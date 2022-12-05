As it turns out, actress Gabourey Sidibe has been married for more than a year — and she and husband Brandon Frankel have kept it a secret from the public. Revealing the news on Monday morning's "Live With Kelly and Ryan," Sidibe dropped the bombshell, telling the hosts, "The thing about weddings is I don't like them. I don't like them. Here's an example of how much I don't like them: I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago." Ripa and Seacrest appeared to be just as stunned as the rest of the world when Sidibe clarified this was the first time she had announced her "kitchen table" wedding.

