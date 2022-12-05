Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Lady Vols Star Tamari Key Out For Remainder Of Season
Tennessee women’s basketball star Tamari Key is out for the remainder of the season after physicians discovered blood clots in her lungs during testing, head coach Kellie Harper announced Thursday. Key missed Tennessee’s win over UTC Monday— the first game the Cary, North Carolina native has missed in her...
College Football World Reacts To Major Stadium Controversy
The city of Knoxville has filed a complaint against Tennessee's alcohol vender, claiming that it's responsible for fans being rowdy at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee's current alcohol vendor is Aramark. Last year, alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium generated $2.67 million in sales. According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, the city wants...
Top247 WR Mazeo Bennett decommits from Tennessee
Top247 receiver Mazeo Bennett committed to Tennessee in mid October, but he had a change of heart and is back on the market. The class of 2024 prospect from Greenville (S.C.) High decommitted from Tennessee on Thursday. He has kept close tabs on South Carolina's season and class throughout his recruitment.
2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh
Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
Dabo Swinney Reveals Message To Players About Tennessee
This year's Orange Bowl matchup between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson should be a high-scoring affair. The Volunteers have scored or allowed more than 55 points in each of their last three games. While that in mind, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a message for his players.
WBIR
Jalin Hyatt wins Biletnikoff Award as nation's top wide receiver
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has won the Biletnikoff Award as the top wide receiver in the nation. The honor was announced on ESPN on Thursday night. Hyatt stood atop the national ranks in numerous statistical categories. He led the FBS and set a new...
Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee
A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
TSSAA clears way for high school athletes to capitalize on NIL deals
The organization that oversees Tennessee high school sports cleared the way Thursday morning for young athletes to get paid for endorsement deals. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's Legislative Council met in Murfreesboro to review various proposed bylaw changes. Joining a growing trend across the country, it agreed to amend...
WBIR
Four Tennessee football standouts earn First-Team All-SEC Coaches honors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Four Tennessee football standouts were honored as First-Team All-SEC Coaches selections, voted on by the 14 head coaches in the conference. Vols' star quarterback Hendon Hooker was honored on the offense, along with wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and Darnell Wright. Senior edge rusher Byron Young earned the nod on defense.
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols pursuing player in transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need
The Tennessee Vols are reportedly pursuing a player in the NCAA transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need in Knoxville. According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Tennessee has been in communication with Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress. “Tennessee, there’s going to be a call with Tennessee tonight,” said Wiltfong...
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel named AFCA Regional Coach of the Year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel was named the 2022 American Football Coaches Association's (AFCA) Regions 2 Coach of the Year, the association announced on Tuesday. Heupel guided the team to 10 regular season wins for the first time since 2003. Under Heupel's guidance, the Vols...
wvlt.tv
Williams, Jackson and Bishop bring home Titans Mr. Football awards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the...
Major College Football Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
A college football stadium could be in danger of losing its ability to sell alcohol at home games next season. According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season.
University of Tennessee students create unique pavilion inspired by a Tennessee flower
University of Tennessee architecture students finished a unique project that will now serve as a landmark for UT's Research Park at Cherokee Farms.
WSMV
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
tigerdroppings.com
According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
'Might be a hopeful sign going into 2023' | Maryville College professor talks Brittney Griner prisoner swap
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Russia freed WNBA player Brittney Griner on Thursday as part of a prisoner exchange. The U.S. released a Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout, and was pushing for the release of another American — Paul Whelan, a former Marine and businessman. "In terms of future deals,...
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
WATE
How to buy University of Tennessee Athletics gear
Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Knoxville mayor leads discussion...
WBIR
