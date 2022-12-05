ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

hotnewhiphop.com

Offset Pens Message For Fans Posting Takeoff

The Migos rapper wants fans to show his late cousin in a good light. Offset has been publicly grieving the loss of his cousin and Migos member Takeoff. Since the 28-year old’s shocking death, fans flooded social media with their well wishes and condolences for the slain star. Offset took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message with fans about posting Takeoff following his passing.
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Deshaun Watson’s GF Roasted For Sticking By Him

Jilly Anais is remaining loyal to Deshaun Watson. Deshaun Watson has been an incredibly controversial figure as of late, and for very good reason. He was accused of sexually assaulting upwards of 30 massage therapists around Houston. Additionally, an investigation suggested that Watson saw over 60 masseuses in a two-year period.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Gifts Fan Free Merch After Hoodie Mishap

The Chicago rapper is making things right with one of his fans. Have you ever ordered merch from one of your favorite artists and been very excited for it to arrive in the mail? This was recently the case for a big fan of Lil Durk. Twitter user @4PF_Rami ordered a hoodie from Durk’s official merch site, otfgear.com.
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Educates Soulja Boy On $1 Million Bill Claims

Shaq had to hit with Soulja Boy with the truth. Shaq is one of the best NBA players ever. He was incredibly dominant during his prime, and he will always be remembered for that three-peat with Kobe Bryant. Additionally, Shaq was known for his rap career. Throughout the 90s, he dropped numerous albums, something we documented in our long-form piece, “Rap Or Go To The League.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Takeoff Died Without A Will, Parents Fighting Over Estate: Report

The estranged parents are reportedly in conflict over who should control their son’s assets. The hip-hop community is continuing to mourn the tragic and sudden death of Takeoff just last month. The Migos member was shot and killed in Houston on November 1. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an altercation that broke out over a game of dice at a private party. He was only 28 years old.
HOUSTON, TX

