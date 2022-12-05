Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar
In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
Assistance programs for expensive utility bills
Many people are bracing themselves for higher utility bills this year but it's not too late to get some financial assistance.
westernmassnews.com
Electrical malfunction causes fire at house in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire at a house on Parkside Street in Springfield has been caused by a electrical malfunction of an outlet, fire officials report. Firefighters were called to the house at 127 Parkside St. at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to Springfield Fire Department, Drew Piemonte, the...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: December 8
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. A hiring event for sous chefs took place at MGM Springfield Thursday. Sous auditions took place at Costa. But MGM said they are hiring for restaurants across the entire property. Every week, the casino hosts an all-department hiring event, but this has a twist since applicants had to cook as part of the process!
spectrumnews1.com
Safe Roads report calls Massachusetts a 'danger' zone for roadway activity
CHICOPEE, Mass. - Western Massachusetts residents are voicing concerns over traffic safety after the most recent report from Safe Roads labeled the state as one of the most dangerous for roadway activity. What You Need To Know. Safe Roads' most recent national report listed Massachusetts as one of only nine...
Suspect pleaded guilty in Greenfield for hunting bear over bait
A suspect pleaded guilty on Monday to hunting a bear over bait and failing to tag the bear in 2020.
Boston Globe
A new ranking names the top Mass. supermarkets for price and quality. Do you agree?
Boston.com wants to know your go-to grocery store, and why you love it. There are a lot of takeaways from Consumer Checkbook’s new ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts. But there’s one common denominator we think we can all agree on: It’s tough to beat the Basket. That’s...
REMINDER: This Can Be A Major Cause Of Winter House Fires In Massachusetts
The holidays are here and most of us are looking forward to the hustle and bustle and the smiles on children's faces across the commonwealth. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us talking about the pros and cons of real Christmas trees versus artificial trees.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: concerns about nursing shortage continue
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Hospitals are crowded, dealing with RSV patients and more, all while still dealing with a nationwide nursing shortage. Hospitals are crowded, fighting with capacity limits as they deal with a record-breaking RSV season and with COVID-19 still an issue, hospitals are struggling. While they confront those issues,...
Springfield residents can apply for assistance in their water, sewer bill
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is now accepting applications from residents for the Customer Assistance Program (CAP) aimed to help families pay off a portion of their water and sewer bill.
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts
As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
Massachusetts Question 2 on regulation of dental insurance becomes law, goes into effect in 2024
Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin has signed Question 2 into law on Wednesday, which was approved by voters in the state in November.
westernmassnews.com
Pilot program launched to help families impacted by ‘cliff’ effect
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Date announced for 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement. Updated: 7 hours...
wgbh.org
Renters who do nothing wrong still get evicted. Should they have the chance to wipe their records clean?
Deborah Shearer’s landlord wanted to make renovations to the Hyde Park house that Shearer and her family had rented for decades, so he took them to court to evict them. “That’s how we ended up in the eviction court, because we got served with an eviction notice,” Shearer recalled. “But we weren’t evicted.”
Massachusetts Cliff Effect pilot program developed for families above income limit for public assistance
A three-year program will use monetary support to provide 100 households with benefits to help fill the gap created by the cliff effect as they work towards economic independence from benefits programs.
WCVB
Mass. Amazon driver facing felony theft charges after not delivering load of packages
NASHUA, N.H. — A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman is facing charges after she is accused of failing to deliver packages while working as an Amazon driver, according to police. Rebecca Daigle, 23, was arrested by Nashua, New Hampshire, police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Daigle, an Amazon Flex...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Pantry’s Teen Giving Program in full swing for the holiday season
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A local food pantry is using the season of giving to help homeless teens. “We provide gifts and a beautiful Christmas to kids in need,” said Melissa Cahalan, program director. the holiday season is here and that means the Westfield Food Pantry’s Teen Giving Program is...
rock929rocks.com
Your MassDOT Plow Names Are Hilarious
If they use even one of the MassDOT plow names you suggested, we’ll consider it a big win for the ROCK 92.9 listening audience. Last week, Boston.com reported that MassDOT is running a contest to name some of the plows in their fleet. Boston.com’s Peter Chianca writes:. Apparently...
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Massachusetts
So, over the weekend, I decided to take a trip around the Berkshires to get some holiday shopping ideas for the upcoming of Christmas. Lots of stores to choose from especially in Pittsfield. One of the biggest challenges at times is trying to find a decent parking spot. While looking...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Environmental Police seize illegal bluefin tuna catch from fish market
“In October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species. Through their investigation, officers discovered that several blue fin tuna had been sold illegally to a Gloucester fish market.
Comments / 1