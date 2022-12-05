ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanasports.com

The Final Drive: Joe McElroy

BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State offensive lineman Joe McElroy, who joined the program in 2018 and is a native of Missoula. During Episode 11, McElroy, a Missoula Loyola grad, talks about being a part of this...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Glacier's Gage Sliter Commits to UM Grizzlies

Glacier High senior Gage Sliter announced his verbal commitment via Twitter on Tuesday that he will be continuing his football career at the University of Montana next fall. The quarterback had some remarkable numbers this season for the Wolfpack, throwing for over 3,000 yards with 36 touchdowns. Sliter led Glacier to a 7-win season before losing to Bozeman in the state quarterfinals.
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
MONTANA STATE
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Lady Indian wrestlers tear up the mats at Polson

Last weekend the Browning Lady Indians wrestling team made their season debut at the Polson Invitational on Dec. 2-3. They left with marks in the books and medals to bring home. “It was an awesome showing for the Lady Indian wrestlers this past weekend,” Coach Mike Burns said. “The girls...
BROWNING, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Man Douses Man in Bear Spray and Assaults Him

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 6, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assisted living facility for a report of an assault. The 911 caller had stated that an employee had been bear sprayed and punched by Jaden Trenk who later left the scene in a vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

The Cheapest Way To Drive In Montana Snow

Hey, I'm a Montana fella on a budget. I don't have extra money left over in the fourth quarter to drop on new special winter tires, let alone ones that cost almost $1100. If my choices are "making sure my family gets Christmas presents while paying rent" and "splurging on new tires and maybe paying rent" you can guess which box is going to get ticked.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Over 200 Vendors on Hand for Missoula Holiday MADE Fair Sunday

Join the fun and the enthusiastic crowds while you support small, independent artisans during the Christmas shopping season. The Adams Center on the University of Montana campus transforms into a Santa's workshop! A modern handcrafted market with over 200 local artists & non-profits. The 15th annual Missoula Holiday MADE fair...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Gets Waxed: Buy A Cider, Get A Free Wax for Skis/Snowboards at Event

If you haven't noticed it's been snowing in Missoula lately, you either don't live here or you're out of town. I know it's not technically winter, but under these circumstances I'd still say the city qualifies as a "winter wonderland," though many Missoulians wouldn't use such a term, and not just because it's kinda flamboyant. This kind of weather understandably annoys some people. It's wet, messy and it makes driving harder.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Hungry? Missoula Frugals Hopes to Re-open in January

No egg nog milkshakes this year for Frugals fans. But the popular drive-in hopes to complete repairs from a gas explosion in time to re-open in January. The popular chain, which started in Port Angeles, Washington in the late 1980s, opened its Missoula location on Brooks Street in the spring of 2019 and instantly built a following of Frugals' fans in West Central Montana. Many in Western Montana were familiar with the chain because of the outlet that had operated for several years in Kalispell.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Another Accolade Awarded to a Missoula Hospital

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After being named in the top five percent of hospitals in the U.S., Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick Hospital has received another honor, this one from an organization called Leapfrog. KGVO News spoke with Chief Executive of Providence Montana Joyce Dombrouski, who described the Leapfrog...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy