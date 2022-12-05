ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malone Souliers Channels the ‘Emily in Paris’ Cast of Characters for a Whimsical Shoe Capsule Collection

By Kristopher Fraser
With “Emily in Paris” Season 3 set to debut Dec. 21, brands are capitalizing on the show’s acclaim.

Fashion is a key ingredient of the Darren Starr -created series, and Emily, played by Lily Collins, often wears top brands, including Chanel, Chloé and Christian Siriano. For the show’s upcoming season, shoe brand Malone Souliers partnered with the series to create a capsule collection inspired by its characters.

The new silhouettes include Emily, Mindy, Camille, Gab and Alfie. The Emily takes its name from the show’s title character, and its notable detail is a striking statement bow on the vamp. The shoe comes in numerous iterations, including evening-ready black, white satin and pink gingham.

The Camille is named after one of Emily’s main friends in the series, with whom she finds herself in a love triangle. The shoe features a large, crystallized heart motif on the toe. The Mindy, named after one of Emily’s closest friends, features organza appliqué flowers across the toe.

Malone Souliers also created men’s offerings, including The Gab, a sophisticated sneaker named after Emily’s love interest in the first season. The Alfie, named after her Season 2 love interest, is a modern take on a lace-up derby.

“Like everyone else, I became obsessed with ‘Emily in Paris’ when it first aired in 2020,” founder and creative director Mary Alice Malone said in a statement. “The witty humor is what first drew me in, but then I couldn’t take my eyes off the outfits. I knew it would be the perfect show for Malone Souliers to collaborate with.”

The campaign features models posing at Paris cafés and trotting around the city. The shoes are also placed on backdrops of the Parisian sky, books and beds of flowers.

“Emily in Paris” Season 3 premieres on Netflix on Dec. 21. The new season is set to explore big relationship and career changes for Emily, played by Lily Collins. The Season 3 cast also includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery.

