Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Beyond
From friends to lovers. Zendaya and Tom Holland have their romance hush-hush, but fans know that the two have a long history. The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and romance rumors quickly followed. However, there wasn't a direct confirmation of them dating until July 2021, when they were spotted kissing. At […]
Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan’s Relationship Timeline
From high school sweethearts to red carpets. Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan met when they were teenagers and have been dated on and off for more than a decade. "I was with my friend, and he was walking down the block. I didn't even know he went to my school — I just thought he […]
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
See New Photos of Drake and Son Adonis Bonding at an NBA Game
When he's not churning out his next musical project, Drake is busy on dad duty. That much is evident in new photos of him and his 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham, sitting courtside at a Dec. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors game. The father-son duo frequent their fair share of NBA games together, and it's always an adorable sight.
Shania Twain Shouts Out Ryan Reynolds in "That Don't Impress Me Much" PCAs Performance
Image Source: Hetty / Chris Polk / E! Entertainment / NBC. Shania Twain was recognized for her contributions to the music industry at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, receiving the music icon award at the Dec. 6 ceremony. Before accepting her trophy from presenter Billy Porter, the incomparable country star delivered an epic performance of her best hits, from "Any Man of Mine" and "That Don't Impress Me Much" to "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "Waking Up Dreaming" (off her upcoming February 2023 album, "Queen of Me").
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Her perfect match! Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot after two years of dating — but their relationship was love at first sight. The duo were first linked in early 2019, with the Emily in Paris star making the romance Instagram official that August. Just over one year later, Mary Steenburgen’s son popped […]
"Selling Sunset"'s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Were Friendly Exes at the 2022 PCAs
It looks like Jason Oppenheim was telling the truth when he said he'll "always love and support" Chrishell Stause after their December 2021 breakup. The former couple reunited at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, 2022, posing alongside other members of the "Selling Sunset" cast. "Selling Sunset" was nominated for reality-TV show of 2022, and Stause was nominated for reality star of 2022 at the ceremony.
The "Daisy Jones & the Six" TV Show Finally Has a Release Date and a Rocking New Trailer
What a time to be a fan of "Daisy Jones & the Six"! Reese Witherspoon announced she was continuing her book-to-TV reign when her media company, Hello Sunshine, acquired the rights to the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel for an Amazon Prime Video limited series in July 2018 before it even hit shelves.
Jonathan Majors Strips Down as a Bodybuilder For New Movie "Magazine Dreams"
Jonathan Majors is stripping down for his next movie role. Before fans meet his boxing character Damian in "Creed III," the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" actor will star in a forthcoming drama where he plays an amateur bodybuilder. Directed by Elijah Bynum, "Magazine Dreams" finds Majors's character struggling to "find human connection as his relentless drive for recognition pushes him to the brink."
Shania Twain's "Barbie Pink" Hair Color Is Iconic
Image Source: Getty/Thomas Niedermueller / Stringer. Shania Twain just revealed a major hair transformation. On Dec. 6, the singer attended the People's Choice Awards to accept the music icon award, and while her leopard hooded scarf looked nearly identical to the one she wore for her iconic 1998 "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video, she did switch up one thing: her trademark brunette hair, which was dyed into a pastel-pink shade.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Prove Instagram Is Secretly the Best Dating App Out There
If a real-life prince can find love on Instagram, you can, too. In the newly released docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Netflix production features an in-depth look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's very private relationship — but all anyone can talk about is how it all went down on Instagram.
Olivia Wilde Bares Her Tiny Tattoos in a Completely Sheer Gown at the PCAs
The early December chill had no effect on Olivia Wilde's outfit choice at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. On Tuesday, the "Don't Worry Darling" star, styled by Karla Welch, levitated down the red carpet in a flowing, sheer gown from Dior's 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Wilde layered the transparent outfit over black underwear and added on a pair of strappy black heels and a Dior belt that doubled as a strapless purse.
A Tattoo Studio Is Offering to Remove Your Kanye West Tattoo For Free
A London-based tattoo studio is offering to remove any tattoos. Kanye West totally free of charge following recent controversy surrounding the rapper. Naama Studios, a tattoo removal studio in Marylebone, usually offers tattoo removals for upward of $150 per session, with multiple sessions necessary, but the business confirmed to POPSUGAR that it would extend the laser removal for free for anyone who wants to rid themselves of West-inspired ink.
Gabby Sidibe Reveals a Massive Wedding Band to Play Up Her Engagement Ring
As it turns out, actress Gabourey Sidibe has been married for more than a year — and she and husband Brandon Frankel have kept it a secret from the public. Revealing the news on Monday morning's "Live With Kelly and Ryan," Sidibe dropped the bombshell, telling the hosts, "The thing about weddings is I don't like them. I don't like them. Here's an example of how much I don't like them: I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago." Ripa and Seacrest appeared to be just as stunned as the rest of the world when Sidibe clarified this was the first time she had announced her "kitchen table" wedding.
Is Emma Corrin Single? What We Know About the Star's Dating Life
Emma Corrin wowed fans with their performance of Princess Diana in "The Crown." The actor, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, went viral for looking like the famous royal after making their debut on the show in November 2020. They were also praised for capturing Diana's grace and charm and having undeniable chemistry with their costar Josh O'Connor, who portrayed Prince Charles in the series.
Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney Are Still Friends, Despite the Sasha Exeter Controversy
Despite rumors of a fallout, Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney still remain close. On Dec. 8, the first half of Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," premiered, and while Mulroney herself isn't featured as one of the talking heads in the first three episodes, she is included in some of the footage.
RM Can't Be Boxed Into a Frame in New "Still Life" Music Video
RM can't be stopped when it comes to the rollout of his debut solo album, "Indigo." Following the release of the project and its lead single, "Wild Flower," on Dec. 2, the BTS leader is already bringing fans another music video. This time for the track "Still Life," which features vocals from the group's frequent collaborator Anderson .Paak and a message about always moving forward while leaving one's eternal mark on the world.
Jenna Ortega's "Marinated" Makeup Would Make Wednesday Proud
Jenna Ortega is fully in her Wednesday Addams era, and the looks just keep on coming. The "Wednesday" actor was spotted in a "grunge schoolgirl" ensemble via Instagram on Dec. 5. The star of the show? Her "marinated" makeup. Ortega's makeup artist, Allan Avendaño, posted a behind-the-scenes picture of the...
Kenan and Kel Reunite on the Red Carpet For the First Time in 25 Years
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell kept the Nickelodeon nostalgia coming at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. For the first time in 25 years, the comedy duo reunited on the red carpet just hours before Thompson was set to host the award show. The last time the former "All That" stars were on the red carpet together was at the "Good Burger" premiere in 1997 when they were both in their late teens.
