Springfield, MA

Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar

In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
Electrical malfunction causes fire at house in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire at a house on Parkside Street in Springfield has been caused by a electrical malfunction of an outlet, fire officials report. Firefighters were called to the house at 127 Parkside St. at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to Springfield Fire Department, Drew Piemonte, the...
Town by Town: December 8

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. A hiring event for sous chefs took place at MGM Springfield Thursday. Sous auditions took place at Costa. But MGM said they are hiring for restaurants across the entire property. Every week, the casino hosts an all-department hiring event, but this has a twist since applicants had to cook as part of the process!
Safe Roads report calls Massachusetts a 'danger' zone for roadway activity

CHICOPEE, Mass. - Western Massachusetts residents are voicing concerns over traffic safety after the most recent report from Safe Roads labeled the state as one of the most dangerous for roadway activity. What You Need To Know. Safe Roads' most recent national report listed Massachusetts as one of only nine...
Getting Answers: concerns about nursing shortage continue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Hospitals are crowded, dealing with RSV patients and more, all while still dealing with a nationwide nursing shortage. Hospitals are crowded, fighting with capacity limits as they deal with a record-breaking RSV season and with COVID-19 still an issue, hospitals are struggling. While they confront those issues,...
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts

As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
Pilot program launched to help families impacted by ‘cliff’ effect

Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Date announced for 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement. Updated: 7 hours...
Your MassDOT Plow Names Are Hilarious

If they use even one of the MassDOT plow names you suggested, we’ll consider it a big win for the ROCK 92.9 listening audience. Last week, Boston.com reported that MassDOT is running a contest to name some of the plows in their fleet. Boston.com’s Peter Chianca writes:. Apparently...
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Massachusetts

So, over the weekend, I decided to take a trip around the Berkshires to get some holiday shopping ideas for the upcoming of Christmas. Lots of stores to choose from especially in Pittsfield. One of the biggest challenges at times is trying to find a decent parking spot. While looking...
