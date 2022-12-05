Read full article on original website
WOWK
EU takes China to WTO over Lithuania trade dispute
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union announced Wednesday that it has begun legal action at the World Trade Organization against China over what it says are import restrictions Beijing has imposed on Lithuania. The European Commission estimates that China cut trade from the EU member country by 80% this...
WOWK
Blinken confident in Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday the United States is confident that Finland and Sweden will be approved soon for membership in NATO despite ratification delays in allies Turkey and Hungary. After meeting his Finnish and Swedish counterparts on Thursday, Blinken said both countries had...
WOWK
EU split over newest members joining ID-check-free zone
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries are weighing on Thursday whether the bloc’s three newest members — Bulgaria, Romania, and Croatia — can fully open their borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but more delays to their entry appear likely. A green light...
WOWK
US appeals ruling that would lift asylum restrictions
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government said Wednesday it is appealing a court ruling that would lift asylum restrictions that have become the cornerstone of border enforcement in recent years. But there was no indication that the appeal would scuttle a Dec. 21 deadline set by a...
Russian state media lauds Putin's 'win' on Viktor Bout exchange
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian state media on Friday lauded President Vladimir Putin for "winning" a prisoner exchange with the United States by swapping U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Russia attacks in east, recalibrates aims
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
WOWK
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. “It’s about everything you worked...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
Ukrainians say the Russians are now dropping chemicals- K-51 grenades are used to produce a gas that can incapacitate
Footage of what Ukrainian forces allege to be a K-51 grenade was recently shared via Telegram by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The translated caption to their video revealed that,
WOWK
For Trump, tax fraud case just one of several legal problems
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York jury convicted Donald Trump’s company of tax fraud Tuesday, a verdict that could damage the Republican politically and adds to an already long list of legal headaches as he mounts another run for president. While Trump was not personally charged in...
WOWK
China begins implementing relaxed anti-COVID-19 measures
BEIJING (AP) — China began implementing a more relaxed version of its strict “zero COVID” policy on Thursday amid steps to restore normal life, but also trepidation over a possible broader outbreak once controls are eased. The country reported 21,165 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, though it...
WOWK
Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive...
