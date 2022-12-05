ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

First Impressions: Iowa throttles Cyclones for key in-state win

It was raining three-pointers in Iowa City on Thursday night as the Hawkeyes take down Iowa State 75-56. The big storyline heading into the rivalry was Iowa star forward Kris Murray was ruled out after sustaining an injury against Duke. Questions began to surface about who was going to step up-- the answer was everyone. Let's dive into some first impressions.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa

The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
AMES, IA
247Sports

Q&A: Mark Stoops on offensive changes, bowl prep for Iowa

Everything Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops had to say at his Monday press conference breaking down the recent changes to his offensive staff and looking ahead to the Wildcats' bowl preparation for Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. SIGN UP TODAY AND GET 50% OFF ANNUAL VIP!. Opening statement...
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Longtime Cedar Rapids Christmas display retired

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Christmas tradition in Cedar Rapids has come to a close this year, but the man behind the festive display said he’s got a lifetime of memories from his time decorating his home. Ron Frerick has been going all out for Christmas for about...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Cedar Rapids Burger Restaurant Closes All Locations

Sad news on the local restaurant front as a popular burger spot in Cedar Rapids has closed all of its locations for good. If you asked someone to name the restaurants in town that had the best hamburgers around, usually the name Saucy Focaccia would come up. According to their own Facebook page, which by the way, no longer exists, they were featured in the Top 10 Iowa Burgers five times. But online rumors have been confirmed and both Saucy Focaccia locations, as well as The Breakfast Bar, are now permanently closed.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KROC News

Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries

[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
MARENGO, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Delhi Lumber Selling Business to New Owners

Delhi Lumber has announced that they’re in the process of selling their business. The new owners will be Ogden & Adam’s, a lumberyard in Hiawatha. They’ll continue to operate as Delhi Lumber with the same name, employees and location. In their Facebook announcement on Sunday, Delhi Lumber...
HIAWATHA, IA
247Sports

247Sports

