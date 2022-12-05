MOSCOW, Idaho (CBS2) — Beginning Wednesday, Moscow Police will begin removing some of the victims’ personal belongings from the house where four students were murdered. Police say the items are no longer needed in the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students. The items will be transferred into a secure location until families can collect them. Police are asking anyone near the residence Wednesday morning to keep roads clear. The transfer of items will be done privately.

