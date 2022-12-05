ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Three juveniles detained in stolen car bust by Fargo Police

(Fargo, ND) -- A group of juveniles wh stole a car, and attempted to steal another have been detained by the Fargo Police Department. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the three juveniles were caught by officers Wednesday night after they had already stolen one car and were in the process of taking another.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Missing vehicle tied to Moorhead murder case has been found

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says the vehicle tied to a murder in Moorhead last week has been found. The victim’s car, a 2016 black Honda Pilot, was missing from the scene of the crime. Police identified the victim as the suspect’s mother, 56-year-old...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Arrests made after stolen vehicle crashes

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Two men are arrested after a stolen vehicle crashes on Main Avenue in Fargo Thursday afternoon. Police say an officer saw what he believed to be a stolen vehicle. While trying to confirm that, the vehicle tried to onto Main, lost control and crashed into the median.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two arrested after crashing stolen vehicle on Main Avenue in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A patrol officer in Fargo had to call for backup, after he said people in a stolen vehicle were being uncooperative after a crash. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was on routine patrol in the 3800 block of Main Avenue when they noticed a vehicle that was possibly stolen was driving next to him.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One person hurt during collision with postal vehicle in Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wadena County woman was injured in a crash with a postal vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Spruce Grove Township in Becker County. A Minnesota State Patrol report says a Mercedes-Benz postal vehicle was crossing Highway 87 at the intersection of 490th Avenue when it collided with a Nissan Altima.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

Pursuit on I-29 near Harwood

A Fargo man faces numerous charges after a high speed chase on I-29 Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Patrol says 29-year old Chase Dubford was clocked speeding on a motorcycle. Authorities say the suspect fled northbound hitting 120 mph before exiting at Harwood. The trooper terminated the chase for safety...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police present Moorhead Security Officer with Distinguished Service Award

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are recognizing the efforts of a Moorhead security officer. Kim Sandvik was presented with a Citizen Citation for Distinguished Service Tuesday. Sandvik was chosen for his bravery in responding to an active shooter situation near a jewelry store where he was working. The security officer located the victim and began life saving efforts until first responders were able to take over.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Busy day for ND Highway Patrol, 14 crashes in Fargo area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today’s falling snow has made for a busy day for emergency responders. North Dakota Highway Patrol say they are investigating 14 crashes in the Fargo area on I-94 and I-29. Officials told us this is in addition to 10 other highway assists, where...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show coming to Detroit Lakes for First Time

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show is coming to Detroit Lakes for the first time Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. A variety of vendors will showcase firearms and firearm accessories says event organizer Frank Chilson, “Expect a variety of firearms, ammo – always some oddball stuff – fishing tackle and an Osprey scope dealer will be there with six tables of optics available for sale.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Patrol: Driver fatally strikes pedestrian "walking in lane" in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota Monday evening.The patrol said a 32-year-old man was driving a Jeep on Highway 78 near Round Lake Loop when he struck a 74-year-old man "walking in the lane" around 6:30 p.m.MORE: Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville, says state patrolThe pedestrian was killed, according to the patrol. The driver was uninjured.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

UPDATE as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7: The Fargo Police Department can confirm Alfred VonBank has been located and safe

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Alfred VonBank suffers from dementia and other health problems and is without medication. His last known whereabouts were Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of 29th Avenue South. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
FARGO, ND

