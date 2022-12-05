ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Digital Trends

Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Digital Trends

Forget Apple’s newest iPad — the Galaxy Tab S8 should be your next tablet

For a while now, the tablet industry has been rather boring. That’s not due to the lack of compelling devices, but because of lopsided competition. Apple’s iPads have reigned supreme, and with the arrival of iPadOS, Apple made it clear that it was serious at playing the tablet game.
Engadget

Apple's future iPhones and Macs will use TSMC chips made in Arizona

You didn't have to wait long for confirmation of Apple's domestic chip plans. Company chief Tim Cook has revealed that Apple will buy chips made at TSMC's upcoming factory in Phoenix, Arizona. While Cook didn't say just how those chips will be used, the 4- and 3-nanometer parts are expected to find their way into next-generation iPhones, Macs and other key products. Apple is currently TSMC's largest customer.
TechRadar

Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs

Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
PopCrush

Did You Know Your iPhone Has a ‘Hidden Keyboard’?

Thanks to Apple's latest iOS 16 update, iPhone users now have access to a "hidden keyboard" that may allow them to type and text faster. While millions of fast-fingered cellphone users are comfortable texting on the standard QWERTY keyboard, iPhone users can now access the Dvorak keyboard. Created in 1936...
pocketnow.com

Save $150 on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air, and $200 on the M1 model

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We have fantastic news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as Apple’s M2-powered has dropped to its lowest price ever after receiving a 13 percent discount at Amazon.com. This powerful yet slim and light laptop comes with a $1,049 price tag, which is $150 less than its regular $1,199 starting point. It comes packed with Apple’s latest M2 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for your video calls and conferences, and other cool features.
Apple Insider

OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
9to5Mac

How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2

Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
TechRadar

Microsoft is trying another push to get people to switch to Windows 11

With adoption still struggling, Microsoft has found yet another route to push its latest Windows 11 operating system, specifically to users of Windows 10. The company is hoping that a new out-of-the-box experience, prompting users to upgrade to Windows 11, will make it easier and smoother, as many users may be more likely to conform during setup.
TechRadar

Facebook Dating will use your face to verify you're old enough to date

Meta is testing a new age verification system on its Facebook Dating platform to determine if you're over the age of 18 – but if only you live in the United States. Age verification on Facebook Dating (opens in new tab) appears to take cues from both Tinder’s and Bumble’s own systems. Meta will give users two different ways to verify their age: either through a video selfie or by uploading a picture of their ID, which is very similar to how Facebook confirms account identities (opens in new tab).
ZDNet

Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone

The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.

