FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after investigating retail theft cases in Frankfort and surrounding areas. Timothy Davis, 56, from Franklin County was charged with receiving stolen property of over $10,000.00 in value. Peter Kiger, 53, of Lexington, has been charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000.00. Kiger has an active arrest warrant for him at this time in regards to this investigation.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO