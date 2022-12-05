ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Crossroads Mall Hoping To Bring A Cultural Experience To OKC

Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City is undergoing renovations and is set to reopen in 2023. The building, previously known as the Plaza Mayor, has seen destruction and acts of vandalism in the past, however new ownership is hoping to turn that around . The mall is around 900,000 square feet...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Popular Bricktown bar Cowboy Ranch closes its doors

OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular country bar in Oklahoma City's Bricktown closed, leaving dozens without work. Cowboy Ranch, near California and Joe avenues, is no longer in business. This is one of just several bars and restaurants owned by the same company that is now closed. This year alone,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Science Museum Oklahoma breaks ground on new planetarium

OKLAHOMA CITY — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a new planetarium in the works at Science Museum Oklahoma. "It was called the Omniplex, and one of the things I remember was the planetarium. And it was kind of a black-and-white version of what this is going to be," said Jeff Starling, who spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Magical Trip on Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride This Holiday Season

Have you ever wanted to live the movie The Polar Express? Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full-hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Lion cubs introduced to outdoor habitat at OKC Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo provided a good look at the four African lion cubs born earlier this year. The zoo posted a video to social media showing Zahara, Neema, Makena and Mshango being introduced to their outdoor habitat. They’ve been exposed to the habitat for a bit in the mornings in the past week before the zoo opens each day.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman nonprofit gets $1M check to help vulnerable community members

NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman nonprofit was awarded a $1 million gift on Thursday to help support those most vulnerable in the community. Food and Shelter, an organization that provides services for those struggling with homelessness, was presented with a check from the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Police shoot armed man near downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police shot an armed man they say made a threatening movement toward them during an incident Thursday morning in downtown Oklahoma City. Around 10:05 a.m., a person flagged down an officer and told them that a man who had pointed a gun at them was walking nearby down Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The officer found the person in the 1700 block of Northwest Third Street, near North Virginia Avenue between Linwood and Oklahoma boulevards.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

