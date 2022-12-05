Read full article on original website
Who can Cleveland Cavaliers target in trade to upgrade small forward spot? Hey, Chris!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the latest edition of Hey, Chris!. The submissions for this post once again came mostly from Subtext insiders, who received a message to send one question each. The best were chosen. Want to receive Cavs Insider texts and communicate directly with me? Sign up for a 14-day free trial with your phone number and perhaps one of your questions will be used in the next edition of Hey, Chris! You can also sign up by texting me at 216-208-4499.
Deshaun Watson might not oppose injured Lamar Jackson in nationally televised game Dec. 17
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson might not have to oppose Lamar Jackson when the Ravens come to town Dec. 17 for their nationally televised rematch here. Jackson, who is 6-3 against the Browns, suffered a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s 10-9 victory over the Broncos and could be out 1-3 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. As it stands, he’s expected to miss Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, who have won three of their last four to pull into a tie at 5-7 with the Browns.
Browns at Bengals preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s Browns vs. Bengals Part 2 this week, this time in Cincinnati. The Browns will try to continue their mastery over Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Burrow is 0-4 all-time against the Browns. It’s our weekly Browns preview show to get you through the weekend and...
OHSAA wrestling preview: Who are the top wrestlers to watch in 2022-23?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Of the 672 state wrestling tournament qualifiers in the 2021-22 season there were 148 from the cleveland.com seven-county area in Northeast Ohio. A new chapter will be written this year. Legacies will be cemented. And in the end, only a handful will be able to call themselves champions.
College Football Playoff semifinals 2022: How to get tickets for Ohio State vs. Georgia Peach Bowl (12/31/22)
The No. 4-seed Ohio State Buckeyes will face the No. 1-seed Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl this New Year’s Eve in the College Football Playoff semifinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Football fans who want to see the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in-person can find tickets on third-party websites.
‘It’s not a good feeling’: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals’ receivers eager to end skid against Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio - There was someone noticeably missing from the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense the last time they played the Cleveland Browns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was sidelined for the Bengals’ Halloween matchup against the Browns on Monday Night Football due to a hip injury - the first of four games that Chase missed. Without Chase, the Bengals’ offense struggled and suffered their largest loss of the season, 32-13.
