ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Justin Cooley Makes His Broadway Debut in ‘Kimberly Akimbo’

By Kristen Tauer
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Justin Cooley paved a short path from his high school’s theater stage in Kansas to the Booth Theatre in New York.

The young actor stars in the new Broadway musical “Kimberly Akimbo” opposite Tony-winner Victoria Clark. Cooley originated the role during an off-Broadway run last year, which was extended and ultimately transferred to Broadway this fall. The production marks the young actor’s professional debut: he graduated high school in 2021.

More from WWD

Originally from Kansas City, Cooley was a finalist for the 2021 Jimmy Awards, aka the National High School Musical Theatre Awards. Soon after, while early in his first semester of college in Texas, Cooley was contacted by the “Kimberly Akimbo” team to audition for the new production in New York.

“I honestly was so honored and surprised to even be there,” says Cooley of the accolade. “I had seen the Jimmy Awards all my high school career. The coolest and most talented upperclassmen that I looked up to go there. So when I was there I was like, ‘oh my gosh.’ It felt out of my depth, but it was incredible.”

Clark stars in “Kimberly Akimbo” as the titular Kimberly, a high school student who appears as an old woman due to an aging disease; Cooley portrays Seth, her tuba-playing kindred spirit classmate and romantic interest.

Cooley’s first impression of the role? “I was like, yeah, this definitely makes sense for me,” says Cooley of Seth, who has a particular affection for anagrams. “He was a weird, eccentric, kooky kid. I played things like that before, and I knew I could inhabit the authenticity of that.”

The story features a dysfunctional family (think check fraud and substance abuse) and love triangle-slash-square in the form of an a capella quartet. It’s a comedy, and while the premise veers dark, the tone remains buoyant throughout.

“Especially in Broadway’s current era, you have a lot of stuff that goes dramatic and dark even when it is comedy. That’s what I thought we were doing [with ‘Kimberly Akimbo’], but honestly it’s a subversion of that,” says Cooley, adding that the production has connected with audiences across all age ranges. “This is about people who are unequipped and not the best people and not in the best situation, trying to make the best of it,” he adds. “But we wanna focus on the ‘best of it’ part, rather than the unequipped, not great people part. It’s definitely a carpe diem story of hope.”

Justin Cooley

Cooley notes that he and Clark became “fast friends,” despite the four-decade age gap between the costars. “She’s so open and fun and dorky, and wanted to really mentor me and support me as a parental figure as I moved here [to New York], and then obviously as a friend and as a costar,” he says. “Seeing a Tony Award-winning incredible actress come down to her roots and be raw and be human and weird, really inspired me to do the same in a space where I was afraid to be vulnerable.”

Boosted by rave critical reviews and early audience fandom, the musical is shaping up to be a powerhouse heading into the Tonys next year. The Off-Broadway production picked up numerous awards and several wins, including the Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel Award for outstanding musical; Cooley was nominated for best actor by both awards organizations, and was honored with the Theatre World Award, which recognizes outstanding NYC stage debuts.

“Getting my first awards, there was a lot of shock; there was kind of imposter syndrome,” says Cooley. “[Seth] really resonated with a lot of people,” he continues. “And so that kind of grounded me in it, and I was just glad to share that. The recognition has been an incredible honor, and I think above it all has just sealed an understanding for me, like, yeah, you should continue trying this. You should continue giving your all; you have the ability to share something special with the world and people are receiving it.”

Cooley grew up singing in a choir, but didn’t start acting until high school; his first production was “Hairspray” as a freshman. He continued auditioning and slowly moved up from the ensemble to a supporting role and, in his junior year, was cast as the lead. “And by my senior year I decided I should try doing this for my life,” he says.

“I’m really honored and feel so lucky to start my career with this type of project that’s so intimate and so personal, and really adding something special to the world,” Cooley adds of his first — likely, far from last — Broadway stint. “That’s always been my highest aspiration, and the fact that I get to be a part of it right now — it’s just incredible.”

Justin Cooley
Best of WWD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Meghann Fahy Promises You’re Not Ready for ‘The White Lotus’ Finale Twist

As each episode of “The White Lotus” premieres on Sundays on HBO, the subsequent hours are dedicated to online theorizing, recapping and praising, with increasingly frequent posts pointing to Meghann Fahy’s performance as Daphne being one of this season’s very best. So it’s crazy to imagine Fahy as anyone other than Daphne — which, she says, is creator Mike White’s superpower.  Fahy originally auditioned for season one, for the role that eventually went to Alexandra Daddario. More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort'After a Cosign From Drake, Singer Ama Lou Makes Her MarkShantel VanSanten Joins Ryan Phillippe...
WWD

Clara McGregor on Working With Her Dad and Her TV Debut With Ryan Murphy

Clara McGregor is easily scared by the horror genre, but even she couldn’t resist the charms of Ryan Murphy and his smash series “American Horror Story.” “I haven’t watched every single season purely out of my own fears and anxieties, but I have seen a good amount of it,” she says, adding that she’s becoming quite the fan.More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsA Look at the Costumes In 'Marie Antoinette'Bloomingdale's On Screen: Movies and Television the Store Has Collaborated With So it was fitting then that the 26-year-old daughter of Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis would make her TV debut in...
WWD

2022 Beauty Inc Awards Market Maker: Laura Slatkin

Home fragrance was one of the big winners of the pandemic. Not only did Nest excel in its core category, it also innovated with personal scents that are expanding the purview of the brand. Here, Beauty Inc’s 2022 Market Maker, Laura Slatkin, founder and executive chairman of Nest New York. Market Maker: Laura Slatkin, Founder and Executive Chairman, Nest New York  Laura Slatkin has created a love nest for the ages. A pioneer in the home fragrance category since the 1992 launch of Slatkin & Co., she has become a leading light in environmental fragrances — and beyond. She launched Nest home...
WWD

2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Retailers of the Year

The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards Retailer of the Year: Mass  Walmart When it comes to mass beauty, scale and speed are no longer mutually exclusive. Walmart has always been a dominant player because of its sheer size. But over the last two years, the world’s largest has also become increasingly directional, thanks to a combination of speed, storytelling and brand selection that started under former vice president and general manager of beauty, Musab Balbale, and has continued under the leadership of Creighton Kiper, his successor. It was a busy year for beauty. There was Walmart’s entry into prestige beauty via a partnership with...
WWD

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless in Deconstructed Suit for People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian wore all-black looks to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Kardashian’s black suit was backless and an off-the-shoulder silhouette. She completed her look with a pair of black slacks. More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Jenner’s classic black suit, which fell slightly off her shoulder, was adorned with black tulle around the chest. Both women wore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams Launches Recovery Brand ‘Will Perform’

Thursday Serena Williams launched her recovery brand Will Perform with five topical products across four categories including Will Relieve, Will Cool, Will Rest and Will Soothe, meant to provide pain relief and daily muscle support. “You really are only as good as you recover,” Williams said — a message her coaches often told her throughout her champion tennis career, when recovery often took up more time than tennis matches. More from WWDPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' However, Williams didn’t connect with many of...
WWD

The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Buzzy Collab, Sustainability, Purposeful Initiative

Sustainability in Beauty Award: Coty Inc.  Coty chief executive officer Sue Y. Nabi has said that her goal is for the company to become a leader in sustainability, using science to deliver transformative change. In a year in which green science was all the rage, the company took a meaningful step toward that goal, partnering with LanzaTech to more sustainably source ethanol, its most purchased ingredient for fragrance production. The deal enables the company to manufacture scents with “sustainable ethanol,” which will come from the carbon-capture technology LanzaTech pioneered. It sources ethanol from a series of materials, including sugar beet and...
WWD

Kate Winslet Repeats Badgley Mischka Dress for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Premiere

Kate Winslet arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Dec. 6, wearing a dress that was a nostalgic moment for her fans. To celebrate the premiere of her new film, Winslet wore a sleeveless charcoal halter top floor-length gown with sequin leaf detailing on the bodice from Badgley Mischka. The actress set the internet ablaze when her fans recognized the dress as the same one she wore at the 2015 premiere of “The Dressmaker.”More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The...
WWD

Michael B. Jordan Suits Up in Custom Purple Prada Look for Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

Michael B. Jordan donned a purple suit for the Critics Choice Association’s fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles on Monday. For the evening, in which Jordan received an award for his work in the entertainment industry, he wore a custom Prada double-breasted suit. His double-breasted suit jacket was paired with matching slacks and a black button-up shirt. More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MorePrada Extends Miami at Art BaselWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals To coordinate his outfit, Jordan went for a pair of shiny dark brown dress shoes....
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Hailey Bieber, Jo Horgan, Pat McGrath Among 2022 Beauty Inc Awards Winners

The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards took place on Wednesday, celebrating the year’s standout innovations, launches and industry leaders.  In a ceremony hosted at The Rainbow Room in New York City’s Rockefeller Center, honorees including Hailey Bieber, Pat McGrath, Jo Horgan, Trinny London and Drew Elliott accepted awards in celebration of their respective achievements. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Hailey Bieber was honored with the Newcomer of the Year Award for her minimalist beauty brand Rhode, which debuted in June; Coty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Selfridges’ Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

VINTAGE SELFRIDGES: It’s a silver Christmas at Selfridges. The luxury department store’s last Corner Shop pop-up will focus on a curation of pre-loved, vintage and upcycled silverware that’s inspired by food. Everything in the Corner Shop edit will be from the Reselfridges category — with each item...
WWD

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Users Serious About DIY, Thrifting, Side Hustles and More

Healing, energized and main character energy — that’s how a sampling of Gen Z Instagram users in the U.S. are summing up 2023, according to a recent survey. Summing up 12 months that have yet to happen is a riddle in itself, but there is far more forward-thinking predictions to parse in Instagram’s 2023 Trend Report.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion Shoot The findings are based on an October survey of 1,200 Gen Z social media users between the ages of...
WWD

Where to Be Seen and Eat in Los Angeles Right Now

The Los Angeles food scene thrives on diversity, offering both fine dining and cheap eats across its sprawling multicultural neighborhoods. There’s something for everyone. For the entertainment scenesters, the action centers in West Hollywood and neighboring Beverly Hills and Hollywood (or in Malibu specifically at Nobu — always worth the drive). Craig’s and Catch L.A. have been among the nightly hot spots, where paparazzi linger. There’s also members club San Vicente Bungalows’ in-house restaurant, a power lunch favorite — if you can get invited inside. More from WWDInside 9 Jones, Downtown New York's New Supper ClubInside Fouquet's at Hotel Barrière...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: UTA Signs Drag Performer and Makeup Artist Gottmik

United Talent Agency has signed Gottmik. The 25-year-old, born Kade Gottlieb in Arizona, rose to fame on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” tying for third place on the 13th season. Based in Los Angeles, he became the first openly trans man to compete on the hit reality show.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event “I’m looking forward to working with UTA’s dynamic team to help complete my ambitions in fashion, literature, performance, music, touring and more,” Gottmik told WWD in a statement. “They understand the unique spaces for drag artistry and I’m glad...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Midi Dress for Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Selena Gomez attended Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles in an all-black ensemble. For the occasion, Gomez wore a fitted black midi dress by Totême. Gomez‘s sleeveless black dress came in at her ankles and included a ruffled trim at the skirt. To complete her elegant look, she wore a pair of shiny sandals with a square heel. To coordinate her outfit, Gomez wore a series of gold bangles.More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Level Up Your Sustainable Activewear Looks With These Women-founded Start-ups

Though the holidays are a seasonal joy, the desire for health and wellness is year-round. As athleisure and activewear become more ingrained into daily lifestyles, WWD scouted a handful of up-and-coming sustainable workout brands to put on the radar for gifting season. The following companies were founded within the last...
WWD

Citizen Debuts New Watch Collection Inspired by ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Citizen is getting into the “Avatar” world. To celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the Japanese brand has unveiled a collection inspired by the James Cameron film. The collection includes three timepieces inspired by the aquatic setting of “Avatar.” With the movie’s message of sustainability, the watches are all sustainably powered by Citizen’s proprietary eco-drive light technology and never need a battery.More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsSteeling Time: Favorite Stainless-steel Watches Among Collectors and New BuyersA Look at the Costumes In 'Marie Antoinette' The watch styles include the Men’s Wave, the Ladies’ Tree of...
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy