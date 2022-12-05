Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
News On 6
Crossroads Mall Hoping To Bring A Cultural Experience To OKC
Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City is undergoing renovations and is set to reopen in 2023. The building, previously known as the Plaza Mayor, has seen destruction and acts of vandalism in the past, however new ownership is hoping to turn that around . The mall is around 900,000 square feet...
KOCO
Nine-year-old ballerina's dream comes true in Nutcracker production
OKLAHOMA CITY — For as long as a 9-year-old girl from Oklahoma could remember, she always loved ballet. “My lifelong dream has been to be in the Nutcracker,” said Olivia Francis. But a year after she put on her ballet slippers, a rare diagnosis would make that dream...
KOCO
Popular Bricktown bar Cowboy Ranch closes its doors
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular country bar in Oklahoma City's Bricktown closed, leaving dozens without work. Cowboy Ranch, near California and Joe avenues, is no longer in business. This is one of just several bars and restaurants owned by the same company that is now closed. This year alone,...
KOCO
Science Museum Oklahoma breaks ground on new planetarium
OKLAHOMA CITY — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a new planetarium in the works at Science Museum Oklahoma. "It was called the Omniplex, and one of the things I remember was the planetarium. And it was kind of a black-and-white version of what this is going to be," said Jeff Starling, who spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony.
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
Take a Magical Trip on Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride This Holiday Season
Have you ever wanted to live the movie The Polar Express? Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full-hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.
KOCO
Tiny homes for veterans living without housing could be coming to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tiny homes for veterans living without housing could be coming to Oklahoma City. A community just south of the Capitol worries the addition will be tough on the community. The Veterans Community Project has already built many tiny homes for veterans across the country. Now, they...
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
‘Salad and Go’ to open 2 new locations in OKC metro
If you are tight on time, it can be tough to find accessible options for healthy food.
Photos: Adorable dogs looking for loving homes in OKC
If you are hoping to add a special member to your family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare has just the pet you are looking for.
KOCO
Group of Oklahoma volunteers make sure troops feel Christmas love this holiday season
OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of volunteers in Oklahoma are making sure our troops feel the Christmas love this holiday season. The Hugs Project in Oklahoma City shipped out hundreds of care packages on Wednesday. "Wherever they’re in harm’s way, we’re going to take care of them because they’re...
KOCO
WATCH: Lion cubs introduced to outdoor habitat at OKC Zoo
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo provided a good look at the four African lion cubs born earlier this year. The zoo posted a video to social media showing Zahara, Neema, Makena and Mshango being introduced to their outdoor habitat. They’ve been exposed to the habitat for a bit in the mornings in the past week before the zoo opens each day.
KOCO
OKCPD Chief Gourley on new helicopter, mental health response
OKLAHOMA CITY — We sat down with Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley to learn about a new helicopter approved for the department and how the department responds to mental health calls. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Medical Minute: Drinking Away Diabetes
OKLAHOMA CITY - Research shows that if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance for developing prediabetes increases by 46%
Oklahoma Teen Robbed, Dragged By Driver In Sale Set Up Online
A driver in Oklahoma City robbed and dragged a teenager with a truck during a shoe sale they set up over Instagram, according to police. Investigators said the suspect was deceiving the victim. "A person had met unknown suspects over social media... using a fake name," OCPD Sgt. Dillon Quirk...
KOCO
Norman nonprofit gets $1M check to help vulnerable community members
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman nonprofit was awarded a $1 million gift on Thursday to help support those most vulnerable in the community. Food and Shelter, an organization that provides services for those struggling with homelessness, was presented with a check from the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The...
KOCO
Police shoot armed man near downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police shot an armed man they say made a threatening movement toward them during an incident Thursday morning in downtown Oklahoma City. Around 10:05 a.m., a person flagged down an officer and told them that a man who had pointed a gun at them was walking nearby down Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The officer found the person in the 1700 block of Northwest Third Street, near North Virginia Avenue between Linwood and Oklahoma boulevards.
Victims of quadruple murder linked to 2020 OKC shooting
New body cam footage shows what unfolded minutes after the gruesome quadruple murders at a Marijuana grow in Lacey. News 4 has learned two of the people who were shot are tied to a 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City.
‘Confusing’: Family went without heat at home due to issue with gas line
The heat's back on for one OKC family who went without heat for two weeks, due to an issue with their gas line.
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
Comments / 0