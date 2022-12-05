Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
The Final Drive: Joe McElroy
BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State offensive lineman Joe McElroy, who joined the program in 2018 and is a native of Missoula. During Episode 11, McElroy, a Missoula Loyola grad, talks about being a part of this...
KULR8
Glacier's Gage Sliter Commits to UM Grizzlies
Glacier High senior Gage Sliter announced his verbal commitment via Twitter on Tuesday that he will be continuing his football career at the University of Montana next fall. The quarterback had some remarkable numbers this season for the Wolfpack, throwing for over 3,000 yards with 36 touchdowns. Sliter led Glacier to a 7-win season before losing to Bozeman in the state quarterfinals.
3 Great Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Indian wrestlers tear up the mats at Polson
Last weekend the Browning Lady Indians wrestling team made their season debut at the Polson Invitational on Dec. 2-3. They left with marks in the books and medals to bring home. “It was an awesome showing for the Lady Indian wrestlers this past weekend,” Coach Mike Burns said. “The girls...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
If You’ve Ever Wanted to try Montana Waterfowl Hunting, Here’s Your Chance
While big game hunting frequently gets the most attention in Montana, waterfowl hunting is also a very popular pastime, pumping lots of money into our local economy. And thanks to Ducks Unlimited, a lot of that money goes directly back into helping to provide hunting opportunities and preserving critical habitat for ducks, geese, and other woodland critters.
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
Missoula Man Douses Man in Bear Spray and Assaults Him
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 6, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assisted living facility for a report of an assault. The 911 caller had stated that an employee had been bear sprayed and punched by Jaden Trenk who later left the scene in a vehicle.
The Cheapest Way To Drive In Montana Snow
Hey, I'm a Montana fella on a budget. I don't have extra money left over in the fourth quarter to drop on new special winter tires, let alone ones that cost almost $1100. If my choices are "making sure my family gets Christmas presents while paying rent" and "splurging on new tires and maybe paying rent" you can guess which box is going to get ticked.
Over 200 Vendors on Hand for Missoula Holiday MADE Fair Sunday
Join the fun and the enthusiastic crowds while you support small, independent artisans during the Christmas shopping season. The Adams Center on the University of Montana campus transforms into a Santa's workshop! A modern handcrafted market with over 200 local artists & non-profits. The 15th annual Missoula Holiday MADE fair...
City of Missoula is Running Out of Places to Put the Snow
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow continues to fall throughout Missoula, City snowplow crews are finding it more difficult to find places to put all the snow, according to Brian Hensel, Deputy Public Works Director for streets. Where do we Put all This Snow?. “One of my big...
Missoula Gets Waxed: Buy A Cider, Get A Free Wax for Skis/Snowboards at Event
If you haven't noticed it's been snowing in Missoula lately, you either don't live here or you're out of town. I know it's not technically winter, but under these circumstances I'd still say the city qualifies as a "winter wonderland," though many Missoulians wouldn't use such a term, and not just because it's kinda flamboyant. This kind of weather understandably annoys some people. It's wet, messy and it makes driving harder.
Do Missoulians Believe The Motto ‘No Friends On Powder Days’?
Ski season is underway in Montana and that means "Powder Days" are coming. I have been a snowboarder in Montana for over 30 years. Some friends and I were talking about the upcoming season and we got into the topic of "Friends on Powder Days" versus "No Friends On Powder Days". The debate began.
City releases design concept for Missoula’s #1 fun destination
It's not the final plan, but for the first time, planners with the City of Missoula are giving us a look at the "design concept" for the future of Marshall Mountain. And that could pave the way for the city to assume full ownership of the site in 2023. Marshall...
Wednesday In Missoula Is The New Saturday. So Many Awesome Events
Let's face it. Getting out and about in a cold Montana can be a bit tough. You might wonder, "Is there anything even going on Wednesdays to get me out of the house"? The answer is yes. I was under about 3 blankets on a full-on Netflix binge the other...
Hungry? Missoula Frugals Hopes to Re-open in January
No egg nog milkshakes this year for Frugals fans. But the popular drive-in hopes to complete repairs from a gas explosion in time to re-open in January. The popular chain, which started in Port Angeles, Washington in the late 1980s, opened its Missoula location on Brooks Street in the spring of 2019 and instantly built a following of Frugals' fans in West Central Montana. Many in Western Montana were familiar with the chain because of the outlet that had operated for several years in Kalispell.
Another Accolade Awarded to a Missoula Hospital
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After being named in the top five percent of hospitals in the U.S., Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick Hospital has received another honor, this one from an organization called Leapfrog. KGVO News spoke with Chief Executive of Providence Montana Joyce Dombrouski, who described the Leapfrog...
Subsidized Rent at Creekside Could Be as Low as $650 Per Month
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After receiving an award of $5.5 million to build or renovate for affordable housing, subsidized rent at the Creekside Apartments on West Broadway could be as low as $650 per month. Homeword has Received $5.5 Million to Renovate Creekside Apartments. KGVO News spoke with Cheryl...
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0