s death from botulism appears to be an isolated incident, although the exact source of the contamination that sickened him hasn’t been determined, says a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health. Hans Russell, 56, died Wednesday...
Local father-son team wins USTA clay court national championship
SARASOTA, Fla. — Former Jackson Hole High School Tennis Coach, Jim Bowles and his son Clint recently won the United States Tennis Association (USTA) senior father-son clay court national championship Nov. 15-19 in Sarasota, Florida. The duo played five matches in four days in the Father (70 & over)-Son...
County’s emergency management stresses winter preparedness
JACKSON Wyo. — It’s only the beginning of the 2022-2023 winter season, but Teton County has already experienced harsh winter conditions. November 2022 was tied for the snowiest November since November 2000, and December hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down either. While this strong early season has been a treat for winter recreationists, it also presents hazards and Teton County Emergency Management wants locals to “know before they go” this winter. This means to plan ahead, be aware of potential hazards and take responsibility for your own safety during outdoor pursuits.
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
Planet Doom suspects charged after allegedly stealing over $4,000 worth of items in July
IDAHO FALLS — Prosecutors have charged two men who allegedly broke into a local business and stole over $4,000 worth of items. The burglary happened early morning on July 15 at Planet Doom on 1st Street. Charges were filed in October. Court hearings will be taking place in December.
Madison County deputies use spike strip to stop runaway teens in stolen vehicle
REXBURG — Deputies used a spike strip to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle driven by two teens who failed to obey commands to pull over. Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne told EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Wednesday. Two kids from Madison County went missing and were entered into the sheriff’s office database as runaways.
Woman arrested in Walmart parking lot on burglary, drug charges
AMMON — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy was notified by an employee of the Ammon Walmart of a female shoplifter that was about to flee the store. As the deputy approached the entrance, he observed a female run out of the store and was advised by an employee she was the suspect.
Alpine man arrested following shots fired in Etna
An Alpine man has been arrested following a verbal altercation that resulted in shots being fired at the Wolf Den in Etna. Andrew Iverson, 48, was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday, December 4 and charged with three counts of felony Aggravated Assault and Battery. He is currently being held on $200,000 cash or surety bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 15.
