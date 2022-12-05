Read full article on original website
Distracted Driving? Report says Pilot was on phone before 'Ever Forward' ran aground
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Human error caused a nearly 1,100 foot container ship to run aground in the Chesapeake Bay earlier this year, according to a new report from the U.S. Coast Guard. The 'Ever Forward' became stuck just outside the Craighill Shipping channel on March 13th.
'We have work to do'| Md. Superintendent reacts to test scores from Nation's Report Card
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — “We have work to do.”. That message came Tuesday afternoon from Maryland’s Superintendent of Schools, Mohammed Choudhury, during a presentation of student test scores from the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). The test is often referred to as the “Nation’s Report...
'Ever Forward' pilot has license suspended after grounding ship in Chesapeake Bay
PASADENA, Md. (7News) — The operating license of the "Ever Forward" pilot who helped guide the container ship into the muddy bottom of the Chesapeake Bay this past spring has been suspended, according to the Maryland Department of Labor. The ship was finally freed in mid-April, more than a...
14-year-old Suitland High School student arrested after on campus shooting: Police
SUITLAND, Md. — A 14-year-old Suitland High School student was arrested Thursday after another student was shot outside on school grounds, according to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD). At approximately 10 a.m., a 14-year-old student in ninth grade was shot during a verbal and physical altercation outside...
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
Snow potential along with computer model changes for Maryland wintry weekend threat
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE - Dec. 8, 6 a.m. - Drier end to week before snowflakes arrive Saturday in Maryland. Although the details of the latest European and GFS Computer Models differ a little, the GFS is now again back on board with snow and the timing for Friday night and Saturday morning first potential accumulating snow of the season for Baltimore.
Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. December 7 — A colder weekend is coming up with a potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Leading up to the weekend, an unsettled and milder pattern will develop. After a foggy start, Wednesday turns warmer with highs near 60 degrees. Thursday is drier...
Drier end to week before snowflakes arrive Saturday in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 6 a.m. December 8 — Drier couple of days before an unsettled weekend. Thursday is another mild day with more clouds than sun and highs in the middle 50s. Friday stays dry with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the cooler upper...
