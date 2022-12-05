ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

K-9 sniffs out $13 million in cocaine, truck driver from Texas arrested

A semi driver has been arrested after allegedly transporting millions of dollars in cocaine in Indiana. Indiana state police released this photo of the K-9 that sniffed out the drugs. Authorities say they received information about a possible shipment of drugs entering Marion County, Indiana. From that tip, they set...
MARION COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy