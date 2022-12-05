ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WOWK

EU takes China to WTO over Lithuania trade dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union announced Wednesday that it has begun legal action at the World Trade Organization against China over what it says are import restrictions Beijing has imposed on Lithuania. The European Commission estimates that China cut trade from the EU member country by 80% this...
WOWK

Blinken confident in Finland, Sweden accession to NATO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday the United States is confident that Finland and Sweden will be approved soon for membership in NATO despite ratification delays in allies Turkey and Hungary. After meeting his Finnish and Swedish counterparts on Thursday, Blinken said both countries had...
WASHINGTON STATE
WOWK

EU split over newest members joining ID-check-free zone

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries are weighing on Thursday whether the bloc’s three newest members — Bulgaria, Romania, and Croatia — can fully open their borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but more delays to their entry appear likely. A green light...
WOWK

US appeals ruling that would lift asylum restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government said Wednesday it is appealing a court ruling that would lift asylum restrictions that have become the cornerstone of border enforcement in recent years. But there was no indication that the appeal would scuttle a Dec. 21 deadline set by a...
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
ILLINOIS STATE
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
WOWK

Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. “It’s about everything you worked...
WISCONSIN STATE
WOWK

For Trump, tax fraud case just one of several legal problems

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York jury convicted Donald Trump’s company of tax fraud Tuesday, a verdict that could damage the Republican politically and adds to an already long list of legal headaches as he mounts another run for president. While Trump was not personally charged in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOWK

China begins implementing relaxed anti-COVID-19 measures

BEIJING (AP) — China began implementing a more relaxed version of its strict “zero COVID” policy on Thursday amid steps to restore normal life, but also trepidation over a possible broader outbreak once controls are eased. The country reported 21,165 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, though it...
WOWK

Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive...
MARYLAND STATE

