Wildwood, FL

villages-news.com

Lake Sumter Apartments resident arrested on DUI charge after crash

A Lake Sumter Apartments resident was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash on County Road 466. Patrick James Smith, 38, who lives in the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, was driving a white Ford pickup at about 6 p.m. Wednesday when he rear-ended a sport utility vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A caller who witnessed the crash dialed 911.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man arrested with marijuana after disobeying stop sign

A Wildwood man was arrested with marijuana after disobeying a stop sign. Altaf Jaffarali, 63, was driving a red Toyota Camry at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he failed to obey a stop sign at SE 143rd Lane at U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

72-year-old Villager arrested after unwanted return to City Fire

A 72-year-old Villager was arrested after making an unwanted return to City Fire. James Joseph Hagan of the Village of Duval went into the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kentucky native had been banned from City Fire on Nov. 25 after getting into a verbal dispute with the restaurant’s management and staff.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police looking for man who burglarized shed

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify a man who is suspected of burglarizing a victim’s shed in northeast Ocala. In a social media post, OPD shared several photos of the male suspect who allegedly burglarized the victim’s shed and stole various items:
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested after alleged altercation over dissatisfaction over quality of Craig’s List furniture

A Villager was arrested after an alleged altercation over his dissatisfaction over the quality of furniture purchased through Craig’s List. Raymond Belden, 56, of 5898 McCranie Terrace in the Village of Cason Hammock was unhappy with the quality of furniture delivered to his home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Belden was so upset he seized the dolly that had been used to haul the furniture into his home. The person who delivered the furniture attempted to take back the dolly, but Beldlen, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, grabbed her arms and pushed her back. A witness verified the woman’s account of what had transpired.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Teen driver without license nabbed with stolen gun after trying to outrun cops

A teen without a driver’s license was nabbed with a stolen gun after trying to outrun law enforcement while he was at the wheel of a pickup. The 16-year-old who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was at the wheel of the pickup at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and traveling 65 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Guava Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The teen continued driving and ran a red light at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 prompting an officer to attempt to initiate a traffic stop.
LADY LAKE, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Hernando County woman dies in three-vehicle crash on US-41

BROOKSVILLE, FLA- A 28-year-old female driver from Spring Hill was killed Wednesday evening after she attempted to make a U-turn on US-41 and Powell Road in Hernando County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 28-year-old driver was traveling northbound on US-41 around 6:00PM. Two vehicles were traveling southbound approaching the intersection when the female driver attempted a U-Turn and entered the path of the southbound vehicles.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road

Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman arrested in Circle K parking lot for stealing car

A 20-year-old Eustis woman who’s been in and out of jail multiple times over the last two years was charged Tuesday with grand theft auto after she admitted to taking a vehicle and not returning to the owner. Debra Cheyenne Ramsey, of 1202 Dewey St., was a passenger in...
EUSTIS, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square

A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.
LADY LAKE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Suspected Walmart thief jailed on drug charges after traffic stop

A Leesburg woman jailed in March for stealing from Walmart was arrested on drug charges Monday night after the car she was riding in was stopped for not having its headlights on. Brooke Noelle Baisden, 33, of 4341 Magnolia Ave., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Alprazolam, possession...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Shoplifting suspect arrested with fentanyl and syringes at Best Buy

A shoplifting suspect was arrested with fentanyl, syringes and other drugs at Best Buy in Lady Lake. Robert Joseph Langford, 35, of Palm Bay, entered the store on Friday and took a Canon IC2 camera into the men’s room where he discarded the packaging, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He emerged from the men’s room and attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise, which was concealed in his backpack.
LADY LAKE, FL

