South Carolina State

Pritzker signs SAFE-T Act amendment

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., on Tuesday signed in to law a series of amendments to the landmark SAFE-T Act, which is a sweeping criminal justice overhaul that notably eliminates cash bail. Cash bond has long been a practice used to ensure the accused appears at trial,...
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois Democrats are working on a plan to ban assault-style weapons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — State Democrats are moving ahead with a plan to ban assault-style weapons in Illinois. They've already filed legislation in the House. But gun rights groups are already presenting challenges. The bill was filed earlier this month. State Rep. Maura Hirschauer said they've been working on...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
$5 million to expand emergency shelter capacity

CHICAGO (WICS) — As the colder months approach, the demand for shelter is growing and many shelter providers are already approaching maximum capacity. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced on Thursday that an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency shelters during the winter months.
ILLINOIS STATE
$2.8 million grant to support crime victims housing needs

CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) announced a $2.8 million Transitional Housing Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) on Thursday. This federally funded Victim of Crime Act (VOCA) NOFO secures transitional housing services for individuals whose housing needs arise from or are a cause of their victimization.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois receiving more than $350 million to support small businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Wednesday that Illinois will receive up to $354.6 million to administer four programs as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). The expanded program offering through SSBCI will enable Illinois to support small businesses across...
ILLINOIS STATE
Satanic holiday display installed at Illinois Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Christmas decorations are back in the Capitol Rotunda for the holiday season. The Satanic Temple's Illinois showcased a satanic display at the Capitol Rotunda on Monday. This year's display has a crocheted snake wrapped around apples and a book. In years past the Satanic Temple's...
ILLINOIS STATE

