Minnesota State

Elton John and Rolling Stones Among 2022’s Top-Earning Tours

Elton John and the Rolling Stones sold more than half a billion dollars of total concert tickets in 2022 with their respective tours. John earned over $334 million with 85 Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates, second only to Bad Bunny on Billboard's 2022 Top Tours chart. The Stones came in at No. 6 with more than $179 million, an impressive number considering they played only 20 shows.
25 Years Ago: Why Green Day Initially Shelved ‘Good Riddance’

Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” was released Dec. 2, 1997, but the poignant ballad could have come out several years earlier. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong originally began working on the tune during the group’s early days. Sometime around 1991, he’d fallen for a woman named Amanda who frequented the Bay Area’s Gilman Street music scene. She was a feminist and a rebel, and eventually she broke Armstrong’s heart. Amanda dumped him and moved to Ecuador. Some said it was to be with family; others claim she joined the Peace Corps. Whatever the reason, the experience inspired the young Armstrong.
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add More US Shows With Alice Cooper

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced six more U.S. stadium shows for 2023, this time with support from Alice Cooper. The new string of dates begin on Aug. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y., and end on Aug. 18 in El Paso, Texas. The announcement comes shortly after Motley Crue and Def Leppard confirmed two February 2023 shows at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J., which will serve as a warm-up for their four-month tour of Latin America and Europe.
Noel Gallagher Recalls Moment of ‘Explosion’ at Early Oasis Jam

Noel Gallagher says a particularly memorable early Oasis rehearsal set him on his way to songwriting success. At the same time, however, he’s comfortable with knowing he isn’t as good a writer as some people believe him to be – arguing that it's a healthy attitude. Noel’s...
U2’s Larry Mullen Won’t Tour in 2023

U2 drummer Larry Mullen reported that, if the band tours in 2023, he probably won’t be on the road with them. In a recent Washington Post article, journalist Geoff Edgers wrote that Mullen was planning to take time off regardless of what his colleagues were planning. "You only do this if you're having the best time," Mullen was quoted as saying. "And not everyone is going to make it because the price is so high. So I think the challenge is for more generosity. More openness to the process. I am autonomous and I value my autonomy. I don't sing from the same hymn sheet. I don't pray to the same version of God. So everyone has their limits."
Aerosmith Cancels Second Vegas Show Due to Steven Tyler’s Health

Aerosmith has been forced to cancel two shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed ailment. “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band tweeted Friday night. Though Aerosmith initially said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show,” the performance, scheduled for Dec. 5, was later canceled.
’80s Hitmaker Holly Knight Reveals Her Reason for Writing

Holly Knight is exploring the meaning behind her life’s work in a new memoir, after writing ‘80s hits for Tina Turner, Bon Jovi, Kiss, Meat Loaf, Pat Benatar and many others. Titled I Am the Warrior: My Crazy Life Writing the Hits and Rocking the MTV Eighties, and...
Lindsey Buckingham Honors ‘Musical Comrade’ Christine McVie

Lindsey Buckingham made his first comments since the death of Christine McVie, describing his departed Fleetwood Mac bandmate his “musical comrade.”. “Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking,” Buckingham began his message, posted to Instagram. “Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister. For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”
Journey Hires New Manager Amid Neal Schon-Jonathan Cain Lawsuit

Journey's Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain have ceded their co-managerial duties to new manager Mike Kobayashi, who confirmed to Billboard on Tuesday that he was "just hired" by the feuding rockers. Kobayashi makes up one-third of CSM Management, which he launched with Craig Fruin and Sheryl Louis. The music management...
How Kirstie Alley and Prince Became Friends

Kirstie Alley said Prince wasn't anything like his rumored shy self when they first met. The Cheers actress, who died in December 2022, recalled her first meeting with the music superstar in her 2012 autobiography The Art of Men (I Prefer Mine al Dente.) "I was sitting all alone in the middle of an enormous arena," she wrote. "I'd come to participate in the Special Olympics. The rumors were that Prince was shy and never approached people. He walked right up to me. I looked up, and there he was. 'Hi, I'm Prince,' as if I wouldn't recognize him, 'and this is my father.'"
Axl Rose Says He’s in ‘Tossers Anonymous’ After Microphone Drama

Axl Rose appears to be taking his recent mic-throwing controversy in stride. Addressed the incident during Guns N' Roses' Dec. 8 show in Wellington, New Zealand, he joked that he now has to attend "Tossers Anonymous" meetings. A woman named Rebecca Howe claimed she suffered serious injuries at the end...
Bob McGrath, Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star, Dies at 90

For more than 45 years, generations of Sesame Street fans knew and loved Bob McGrath — “Bob Johnson” on the show. He was one of the original human cast members when the series first launched in 1969, and McGrath remained with the show until 2016. Sadly, McGrath passed away over the weekend. He was 90 years old.
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota.

