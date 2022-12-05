Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Pens Message For Fans Posting Takeoff
The Migos rapper wants fans to show his late cousin in a good light. Offset has been publicly grieving the loss of his cousin and Migos member Takeoff. Since the 28-year old’s shocking death, fans flooded social media with their well wishes and condolences for the slain star. Offset took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message with fans about posting Takeoff following his passing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Icewear Vezzo & DJ Drama Tap Jeezy, Future & More On “Paint The City”
Icewear Vezzo is easily one of the hottest rappers out of Detroit right now and that’s due to his incredible output. After years of grinding, he landed a deal with Quality Control earlier this year and he’s been on go-mode ever since. Earlier today, he unveiled his highly...
hotnewhiphop.com
Deshaun Watson’s GF Roasted For Sticking By Him
Jilly Anais is remaining loyal to Deshaun Watson. Deshaun Watson has been an incredibly controversial figure as of late, and for very good reason. He was accused of sexually assaulting upwards of 30 massage therapists around Houston. Additionally, an investigation suggested that Watson saw over 60 masseuses in a two-year period.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Durk Gifts Fan Free Merch After Hoodie Mishap
The Chicago rapper is making things right with one of his fans. Have you ever ordered merch from one of your favorite artists and been very excited for it to arrive in the mail? This was recently the case for a big fan of Lil Durk. Twitter user @4PF_Rami ordered a hoodie from Durk’s official merch site, otfgear.com.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Educates Soulja Boy On $1 Million Bill Claims
Shaq had to hit with Soulja Boy with the truth. Shaq is one of the best NBA players ever. He was incredibly dominant during his prime, and he will always be remembered for that three-peat with Kobe Bryant. Additionally, Shaq was known for his rap career. Throughout the 90s, he dropped numerous albums, something we documented in our long-form piece, “Rap Or Go To The League.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Died Without A Will, Parents Fighting Over Estate: Report
The estranged parents are reportedly in conflict over who should control their son’s assets. The hip-hop community is continuing to mourn the tragic and sudden death of Takeoff just last month. The Migos member was shot and killed in Houston on November 1. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an altercation that broke out over a game of dice at a private party. He was only 28 years old.
