Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Power grids assessing security after North Carolina substation attack
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) — Law enforcement is searching for a motive in an attack on a power substation in North Carolina. Tens of thousands of people were still in the dark after someone opened fire Saturday on part of the Duke Energy power grid. Duke Energy has hundreds...
news4sanantonio.com
Energy company says all equipment damaged in NC substation shootings now fixed
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (TND) — Duke Energy on Wednesday said it has repaired all equipment damaged in recent shootings at two North Carolina power substations and expects power to be fully restored by the evening. As of late Wednesday morning, fewer than 20,000 customers were without power, according to...
news4sanantonio.com
Former patients speak out against viral TikTok surgeon with suspended license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio surgeon known for her videos on TikTok has had her medical license suspended. Dr. Katharine Roxanne "Roxy" Grawe has been in private practice in the state since 2010 and operates out of Roxy Plastic Surgery, located in Powell. Grawe is better known to...
news4sanantonio.com
Abbott appoints Jane Nelson to replace Secretary of State John Scott after resignation
Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced Monday he is resigning from his office, effective at the end of the year and the governor already has someone lined up to take over. Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday said he accepted Scott's resignation and announced he would appoint Texas State Senator...
news4sanantonio.com
K-9 sniffs out $13 million in cocaine, truck driver from Texas arrested
A semi driver has been arrested after allegedly transporting millions of dollars in cocaine in Indiana. Indiana state police released this photo of the K-9 that sniffed out the drugs. Authorities say they received information about a possible shipment of drugs entering Marion County, Indiana. From that tip, they set...
Comments / 0