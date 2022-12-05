ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Onslow County Commissioners welcome new member, elect chairman

By Claire Curry, Mekaela Muck
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The newest member of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners has been sworn in.

Lisa Carpenter took her oath of office, as did the board’s re-elected members.

Later in the meeting, Tim Foster was elected the board’s new chairman. Foster said he hopes to continue to work together with the board to improve Onslow County.

“The municipalities, they are Onslow County, and when they are successful Onslow County is successful,” Foster said. “And if Onslow County is successful then the municipalities will be, so open up more communication with them between Richlands, Swansboro, Holly Ridge, Jacksonville, North Topsail Beach.”

Robin Knapp was sworn in as the board’s vice chairman.

