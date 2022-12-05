Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three juveniles detained in stolen car bust by Fargo Police
(Fargo, ND) -- A group of juveniles wh stole a car, and attempted to steal another have been detained by the Fargo Police Department. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the three juveniles were caught by officers Wednesday night after they had already stolen one car and were in the process of taking another.
valleynewslive.com
Missing vehicle tied to Moorhead murder case has been found
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says the vehicle tied to a murder in Moorhead last week has been found. The victim’s car, a 2016 black Honda Pilot, was missing from the scene of the crime. Police identified the victim as the suspect’s mother, 56-year-old...
kvrr.com
Fargo Police Oversight Board votes no further investigation in Netterville shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Police Oversight Board votes to take no further action bringing in a third party to investigate the police involved shooting that killed Shane Netterville. Wess Philome, an activist with OneFargo, wants an independent review for feedback and policy purposes. Fargo Police and North...
kvrr.com
Arrests made after stolen vehicle crashes
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Two men are arrested after a stolen vehicle crashes on Main Avenue in Fargo Thursday afternoon. Police say an officer saw what he believed to be a stolen vehicle. While trying to confirm that, the vehicle tried to onto Main, lost control and crashed into the median.
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested after crashing stolen vehicle on Main Avenue in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A patrol officer in Fargo had to call for backup, after he said people in a stolen vehicle were being uncooperative after a crash. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was on routine patrol in the 3800 block of Main Avenue when they noticed a vehicle that was possibly stolen was driving next to him.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Detroit Lakes Police say MN Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding missing woman
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update 8:00 PM: Detroit Lakes Police say a Minnesota State Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding a missing woman with dementia. Authorities say Trooper Mike Lundeen heard the radio traffic about the missing woman and came in to Detroit Lakes...
fox9.com
Moorhead man charged with mother’s murder days after being jailed for threatening to kill her
(FOX 9) - Clay County prosecutors charged a 25-year-old man with the murder of his mother, which came days after he was released from jail for threatening her life. The criminal complaint states Moorhead police officers responded to a call on Dec.1 for a woman who was found dead in her home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South.
kfgo.com
Federal suit filed by the family of a man who bled to death in the Cass County Jail
FARGO (KFGO) – The family of a man who bled to death in a cell at the Cass County Jail two years ago has filed a wrongful death suit in federal court against Essentia Health, Cass County, Sheriff Jesse Jahner and individual employees of the hospital and county who the family says deprived Luke Laducer of the medical care that could have saved his life.
valleynewslive.com
One person hurt during collision with postal vehicle in Becker County
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wadena County woman was injured in a crash with a postal vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Spruce Grove Township in Becker County. A Minnesota State Patrol report says a Mercedes-Benz postal vehicle was crossing Highway 87 at the intersection of 490th Avenue when it collided with a Nissan Altima.
KNOX News Radio
Pursuit on I-29 near Harwood
A Fargo man faces numerous charges after a high speed chase on I-29 Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Patrol says 29-year old Chase Dubford was clocked speeding on a motorcycle. Authorities say the suspect fled northbound hitting 120 mph before exiting at Harwood. The trooper terminated the chase for safety...
kvrr.com
City of Moorhead is trying to find who leaked Fire Dept. email, employee says
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead Fire Department employee says the city hired a Twin Cities-area attorney to figure out who leaked an internal email that’s highly critical of department leadership. The email was obtained in November by KVRR News. All six fire department captains and a battalion...
valleynewslive.com
Nearly $20,000 raised to pay for funeral expenses of Moorhead woman killed
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly $20,000 has been raised to pay for the funeral expenses of a Moorhead woman, who was killed on December 1. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Receia Kollie. Her son, James Kollie, Jr., is accused of brutally murdering her. The fundraising...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police present Moorhead Security Officer with Distinguished Service Award
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are recognizing the efforts of a Moorhead security officer. Kim Sandvik was presented with a Citizen Citation for Distinguished Service Tuesday. Sandvik was chosen for his bravery in responding to an active shooter situation near a jewelry store where he was working. The security officer located the victim and began life saving efforts until first responders were able to take over.
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
valleynewslive.com
Busy day for ND Highway Patrol, 14 crashes in Fargo area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today’s falling snow has made for a busy day for emergency responders. North Dakota Highway Patrol say they are investigating 14 crashes in the Fargo area on I-94 and I-29. Officials told us this is in addition to 10 other highway assists, where...
lakesarearadio.net
F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show coming to Detroit Lakes for First Time
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show is coming to Detroit Lakes for the first time Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. A variety of vendors will showcase firearms and firearm accessories says event organizer Frank Chilson, “Expect a variety of firearms, ammo – always some oddball stuff – fishing tackle and an Osprey scope dealer will be there with six tables of optics available for sale.”
Patrol: Driver fatally strikes pedestrian "walking in lane" in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota Monday evening.The patrol said a 32-year-old man was driving a Jeep on Highway 78 near Round Lake Loop when he struck a 74-year-old man "walking in the lane" around 6:30 p.m.MORE: Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville, says state patrolThe pedestrian was killed, according to the patrol. The driver was uninjured.
kfgo.com
Person burned in roll-over crash north of Glyndon; State Fire Marshal’s office investigating
CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – Glyndon Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash that left one person injured. Fire Chief Bob Cuchna says the vehicle rolled and started on fire. The victim was burned and was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived. The person was flown by AirMed to a Fargo hospital. A condition report was not available.
kfgo.com
UPDATE as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7: The Fargo Police Department can confirm Alfred VonBank has been located and safe
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Alfred VonBank suffers from dementia and other health problems and is without medication. His last known whereabouts were Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of 29th Avenue South. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
kfgo.com
Valley City Police arrest man for DUI after he nearly drives off bridge
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – Valley City Police responded to a crash early Saturday on the bridge adjacent to the sports bubble and wellness center at Valley City State and found a car hanging dangerously off the edge of the bridge, above the Sheyenne River. Police say 24-year-old Valley...
