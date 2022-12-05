Read full article on original website
Gov. Reynolds responds to Congress introducing text in NDAA to repeal military vaccine
DES MOINES, Iowa — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention.
Attorney General's office warns of EBT scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General’s office and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services are warning Iowans to be on the lookout for spam text messages regarding EBT cards. EBT cards are used to distribute government benefits like food assistance, known as the Supplemental...
Volunteer firefighters needed across Iowa, advocates plan to ask lawmakers for help
DES MOINES, Iowa — A spike in retirements in Iowa is causing a desperate need for volunteer firefighters across the state. "Firefighters are aging, the demographic of them, and it's getting harder to recruit new members," President of the Iowa Firefighters Association Chuck Raska said. The lack of volunteers...
Iowa ranks number 36 for the state with the most Christmas spirit
A team at CenturyLink found that after analyzing ten festive metrics, Iowa ranks #36 in the nation for Christmas spirit this year. A step-down from last year's rank of #15. In the report, all 50 states were ranked for Christmas cheer by factors including evergreen farm numbers, charitable giving, and how often residents online shop, stream, and tweet Christmas content.
Catherine McAuley Center holds panel discussion on child care shortage in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — On Wednesday, the Catherine McAuley Center in Cedar Rapids collaborated with the Iowa Women's Foundation to discuss the child care shortage that Iowa is facing. There are over 500,000 children under 12 years old in Iowa, but only one-third of those children are able to...
Protesters booted from Iowa City's public library during discussion on the refugee crisis
IOWA CITY — A presentation on the refugee crisis in Iowa got off to a rocky start in Iowa City Tuesday evening. Organizers had to call the police on a couple of protesters who wouldn't let them proceed with the program. Police ended up booting the protesters out of...
Local housing trust funds awarded $11 million to advance housing priorities
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors announced Wednesday the award of a total of more than $11 million in grants to 26 Local Housing Trust Funds to support local housing initiatives. The grant awards are made available through the Local Housing Trust Fund program and are expected to assist 2,390 families.
Some Iowa schools see student homelessness rise
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the temperature drops, schools around Iowa are seeing more students without a roof over their head. "We're seeing an increase this year," DMPS Community School Coordinator and Homeless Education Liaison Lyn Marchant said. "We're well over a hundred more right now than we were last year at this time, which is a pretty dramatic increase from the overall numbers."
More than $19 million sits in state's Opioid Settlement Fund after recent settlements
Des Moines — The Iowa Opioid Settlement Fund contains $19,336,358.73 after recent deposits from settlements reached by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. Under Iowa Code Chapter 12.51, legislators will determine how to spend that money as part of the appropriations process. The money must be used for opioid abatement, such as prevention, treatment, or recovery services, under terms of the settlement.
Application deadline for New Language Learners Grant extended to January 13
DES MOINES, Iowa — The application deadline for the new funding opportunity to help reduce language barriers in the workforce has been extended to allow for more applicants. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide $5 million in grants to fund employer programs that support improved communication and language instruction in the workplace.
Treasurer Fitzgerald reminds Iowans of $5,290 college savings year-end giveaway
Des Moines — State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is reminding Iowans about College Savings Iowa’s Year-End Giveaway and chance to win a $5,290 College Savings Iowa contribution. Saving for the child in your life is one of the most important things you can do,” commented Fitzgerald. “Having a dedicated...
Governor Reynolds awards $4 million in grants to prepare students for high-demand fields
Des Moines — Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education awarded four $1 million competitive grants through the Career Academy Incentive Fund to prepare more high school students for success in college, postsecondary training and the workforce. Iowa Central Community College, North Scott Community School District, Northwest Iowa...
Eric Church first act announced for Iowa State Fair Grandstand
DES MOINES, Iowa — Country music star Eric Church is the first act announced by the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the 2023 Iowa State Fair. Church last performed as an opener back-to-back in 2006 and 2007. He will be joined by rising star Jackson Dean on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at 8 p.m.
New state grant hopes to bring more truckers back on the road
As soon as Dec. 14th, trucking company owners have a chance to apply for a state grant that can give them up to $2,500 to train new employees. The goal is to get the trucking business back on track. Across the country, there is a mass shortage of drivers, putting...
Iowa Lottery winners will soon have shorter period to claim prizes
Changes approved by the Iowa Lottery Board on Tuesday will shorten the amount of time winners have to claim prizes. Currently Iowans have a full year following the drawing date to claim any prizes in the Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Lotto America drawings. Sometime in 2023, that...
Wintry mix and snow to impact late-week commute
The first accumulating snow event for much of the area if forecast to impact the area Thursday into Friday bringing a mix of rain and snow. Thursday we will start mainly cloudy ahead of a strengthening low pressure. That storm center will pass just south of the area with cold air wrapping in with an uninterrupted supply of moisture.
