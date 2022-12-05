Have you ever wanted to live the movie The Polar Express? Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full-hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO