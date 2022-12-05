ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General's office warns of EBT scam

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General’s office and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services are warning Iowans to be on the lookout for spam text messages regarding EBT cards. EBT cards are used to distribute government benefits like food assistance, known as the Supplemental...
Iowa ranks number 36 for the state with the most Christmas spirit

A team at CenturyLink found that after analyzing ten festive metrics, Iowa ranks #36 in the nation for Christmas spirit this year. A step-down from last year's rank of #15. In the report, all 50 states were ranked for Christmas cheer by factors including evergreen farm numbers, charitable giving, and how often residents online shop, stream, and tweet Christmas content.
Local housing trust funds awarded $11 million to advance housing priorities

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors announced Wednesday the award of a total of more than $11 million in grants to 26 Local Housing Trust Funds to support local housing initiatives. The grant awards are made available through the Local Housing Trust Fund program and are expected to assist 2,390 families.
Some Iowa schools see student homelessness rise

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the temperature drops, schools around Iowa are seeing more students without a roof over their head. "We're seeing an increase this year," DMPS Community School Coordinator and Homeless Education Liaison Lyn Marchant said. "We're well over a hundred more right now than we were last year at this time, which is a pretty dramatic increase from the overall numbers."
More than $19 million sits in state's Opioid Settlement Fund after recent settlements

Des Moines — The Iowa Opioid Settlement Fund contains $19,336,358.73 after recent deposits from settlements reached by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. Under Iowa Code Chapter 12.51, legislators will determine how to spend that money as part of the appropriations process. The money must be used for opioid abatement, such as prevention, treatment, or recovery services, under terms of the settlement.
Application deadline for New Language Learners Grant extended to January 13

DES MOINES, Iowa — The application deadline for the new funding opportunity to help reduce language barriers in the workforce has been extended to allow for more applicants. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide $5 million in grants to fund employer programs that support improved communication and language instruction in the workplace.
Eric Church first act announced for Iowa State Fair Grandstand

DES MOINES, Iowa — Country music star Eric Church is the first act announced by the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the 2023 Iowa State Fair. Church last performed as an opener back-to-back in 2006 and 2007. He will be joined by rising star Jackson Dean on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at 8 p.m.
New state grant hopes to bring more truckers back on the road

As soon as Dec. 14th, trucking company owners have a chance to apply for a state grant that can give them up to $2,500 to train new employees. The goal is to get the trucking business back on track. Across the country, there is a mass shortage of drivers, putting...
Iowa Lottery winners will soon have shorter period to claim prizes

Changes approved by the Iowa Lottery Board on Tuesday will shorten the amount of time winners have to claim prizes. Currently Iowans have a full year following the drawing date to claim any prizes in the Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Lotto America drawings. Sometime in 2023, that...
Wintry mix and snow to impact late-week commute

The first accumulating snow event for much of the area if forecast to impact the area Thursday into Friday bringing a mix of rain and snow. Thursday we will start mainly cloudy ahead of a strengthening low pressure. That storm center will pass just south of the area with cold air wrapping in with an uninterrupted supply of moisture.
