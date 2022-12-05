ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

England’s Oldest Continuously Inhabited Home Just Listed for $13.5 Million. And It Has a Moat.

By Abby Montanez
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eM7Yb_0jYETv0G00

There’s no drawbridge, but Great Tangley Manor—the oldest continuously inhabited home in the UK —does have a moat. And now it can be yours for £11 million ($13.5 million).

The Grade I-listed abode dates all the way back to 1016 and sits on nearly 10 acres of land in Surrey, England . Spanning 11,225 square feet, the residence is divided into two wings known as Great Tangley Manor and Great Tangley Manor West. Internally, it comprises 10 bedrooms, six bathrooms, seven living rooms and an indoor swimming pool. The grounds of the estate also feature a walled garden, tennis court, WWII air raid shelter, a lake, sprawling meadow and a helicopter hanger. While it may not be entirely medieval in its appearance, one of the dwelling’s most defining characteristics is a moat that surrounds the entire property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gApyJ_0jYETv0G00
Great Tangley Manor, Britain’s oldest continuously inhabited home, just listed for £11 million ($13.5 million)

“Great Tangley Manor is simply the most beautiful and historic country house I have seen in a very long time,” says Phillipa Dalby Welsh of Savills Country Department in a statement. “With a home being on the site for over a thousand years and possibly the longest inhabited house in Britain, naturally Great Tangley has evolved over time with each addition and renovation being carefully designed and carried out by the best craftsmen of the day.”

Since 1947, the ancient abode has been owned by four different families. Although, its current inhabitants have made the most dramatic upgrades to the ancient manor—most notably the addition of a glass-walled extension, air conditioning and three EV charging ports. “This is a house that is a testament to how done correctly, homes can change and grow over time to suit the needs of their owners, yet not detract from its architectural integrity and incredible history,” adds Welsh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwbcA_0jYETv0G00
The dining room contains timber from the Spanish Armada

Its storied past includes ties to multiple British monarchs, the Spanish Armada, award-winning architects and even the Vanderbilts. The manor is said to have first served as a hunting lodge for Prince John during the 12th century. At the time, part of the home was lost in a fire, but it was later rebuilt as a medieval hall house in the 15h century. Its Tudor façade and upper floor were added in 1582. Meanwhile, its owner is believed to have aided in the British fight against the Spanish and was gifted timbers from the Spanish Armada, which can now be seen in the dining room.

In the years since Great Tangley Manor has been visited by royals and historical figures alike. In fact, Queen Mary, King George V and King George VI reportedly frequented the property and etched their signatures on the windowpanes using a diamond ring. Gladys Vanderbilt , an American heiress from the Vanderbilt family, took up residence here in the summer of 1913 and during her stay, gave birth to her second child.

“Homes like Great Tangley Manor don’t come to the market very often and the launch of its sale is yet just another moment in this building’s long history,” says Oliver Custance Baker, head of Strutt & Parker ’s Country Department. Hopefully this next chapter doesn’t require the moat to keep hordes at bay.

Click here to see all the photos of Great Tangley Manor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtW8t_0jYETv0G00
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 5

Related
Robb Report

The 25 Most Expensive Homes in the World for Sale

The world is on the verge of a house-price slump. Increasing mortgage rates have sparked a downturn in the cost of abodes across the globe. In fact, house prices are now falling in nine rich economies, according to The Economist. The trend is especially noticeable when looking at the Most Expensive Homes lists we compile annually here at Robb Report. Last year, the priciest property in the world was a $532 million villa in Rome. This year, it’s a $250 million penthouse near Central Park in New York. That’s quite a significant monetary drop for the pad in top spot. It’s...
NEVADA STATE
Robb Report

‘Several Million’ Dollars in Ancient Gold Coins Were Just Stolen From a German Museum

Nearly 500 Celtic coins were stolen from a German museum, and the thieves made it out in less than 10 minutes without setting off any alarms.   On Tuesday, a collection of ancient gold coins worth millions of dollars were taken from a museum in Manching, according to The Guardian. Employees first noticed that a glass display cabinet had been smashed and then quickly realized that a hoard of coins had been looted. The treasure itself dates back to the third century BC and was first discovered during an archeological dig in 1999. Local Bavarian police are now on the hunt for the thieves....
Robb Report

Derek Jeter’s Waterfront Castle in New York Spent 4 Years on the Market. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s waterfront estate is heading to the auction block. The four-acre Tiedemann Castle property is still looking for a new owner after spending four years on and off the market. Located roughly one hour outside Midtown Manhattan by car, the estate is ideal for owners who want to feel like Yankee royalty, with a 9,000-square-foot main residence that houses a staggering 24 rooms. If you’re still looking for space to stretch, the 2,000-square-foot lakefront guest house with a baseball-diamond-shaped infinity pool should do the trick. The castle was first listed for $14.75 million back in June...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids

For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Matt Lillywhite

Hitler's secret plan for invading North America

What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy