Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lensThe LanternColumbus, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
What Matayo Uiagalelei’s top 3 means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Matayo Uiagalelei has become part of what’s being called the big three in terms of Ohio State football targets left on the board for the 2023 class. The Buckeyes are in the running for three five-star edge rushers in the class, with each expected to make a decision between now and signing day. They only need one of them to sign for this to be another successful cycle on the defensive line, but would surely take more if that ever became a reality.
Gene Smith asks Ohio State fans to donate more NIL money as Buckeyes face possible recruiting gap
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State touted its nation-leading name, image and likeness revenue opportunities for athletes in the early months of that new frontier in college sports. Less than a year later, however, the athletic department is concerned about where it stands relative to other major programs. The main issue are the collectives — typically non-profit entities run by boosters or prominent donors that bring in funds to distribute to athletes. As collectives grew in popularity, money flowed into some at a rate that those affiliated with OSU have not been able to match.
Kayin Lee National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is expected to sign four-star cornerback Kayin Lee during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Kayin Lee. School: Cedar Grove...
Ohio State Basketball Starter Out Dealing With Family Matter
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without a key player for tonight's home game against Rutgers. Starting guard Isaac Likekele has “gone home to Texas to attend to a family matter,” the team announced on Thursday. Likekele, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, is averaging 4.5 points, 6.3...
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction: College Football Playoff Semifinal
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. Ohio State prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs captured the SEC championship with a 50-30 win over LSU,...
What 5-star RB Rueben Owens’ Louisville decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is looking for a new running back after watching Mark Fletcher decommit and a high-profile one just came back on the market. Rueben Owens is the nation’s No. 23 player and No. 2 running back and has announced that he has decommitted from Lousiville after joining the Cardinals’ class in June. It’s the second school he’s decommitted from after originally committing to Texas.
Jermaine Mathews says he’s ‘100% locked in’ on Ohio State commitment despite recent rumors: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jermaine Mathews was once the feel-good story of Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class, but lately, he’s been the most recent commit to be at the center of a potential flip. The nation’s No. 135 player and No. 15 cornerback has heard all the rumors...
landgrantholyland.com
2023 Ohio State commit named Ohio Player of the Year
There may not be another commit in Ohio State’s current class that has seen the uptick in rankings like Jermaine Mathews. The Cincinnati native is shooting up the lists for nearly every recruiting service, showing how valuable he is to the Buckeyes and their 2023 class. Being an in-state player is surely one major importance he carries, but playing the cornerback position is the biggest factor considering the current state of play in the secondary on Ohio State’s roster.
Ohio State football needs transfer portal help at one position more than any other, but is it available?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Perhaps Ohio State football’s starting offensive tackles for 2023 are already on the roster. Josh Fryar made one solid start in place of Dawand Jones and is building trust as the Buckeyes’ sixth lineman as he progresses further from ACL surgery. Zen Michalski has not been needed for an injury fill-in at left tackle, but he has been groomed to step in should Paris Johnson Jr. move on to the NFL Draft.
Ohio State alum Cardale Jones, Michigan grad Desmond Howard spar over C.J. Stroud Heisman jab
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If Ohio State football and Michigan do not rematch in the national championship game, perhaps someone should organize an alumni game in the parking lot of SoFi Stadium. Some former Buckeyes and Wolverines have their blood up — though it doesn’t necessarily have anything to do...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director's Message
NIL has altered the college football landscape in a big way. On Thursday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement welcoming "your help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape." The statement included links to donation pages for three NIL collectives. The football...
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr. begin All-America haul with Walter Camp
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One Ohio State football star finally found his way home, settling in as the cornerstone of one of the nation’s most prolific offenses. The other emerged when the Buckeyes needed him most as opportunity and necessity collided with skill and dedication. Left tackle Paris Johnson...
How Ohio State aims to compete for football recruits in age of name, image and likeness: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Ohio State University is beloved for its winning football tradition. But can it compete with other big-name schools when students can get paid to play?. OSU can work with groups called collectives...
ocolly.com
3 takeaways: Rebounds dominance leads OSU to win on Tuesday
After a five day hiatus from basketball, the Cowboys are back in the win column. OSU defeated Sam Houston State, 65-51. Here are three takeaways from Tuesday night’s contest. The Cowboys dominated the rebounding battle. OSU won the battle on the glass with ease, grabbing 37 of them on...
Ohio State president’s resignation follows a year of Big Ten departures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson’s announcement of an early departure from her post struck some students, faculty, and community members as unexpected. But she wasn’t the first university president to abandon the position; rather, Johnson’s pending resignation follows a trend of top administrators across the country who recently have […]
WOUB
Kevin Lanier gets graphic design position at NBC 4 in Columbus
ATHENS, OH – Kevin Lanier ’22 hasn’t been out of college for very long, but already has a job as a graphic designer at NBC 4 in Columbus thanks to his experience at Ohio University and WOUB. “I started working at WOUB during my senior year in...
Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district. Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus
A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
columbusunderground.com
New Steakhouse Opening at Easton Next Year
A new steakhouse will open at Easton Town Center in early 2023. Virginia-based Thompson Hospitality will introduce itself to the Columbus market with Cut 132, occupying the ground floor of the Aloft Hotel at 4188 Brighton Rose Way. Michael Katigbak, VP of marketing for Thompson Hospitality, says Cut 132 will...
Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0