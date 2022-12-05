Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Man dead, woman seriously hurt in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after a shooting in Lexington. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Crews rushed the...
WKYT 27
Large police presence on Old House Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is currently a large police presence on Old House Road in Lexington. Our crew on the scene heard police calling for a person inside the home, saying they have warrants for their arrest. This story is developing.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home
The festival will be held on June 3rd and the 4th. Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave. Deputies in Kentucky say they are investigating after a fetus was found in a shallow grave. WATCH | EKY superintendents seeing low attendance rates. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM...
fox56news.com
$15,000 in stolen tools returned in Franklin County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after investigating retail theft cases in Frankfort and surrounding areas. Timothy Davis, 56, from Franklin County was charged with receiving stolen property of over $10,000.00 in value. Peter Kiger, 53, of Lexington, has been charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000.00. Kiger has an active arrest warrant for him at this time in regards to this investigation.
WKYT 27
Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a Lexington home early Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 12:20 a.m. on Old Towne Walk, near New Circle Road and Leestown Road. Police say a man crashed into a home and then drove off.
WKYT 27
Lexington police say flock cameras proving their worth as council votes to add more
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of heated debate, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted Tuesday night to expand its License Plate Reader program. The Lexington Police Department will add 75 flock cameras around the city, increasing the total to 100. Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says that number is still relatively small given the size of Lexington, but he says the cameras have already proven their worth.
WKYT 27
Lexington man accused of killing wife appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against a Lexington man accused of murdering his wife will go before a Fayette County grand jury. Stephon Henderson had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning in Fayette District Court. Instead, Henderson and his attorney told the judge that he did not want to have his case heard today and opted to waive the preliminary hearing and go straight to a grand jury.
WKYT 27
Lexington police notice increase in shoplifting during holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many police departments are saying that retail thefts are on the rise. Lt. Jeremy Tuttle is the Lieutenant of the property crimes section in the Bureau of Investigations. He says they tend to see more thefts in retail stores during the holiday season. “We always have...
WSFA
Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say they have opened an investigation after the remains of a fetus were found on a property this week. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the human fetus was found in a shallow grave on a property about 20 minutes outside of downtown Lexington on Tuesday.
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department investigating duplex fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire in Lexington. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of Accord for a working structure fire at a duplex at 8:39 p.m. Upon arrival, smoke and flame were visible on the back side of the structure. Heavy smoke...
wmky.org
Hall Indicted for Attempted Murder, Assualt
A Morehead man has been indicted for attempted murder, and several assault charges. 45-year-old Michael Hall was arrested on October 23. According to the indictment, he is charged with the attempted murder of one adult. Hall allegedly used a baseball bat to hit two individual adults, a ten-year-old child, and two babies during the incident.
wymt.com
Firefighters investigating cause of overnight fire in Powell County
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Firefighters are working to find out what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Powell County. Dispatchers say the fire happened at a trailer on Echo Hollow Road Wednesday night. They say everyone inside made it out safely. All area fire departments responded to...
wdrb.com
Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
WKYT 27
Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
WKYT 27
Police investigate robbery at brewery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a robbery downtown Sunday afternoon. Officers say it happened just after 3 p.m. at West Sixth Brewing. A suspect has been taken into custody and is facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment and robbery. No one was injured in the incident. This...
WKYT 27
Police arrest teen suspect in robbery at downtown business
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a robbery downtown Sunday afternoon. Officers say it happened just after 3 p.m. at Smithtown Seafood on West Sixth. A suspect, a 16-year-old, has been taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, including wanton endangerment and robbery. No one was injured...
fox56news.com
Lexington mom flew to Nashville to accept daughter’s degree
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Although a Lexington mother still grieving her daughter’s homicide, she honored her in a unique way this past weekend. Even though Amaya Sandifer’s killer is still on the loose, her mother finds joy in celebrating the young woman’s college career by accepting a diploma on her behalf.
WKYT 27
7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are investigating a fire that killed at least six cats and a dog. The fire started just after midnight at a home on Hi Crest Drive, in the Bryan Station area. Three people who were inside managed to get out safely. Crews were able...
wbontv.com
Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties
The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
WKYT 27
Home damaged after driver crashes vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department and Lexington Police are investigating a vehicle crash that damaged a home Sunday evening. According to LFD, a driver traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of their vehicle and went through two yards along Russell Cave Road. They clipped one parked vehicle, flipped and landed on top of another vehicle and caused significant damage to a family home.
Comments / 7