ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Red Sea Lodge Focuses on Local Talent, International Appeal and Gender Equality

By Rafa Sales Ross
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Back for its third year, the Red Sea Lodge brought together 11 feature film projects for a 10-month intensive program in cooperation with TorinoFilmLab . This Saturday, the teams pitched their projects at the Red Sea Souk, the Red Sea Film Festival’s market.

The Red Sea Lodge elects projects for creative and professional mentorship, development and industry opportunities. The initiative is focused on Saudi and Arab projects, and is key to the festival’s mission to support and develop emerging local talent. This year, seven Saudi projects are joined by four projects from Algeria, Egypt and Lebanon. They are “Aisha Can’t Fly Away Anymore,” “A Last Argument Against Youth,” “A Quarter to Thursday in Algiers,” “Bubblegum Brigades,” “Dancing on Fire,” “Dogmas,” “Scapegoat,” “Tahweedah,” “The Settlement,” “Yajuj” and “You Were the Poet and I Thought I Existed.”

Alongside script development sessions, the Lodge features a producers’ coaching program and sessions on professional development, production, financing, sales and marketing. Participants also get the chance to work with experienced professionals in all filmmaking capacities. At the end of the initiative, two projects will be awarded the annual Red Sea Lodge production prizes of $100,000 each, plus a grant and an Arab premiere at next year’s Red Sea Film Festival.

Speaking on the program, the executive director of TorinoFilmLab Savina Neirotti, says: “It is a project development course, but it is also a training that allows one to understand the scriptwriting and production processes, what it means to collaborate, how to build a community, confidence, and the strength needed to further your career.”

Building a community is at the core of the Red Sea Lodge, which sees the participating teams form strong relationships throughout their 10 months together. “What I see here is a very intense way of collaboration,” says producer Titus Kreyenberg, one of the Lodge’s mentors. “They are not enemies. This is a team-building exercise, it’s an effort to have them work together and help each other. When you start working as a group and you hear from more experienced people, you realize you’re not alone. If other people have mastered it, so can you.”

Over 50% of Lodge teams are led by women, with the program firmly following a pledge to have an equal gender split within its selection. Women’s rights and female empowerment are a common thread amongst this year’s projects, with titles such as “You Were the Poet and I Thought I Existed” and “Dancing on Fire” building upon generational trauma and learnings to tell female-led stories. “This story is about women’s liberation and passing that liberation from one generation to another,” said the director of “Dancing on Fire,” Hana Alomair, when speaking about the project at the pitching session.

“This was one of the conditions from the very beginning,” continues Kreyenberg, “and it’s amazing, especially from the Saudi side, how confident they are in telling their stories. It’s mostly women telling their stories, the majority of writers and producers are women, and they are dominating the group.”

Another common thread during the pitches at the Red Sea Lodge was a desire to tell local stories with the power to resonate with international audiences. “Scapegoat” producer Razan Alsoghayer remarked she began making films for her family, then evolved to telling stories locally and is now ready to have her voice heard on an international scale. “Yajuj” writer Murad Amayreh reinforced the wide appeal of his story about an ancient virus that turns people into zombies, a project to be directed by Fahmi Farahat, who served as an assistant producer on 2020’s “Bunuwirah,” the first Saudi horror film to be screened in local cinemas.

The atmosphere in the room during the Red Sea Lodge pitching session was of contagious enthusiasm, with roaring applause for the teams onstage and many exchanged celebratory hugs between the participants.

Speaking on his hopes for the future of the initiative following a successful kickstart to the 2022 events, Kreyenberg was categorical: “I came here with hope and a great amount of curiosity, but now I know there’s such a wealth of talent and stories that have been dormant for such a long time. People will tell their stories, they will make their films and they will have something new to say to us in Europe and the rest of the world.”

Neirotti agrees, reinforcing that “we are going back to the old traditions and the oral habits of storytelling. From us from abroad, Saudi was an enigma. There are so many differences, details and nuances and these filmmakers are the ones who need to tell us more about it.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Red Sea Film Festival’s Closing Film ‘Valley Road’ Highlights the Rising Cinematic Ambitions of the Ithra Cultural Center

The closing film of the 2nd edition of the Red Sea Film Festival was Khalid Fahad’s debut feature “Valley Road,” which was majority funded by the Ithra Cultural Center – the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, which has become one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest film producers. The comedy adventure is about a young mute boy, Ali, who lives in a remote Saudi village, with his stern father and doting elder sister Siham, who is studying in a nearby city. His father takes him on a trip through their picturesque mountain valley, seeking to get him “cured” by the local doctor. But...
Variety

Red Sea Film Festival Crowns ‘Hanging Gardens,’ Pledges to Continue to Support Arab Talent

The Red Sea Film Festival awarded Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji’s “Hanging Gardens” the Golden Yusr for Best Feature Film, the top prize of the festival’s main competition. The film, which was also awarded the Silver Yusr for Best Cinematic Achievement for Duraid Munajim, was selected by a jury led by director Oliver Stone, who was not present at the ceremony but recorded a video introduction where he thanked the festival for the opportunity, calling the movies in competition “eye-opening.” Other winners include Silver Yusr for Best Actor for Adam Bessa in “Harka,” Silver Yusr for Best Actress for Adila Bendimerad in...
Variety

‘The Fortune Handbook’ Director Kelvin Sng Presents Pan-Asian Film ‘Don’t Go Home Tonight’ at ATF

Singaporean filmmaker Kelvin Sng has wrapped his latest film “Don’t Go Home Tonight” and presented it at the Asia TV Forum and Market on Thursday. Sng is known locally as “Million Dollar Director” as his previous films “The Fortune Handbook” (2017) and “Taxi! Taxi!” (2013) both breached the million dollar mark at the Singapore and Malaysia box office. Both those films were comedies and “Don’t Go Home Tonight” is a departure for Sng. The story revolves around five different cafe tables over the course of one night. The tables are occupied respectively by Singaporeans, Koreans, Taiwanese, Chinese and Americans. When a...
Variety

The Red Sea Film Fund Banks on Banksy Inspired VR Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Walled Off Hotel VR Experience” will offer a virtual trip to The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, established and curated by internationally famed British street artist Banksy. The Red Sea Fund has joined investors from FFF-Bayern, Creative Europe and the German Games Fund. The experience, directed by Amer Shomali and Clarens Grollmann, gives the user the possibility of moving freely within the space of the hotel and the neighboring Israeli-Palestinian wall, making an important contemporary artwork more accessible. The boutique hotel was opened in March 2017 and displays artworks as well as offering rooms to paying guests as a fully...
Variety

Asian Academy Creative Awards Unveil 2022 Winners: Singapore Scores Big on Night One

Singapore-originated programs were the big winners on Night One of the Asian Academy Creative Awards on Wednesday at the Asia TV Forum. The first night of the awards, which are largely dedicated to unscripted programs, saw the awards’ host nation of Singapore claim seven prizes. Post-war drama “This Land Is Mine” won for best sound, while national broadcaster Mediacorp picked up awards for best news anchor and best direction in non-fiction. Newcomers Vice Media scored documentary gold for Singapore by picking up best documentary series for “Open Secrets – The Untouchable Chaebols Of South Korea,” while BBC World News’ “Newsday” show claimed...
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Variety

Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’

“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
Variety

Jim Stewart, Stax Records Founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 92

Jim Stewart, who founded what became the Stax Records label and produced some of the great soul records of the 1960s, died Monday at age 92. A cause of death was not released. Stewart co-founded the iconic, Memphis-based Black music label in 1957 and ran it, with eventual help from future figurehead Al Bell, until the early 1970s, when he sold out his interest. Along the way, he was instrumental in discovering and/or releasing records from such greats as Sam and Dave, Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Carla Thomas, Rufus Thomas, the Staple Singers, Wilson Pickett and Booker T. and the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Variety

Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works, Recalls Fight With Bruce Lee: ‘I Wanted Him to Hit Me Again’

Jackie Chan revealed he is in talks for a “Rush Hour 4.” The legendary martial arts star made the announcement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he spoke about his upcoming projects and 60-year film career in front of a a crowd of adoring fans who regularly interrupted the talks to shout out questions, congratulate him on his honorary Oscar and ask him to sing. (He was happy to oblige with a quick burst of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” explaining that he learned to sing so that he’d be able to...
Variety

‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works From ‘The Haunting’ Creator Mike Flanagan

“The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy have acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” into a TV series. Flanagan and Macy revealed the news Thursday in an interview with Deadline, which dove more into the pair’s recent decision to move their Intrepid Pictures’ overall deal from Netflix to Amazon. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life,” Flanagan said. “We actually...
Variety

NBC Sitcom Stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez Will Announce This Year’s Golden Globes Nominations

The first talent involved with the revived 2023 Golden Globes have finally been revealed. As the ceremony returns to NBC in January after a year off, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has tapped Peacock network sitcom stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez to announce Golden Globes nominations on Monday, Dec. 12. The father-daughter duo are the stars of NBC’s freshman comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez,” which premiered in November and was recently given a full season order. George and Mayan Lopez will present the nominees for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards live at 5:35 a.m. PT, which will air on NBC’s...
Variety

‘Legendary’ Canceled at HBO Max After Three Seasons

Reality competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons. The news comes just one day after Variety exclusively reported the cancellation of “FBoy Island,” another fan-favorite unscripted project at the streamer. The series took place within the New York ballroom scene, following different houses of vogue dancers as they competed in balls and fashion showcases in order to achieve “legendary” status. Among the cast were MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion. Season 1 premiered in 2020, while Season 2 came in 2021 and...
Variety

SeriesFest and Shondaland Announce Winner and Finalists of 2022 Women Directing Mentorship (EXCLUSIVE)

In partnership with Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, SeriesFest has awarded its 2022 Women Directing Mentorship to Gia-Rayne B. Harris. The program first launched in 2018 and pairs rising female directors with established episodic directors on Shondaland-produced series. Previous winners include Jennifer Morris (2021), who recently finished shadowing on ABC’s “Station 19,” and Tamika Miller (2020), who has since directed two “Station 19” episodes. Harris, a writer-director from Mississippi, is a graduate of the AFI directing program and has directed 12 short films, premiering several at Outfest, the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), NewFest, AFI Fest and the Pan African Film Festival. She was...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Variety

Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action.   Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Variety

Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games

Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
Variety

From Mexico to South Korea, International Filmmakers Aim for Oscar Recognition

As the Academy grows into an ever more international body, directors working outside the English language are no longer seen as fringe contenders — among the diverse array of filmmakers in the running for this year’s international feature Oscar are a number of names who could cross over into other categories. Top of the list is ultra-cool Korean genre stylist Park Chan-wook, whose dizzying neo-noir romance “Decision to Leave” has been steadily gaining admirers since winning him the director prize at Cannes. Park is already known to Hollywood, having directed the 2013 Searchlight release “Stoker,” but has never been recognized by...
Variety

GagaOOLala Touts its Rapid Growth as Wider World Tunes in to BL Content

At least four original ‘Boys Love’ series will be delivered in 2023 by Taiwan-based GagaOOLala, as the platform makes the claim to be the world’s largest LGBTQ+ and BL streaming service. At a party-cum-presentation in Singapore on Thursday the five-year-old company said that next year it will release shows “Light: The Series,” “Boys Like Boys,” “Papa & Daddy: The Animation,” and “First Note of Love,” which it described as all “exciting original IPs with cross-industry partnerships.” It will also upload a second season of award-winning “Fragrance of the First Flower.” BL is typically softcore gay romance featuring attractive young men. As such...
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Nearly Quit ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Over Character’s Name: If It Doesn’t Change, ‘I’m Not Coming In’

Michelle Yeoh is a near lock to land an Oscar nomination for best actress thanks to her acclaimed performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” but it’s a role she nearly walked away from all due to her character’s name. Speaking to Cate Blanchett as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Yeoh revealed that her character’s original name in the script was Michelle Wang. “Everything Everywhere,” directed by Daniels, casts Yeoh as a dissatisfied laundromat owner who becomes a multiverse warrior. “This is like a roller coaster, right?” Yeoh told Blanchett. “Put away your phones, put on your safety...
Variety

Trevor Noah Leaves ‘The Daily Show’ a Superstar. Will the Show Survive?

Trevor Noah taking over “The Daily Show” from Jon Stewart went better than anyone might have hoped, both in keeping the series alive and in boosting Noah’s own profile: As Noah prepares to leave, with his final broadcast slated for Dec. 8, he looks like a person with unlimited potential and “The Daily Show” looks like a show that survived a now-complete reinvention. It also helped, a bit, in covering for the increasing weakness of Comedy Central, a once-sterling TV brand that, in its post-Noah era, will likely be searching for an identity with less inventory than ever. Names floated to...
Variety

‘Chicago Med‘ Stars Steven Weber and Jessy Schram on Whether Archer and Asher’s ‘Genuine’ Relationship Could Turn Romantic

In the world of “Chicago Med,” it’s not unusual for doctors to fall in love with each other. But no one could predict that sparks may fly between Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). Although the colleagues are strictly professional for now, many viewers have noticed just how much time they’re spending together — something the actors were surprised by too. “Obviously when we first started, there was a lot of conflict,” Schram told Variety during a recent set visit. “Somehow along the way, I feel like she’s slowly chiseled bits of his stone heart, or whatever...
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy