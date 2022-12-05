Adam Sandler Says Safdies Collaboration Has “Romantic” Elements & Mentions A Possible Todd Field Collab Again

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ With Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks & More Dated For June 2023
Some of our favorite filmmakers are working at an insane pace right now. Claire Denis released two films in 2022 (“Both Sides of The Blade,” “Stars At Noon”), Yorgos Lanthimos could probably release two films in 2023 if he wanted (“Poor Things” is definitely coming next year and “And” has already been shot), and Wes Anderson’s moving at a clip too. Yesterday evening Focus Features revealed that Anderson’s next film, “Asteroid City,” has set a limited theatrical release on June 16, 2023, with a wider expansion set for June 23, 2023. Focus, in partnership with Indian Paintbrush, will distribute the film domestically, with Universal Pictures International handling international distribution.
theplaylist.net
‘Queer’: Luca Guadagnino Wants To Adapt The Early William S. Burroughs Novel With Daniel Craig In The Lead
Audiences didn’t take to Luca Guadagnino‘s “Bones And All,” likely due to its grim subject matter. But pay no mind to the film’s scant $11 million gross at the box office: critics loved the movie, and they love Guada, undeniably one of the best filmmakers working today. So, news about another project Guadagnino has in the works is cause for excitement because it’s another chance to see a cinematic vision only he may pull off.
theplaylist.net
‘Presumed Innocent’: Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks To Star In David E. Kelley’s Legal Thriller Limited Series For Apple TV+
Jake Gyllenhaal is no stranger to the crime genre, with turns in “Zodiac,” “Prisoners,” and “Nocturnal Animals.” Now it looks like he’ll return to it for an upcoming Apple TV+ limited series based on a 1987 legal thriller by novelist Scott Turow. Variety...
theplaylist.net
First Look: Emilia Jones In ‘Cat Person,’ Adèle Exarchopoulos in Ira Sachs’ ‘Passages & More [Sundance]
The Sundance Film Festival 2023 is on the horizon next month, taking place between January 19 to 29, and we’re getting a heap of first-look images for their lineup of movies. Some of those upcoming films on the festival slate include “Cat Person,” based on the viral New Yorker article about dating that became a sensation in 2017 with a star-studded indie cast, including Emilia Jones from Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”
theplaylist.net
‘Alice, Darling’ Trailer: Anna Kendrick Tries To Escape An Abusive Relationship In Mary Nighy’s Upcoming Drama
How do you move on from an abusive relationship? The upcoming film “Alice, Darling” confronts issues that many face escaping these dangerous conditions. Its protagonist, Alice, begins to question her current situation while on vacation with friends. What follows reveals consequences that are as emotionally taxing as they are physically imposing. The project hails from director Mary Nighy and “The Rest of Us” screenwriter Alanna Francis.
theplaylist.net
Robert Downey, Jr. Defends Superhero Filmmaking & Warns Colleagues To Not “Cast Aspersions On Each Other”
For years now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been used as an example by certain filmmakers, actors, and fans of everything that is wrong with the film industry today. Because Marvel Studios’ films have been dominating the box office, there’s a feeling from some that these superhero films are pushing away smaller films and changing audiences’ expectations when coming to the cinema. And adding to that are the recent comments by Quentin Tarantino, who didn’t just take aim at the superhero films but also said that the folks acting in them are being overshadowed by the characters they play. Now, we have Robert Downey, Jr., who is basically the de facto godfather of the modern superhero film, here to defend the genre that, in essence, resurrected his career and turned him into the biggest star on the planet.
theplaylist.net
‘Tracy Flick Can’t Win’: An ‘Election’ Sequel Is In The Works At Paramount+ With Reese Witherspoon & Director Alexander Payne Returning
Few ’90s comedies are as beloved as Alexander Payne‘s cult classic “Election.” Now, Deadline reports that Payne and Paramount Pictures have a sequel to the film in the works over at Paramount+, with Reese Witherspoon also on board to reprise her iconic role as Tracy Flick.
theplaylist.net
‘Saint Omer’ Trailer: Alice Diop’s Award-Winning Drama Arrives In January
In terms of the Oscar race for Best International Feature, many critics have put Alice Diop’s “Saint Omer” towards the top of the list. The official French entry in the race, “Saint Omer” wowed audiences during festival season and is expected to be a major player come awards time. And soon, many more people will be able to see the touching drama.
theplaylist.net
First Look: Emilia Clarke In ‘The Pod Generation,’ Jonathan Majors In ‘Magazine Dreams’ & Brandon Cronenberg’s ‘Infinity Pool’ [Sundance]
Next month will see the return of the Sundance Film Festival; thankfully, we have a string of first looks of the 2023 lineup of films which includes Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor starring in the near future drama “The Pod Generation” that focuses on technology’s influence on pregnancies, Jonathan Majors-led bodybuilding pic “Magazine Dreams,” and director Brandon Cronenberg’s (“Possession”) new dystopian thriller “Infinity Pool,” which has Alexander Skarsgård (“The Northman”) and Mia Goth (“Pearl”) in lead roles.
theplaylist.net
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Margarita Levieva & Sandrine Holt Are The Latest To Join The Cast Of Marvel’s Upcoming Series
So far, it’s fair to say that Disney+ is very happy with the performance of the various Marvel Studios TV series. Each streaming series seems to be fairly well-loved by critics and fans, with Marvel seriously committing to bringing new and existing characters to the world of streaming. But perhaps the most anticipated Disney+ Marvel series in the works right now is none other than “Daredevil: Born Again,” which is deep in the middle of casting.
theplaylist.net
Producer Jon Landau Has Talked With Robert Rodriguez About ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Sequel
Filmmaker James Cameron is finally back with a long-delayed sequel to his box office juggernaut “Avatar” and even before “Avatar: The Way of Water” has been released the director has teased plans for two more sequels beyond the four installments that have been shot/written. While we’ve been focused mainly on Pandora there is another large effects-driven film that Cameron might be returning to as well.
theplaylist.net
‘Yellowstone’: Gil Birmingham Talks About His Long Relationship with Taylor Sheridan & His Unaired DC Comics Project [Yellowstoners Podcast]
The Yellowstoners, Mike DeAngelo and Rodrigo Perez, have returned to break down another season of “Yellowstone” like Beth’s bottle over some poor woman’s head. Along the way, they’ll also welcome guests from the show to discuss what makes the series so popular, their favorite characters and moments, and tease what’s to come.
theplaylist.net
‘Slow Horses’: Gary Oldman & Cast Return To Discuss Season 2, Potential Retirement, & More [Bingeworthy Podcast]
In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast host Mike DeAngelo gets pulled back into Apple TV+’s London-based spy series, “Slow Horses.” Based on the Mick Herron novel of the same name, the show follows Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), the slovenly, irascible, insubordinate leader of Slough House —a destination for all of British Intelligence’s misfits and career f*ck-ups. In the second season, which premiered its first two episodes last week on Apple TV+, the derogatorily dubbed “Slow Horses” stumble into another far-reaching case when a former colleague of Jackson Lamb’s is found dead on a bus.
theplaylist.net
‘Scalped’: Gil Birmingham Discusses Aborted DC TV Series From ‘Reservation Dogs’ Creator Sterlin Harjo And ‘Batgirl’ Directors
Over the last decade, we’ve seen so many DC Comics projects come and go, from the big screen to the small screen, various reasons contributed to their demise. It’s sometimes hard to keep track of all the ones that were announced for development given that so many haven’t crossed the finish line as Warner Bros. has changed hands multiple times recently and not every film or series survives the new regime.
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is Ready To Dive Into The Best Picture Race
They thought “Titanic” was a disaster. “Avatar” was an expensive mess that would never make a profit. And when the films were finally screened, the naysayers were utterly wrong. If Hollywood history has taught us anything it’s to never, ever, ever bet against James Cameron. We’re limited in what can report that isn’t constituted as a review for his latest epic, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” but after screenings on two continents yesterday it’s clear he hasn’t lost his legendary touch. And, yes, that means Cameron should have a third Best Picture nominee in his coffers when the Oscar nominations are revealed next month.
theplaylist.net
DC Studios May Recast Jason Momoa From Aquaman To Lobo In The Near Future
DC Fans got a lot of shocking news yesterday about the DCEU‘s future. In short, there may be a massive, drastic reset for the brand on the horizon, with some upcoming films now scrapped. Patty Jenkins‘ “Wonder Woman 3“? Dead. “Man Of Steel 2“? Also possibly dead. Fans expected big shake-ups after James Gunn and Peter Safran came on as the new DC Studios heads, but not this much so soon. And with a pivotal presentation by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav next week, expect even more shattering news in the coming days.
theplaylist.net
‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 Teaser: Matthew Rhys Returns With A New Mystery To Solve In March
For a while, the biggest news surrounding HBO’s reboot of “Perry Mason” was the behind-the-scenes drama, as it took forever for the show to come together. At one point, Robert Downey, Jr. was attached to star. Eventually, RDJ became just a producer, but the series did finally get released with Matthew Rhys as the title character. And when the series did debut on HBO, it shocked many people as it was a really solid period mystery series with solid acting and direction. Now, folks are excited to see what’s in store for Season 2.
theplaylist.net
‘Infinity Pool’ Trailer: Alexander Skarsgård & Mia Goth Star In Brandon Cronenberg’s Island Resort Horror Film On January 27
With 2020’s “Possessor,” Brandon Cronenberg made a film to make his father, the body-horror master David Cronenberg, proud. The film quickly won over critics at the Sundance Film Festival for its trippy, grotesque take on sci-fi horror, with winning performances from Christopher Abbot and Andrea Riseborough. Now, Brandon returns with his latest effort, “Infinity Pool,” which may not just make his Dad proud but cement the up-and-coming filmmaker as a master in his own right.
theplaylist.net
Ludwig Göransson On Rihanna’s “Yes” To ‘Lift Me Up’ & Is EGOT Next? [Interview]
When you get close to becoming an EGOT (an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner), it sometimes becomes a hunt to land the missing link. Jennifer Hudson, who just hit quadfecta in June, wore a ring with “EGO” on it for years. It probably goes without saying that Ludwig Göransson, who won an Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar before the age of 36, is not clamoring to secure a Tony. The Swedish composer and songwriter seemed perplexed that anyone would ask if he’d consider a theatrical musical project anytime soon. Then again, when you’re busy collaborating with artists such as Ryan Coogler, Christopher Nolan, Donald Glover, and Rihanna, it’s probably the last thing on your mind.
theplaylist.net
‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward, ‘Man Of Steel 2’ Could Be Dead, & DC Studios May Heading For A Drastic Reset
Earlier this week, Gal Gadot teased a “Wonder Woman” update on Twitter and an announcement. Fans thought it to mean good news, probably word about Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3,” and possibly an update, release date, or word that the project was officially moving forward. “A few years ago, it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman,” she wrote. “I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything, I’m grateful for YOU, the fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”
Comments / 0