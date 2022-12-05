Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
On and off pockets of heavy rain today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pockets of heavy rainfall are possible today creating a messy commute. We are tracking some breaks in the rain before the cold front finally pushes through the region later this week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you...
wvlt.tv
Pockets of heavy rain continue throughout the day Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rain continues on and off throughout the next several days. This will create messy commutes throughout the day with the ponding water on the roadways. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
wvlt.tv
Break tonight, but more rain the next two days
Wanted child sex offender living less than a mile from Knoxville elementary school arrested. A wanted sex offender was arrested by multiple agencies Wednesday after living 0.2 miles from Beaumont Magnet Academy. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating Olivia Elmore, who was reported missing...
wvlt.tv
Rounds of rain continue, with some pauses at times
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More rain at times can make for messy roads, but also create fog and limited visibility. We’re warming up these next few days, so at least it’s not as cold as it was when the rain started. Join us on the WVLT First Alert...
wvlt.tv
NO MORE RAIN! We're tracking when this ends
Knox County Commissioner Dasha Lundy is searching for more oversight at the Sheriff's Office after a Facebook post went viral. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line - clipped version. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hard Rock opened up a temporary casino in Bristol earlier...
Firewood deliveries, coat donations during winter seasons in Tennessee
With the temperatures decreasing, most people in East Tennessee are trying to keep warm.
wvlt.tv
Over the last few weeks, several volcanoes have erupted across the world. Mauna Loa in Hawaii was on
Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery is making pastries in Knoxville and preparing to open a store in January. West High's Lamar Brown named Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year. Brown led West to a Class 5A State Championship and an undefeated season. WBXX News at 10:00pm. Updated: 10 hours ago. Recurring...
WSMV
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials canceled the Merry and Bright fireworks show for the remainder of the 2022 season due to dry conditions, according to park officials. “Due to an extended period of drought conditions the last few months, Dollywood - in partnership with the Pigeon Forge Fire...
Candlelight Christmas canceled at Museum of Appalachia
Both dates for Museum of Appalachia's Candlelight Christmas have been canceled.
wvlt.tv
Pigeon Forge Half Marathon to bring traffic changes this weekend
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge officials announced Wednesday that the city’s marathon/relay/5K will cause some road closures Saturday. The event is sponsored by the Knoxville Track Club. During the race from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., one lane of Wears Valley Road will be coned off from Sand Pike to Henderson Springs.
wvlt.tv
Stranded strangers become friends after random road trip to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thirteen strangers with 13 different reasons to get to Knoxville from Orlando were all hit with one problem Sunday night. Dozens of passengers were left stranded after an airline announced it was cancelling flights. The next flight out wasn’t until Tuesday night, which wasn’t an option for...
wvlt.tv
Rain interferes with construction efforts on I-640
Wanted child sex offender living less than a mile from Knoxville elementary school arrested. A wanted sex offender was arrested by multiple agencies Wednesday after living 0.2 miles from Beaumont Magnet Academy. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating Olivia Elmore, who was reported missing...
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
wvlt.tv
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
wvlt.tv
TVA releases nuclear emergency calendars for residents near Watts Bar
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Valley Authority hosted its annual Nuclear Emergency Preparation Education event at the plant Wednesday. The staff at Watts Bar wanted people to know what to do in the case of an emergency. TVA is releasing a nuclear emergency calendar that includes evacuation routes for families, emergency...
wvlt.tv
The Pines opens in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
Lanes reopen after semi-truck downs power lines in Alcoa
A semi-truck reportedly crashed causing powerlines to block a highway in Alcoa.
Loudon County couple waits weeks for solar panel repairs
A couple in Loudon County has been having trouble with their new solar system since June. The system is supposed to store battery power to keep their water well and two refrigerators running in case severe weather knocks out electrical power, but they told WATE's Don Dare communicating with the company has been difficult.
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
Comments / 0