Dror Moreh (‘The Corridors of Power’ director): ‘This is what atrocities look like’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We didn’t learn the lessons that were so brightly clear 75 years ago,” proclaims Dror Moreh , the director behind the documentary “ The Corridors of Power .” The film is a brutal and frank look at the role that politics has played in America’s response–or lack of a response– to the numerous instances of genocide that have occurred since the end of the Cold War.

For Moreh, who earned an Oscar nomination for his 2012 documentary feature “The Gatekeepers,” the film is a call for citizens to push their political leaders towards intervention, rather than being merely bystanders to atrocities. Watch more of our exclusive video interview above.

Moreh began working on the film in 2014 and in the intervening years his perspective on America’s role in dealing with issues of genocide. “[Former UN Ambassador] Samantha Power called her latest book ‘The Education of an Idealist.’ I think I went through a kind of similar process where I went through the education of an idealist,” he explains. “America is the place to complain to when things like atrocities and crimes against humanity happen. America should stand for those people and I understood the process of doing the movie that it’s so much more complicated than just black and white. There are a thousand shades of gray.”

The Showtime film features candid interviews with numerous diplomats and Cabinet members across several presidential administrations including Madeleine Albright , Colin Powell , Leon Panetta and Hillary Clinton . These interviews are juxtaposed with shocking and graphic moments of brutality as entire groups of people are tortured, gassed and executed. Moreh says that there was a great deal of discussion about how much of the violence to show. “You can imagine that I’ve watched hundreds of hours of those horrible images,” he says. “For me, at one point I decided that I cannot shy away from what genocide looks like. At the end of the day, this is what atrocities look like.”

Moreh wants audiences to feel a sense of urgency when it comes to global humanitarian crises. “We have to be more active in demanding our leaders to create a better world for each of us,” he argues. “I think that if we want our children and our children’s children to have a world where ‘never again’ is not just a phrase, but something meaningful, then we have to make sure that this message will sound loud and clear every day.”

