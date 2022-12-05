Read full article on original website
Related
Lakefield Standard
Local youngsters commended for kind act
Three local youngsters have been recognized by Lakefield Police Chief Roger Pohlman as recipients of the Lakefield Police Department’s Kindness Award. Sully Koch and Caleb and Jacob Kruger were pre...
Lakefield Standard
Sheriff’s report 12-8-22
A deputy responded to a child custody dispute in Jackson. The Heron Lake Fire Department, Heron Lake Ambulance and deputies responded to a fire alarm at the ExpressWay gas station in Heron Lake. An electrical issue was determined to be the cause of the alarm. Personnel were on scene for about a half-hour.
Lakefield Standard
Gymnasts improve to 2-0
The Jackson County Central gymnastics team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 128.75-114.65 win over Windom/Mt. Lake Thursday night. Payten Benda won all-around (32.875), finishing just ahead of teammate Bailey Finck (32.325). Benda also won bars (7.375) and vault (8.8). Clara Brinks won balance beam for the second...
Lakefield Standard
Husky wrestlers don’t miss a beat
The Jackson County Central wrestling team picked up right where it left off last season, opening the new campaign by winning the Don Hall Invitational Saturday in Glencoe. In fact, the Huskies mi...
Lakefield Standard
Last month snowier than normal
Last month was snowier than normal. According to official weather statistics measured and recorded by Jackson-based Federated Rural Electric, 7.25 inches of the white stuff fell across Jackson County in November, around 2.13 inches more than the historical average for the month. Two inches of snow fell on Nov. 14, with another quarter-inch falling on Nov. 18 and 5 full inches fluttering to the ground on Nov. 29.
Lakefield Standard
HOUSING FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL SITE?
People may someday be able to live on land where generations of locals were educated. Members of the Jackson County Central Board of Education on Monday discussed an offer from the Lakefield Econ...
Lakefield Standard
Mixed bag for JCC on WBW goals
It’s a mixed bag for Jackson County Central Schools when it comes to achieving goals aligned with the state’s World’s Best Workforce standards. A public review of goals, outcomes and strategies earli...
Lakefield Standard
Tax hike high, despite whittling
Though members of the Lakefield City Council were able to whittle their preliminary property tax levy down by nearly $16,000 this week, they still ended up approving the city’s highest tax levy increa...
Lakefield Standard
Board excited to show off new space
New middle school space in Lakefield is almost complete, and members of the Jackson County Central Board of Education are excited to show it off to the public. They’re just not sure how best to d...
Lakefield Standard
Eagle hockey teams win pair of thrillers
Madelyn Schumacher scored the game-winning goal with 39 seconds left in regulation for the Windom Area girls’ hockey team against Worthington last Thursday. The Eagle boys had just as exciting of...
Lakefield Standard
City to automate asset management
The city of Lakefield plans to implement a fully automated asset management system. Members of the Lakefield City Council on Monday approved a proposal from Michigan-based Silversmith Data to provi...
Lakefield Standard
Basketball teams both win tight games
The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team won 64-59 at Martin County West Thursday night and the JCC boys won 99-91 at Windom. Maci Farmer finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the JCC girls, who improved to 3-1 with the win. Rylie Cother had 21...
Lakefield Standard
New dollar store could be open next year
Lakefield’s newest dollar store could be open for business sometime next year. That’s the word from Ben Weis, broker with St. Louis-based Location Commercial Real Estate, a consultant for Dollar Tr...
Comments / 0