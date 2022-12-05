Last month was snowier than normal. According to official weather statistics measured and recorded by Jackson-based Federated Rural Electric, 7.25 inches of the white stuff fell across Jackson County in November, around 2.13 inches more than the historical average for the month. Two inches of snow fell on Nov. 14, with another quarter-inch falling on Nov. 18 and 5 full inches fluttering to the ground on Nov. 29.

JACKSON COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO