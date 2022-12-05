ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Look Historic Church For Sale in High Falls, NY

This just might be the most interesting place for sale right now in the Hudson Valley. Imagine being able to live in an old church that was once a museum. Built in 1945 this 4500-plus square foot building in the heart of High Falls is just waiting for you to come to convert it.
HIGH FALLS, NY
Holiday Hoopla This Weekend in New Paltz, New York

Many communities around the Hudson Valley are offering holiday celebrations this month. It is practically impossible to list them all. I do have a list of opportunities for you to check in with Santa, but the truth is the big guy is gonna be just about everywhere in the next few weeks.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Will There Soon Be a High Tech Car Vending Machine on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie?

Lots of construction and expansion in New York have some wondering if a popular car company is coming to Dutchess County. If you spend any time watching TV at one time or another you've seen the commercials for the Carvana car company. They are a car-selling company that allows customers to buy cars exclusively online and in some markets where they have a location, they have a tall standing car vending machine.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company

A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Popular Hudson Valley BBQ Restaurant Ready for New York Giants

Award-winning Hudson Valley BBQ is heading to MetLife Stadium. Football and BBQ, what a great combination. One popular, award-winning, Hudson Valley BBQ restaurant recently received some good news after a referral from their bbq family, and they're headed to East Rutherford, NJ this month. Newburgh's Handsome Devil BBQ has been...
NEWBURGH, NY
Beware of Scams in Hudson Valley Yard Sale Groups

If you're a Facebook user, or just scroll for the latest Hudson Valley news, you may want to start paying close attention. Our Hudson Valley community is always looking to help our neighbors in need, but sometimes the neighbors who we're helping aren't our neighbors at all. Let me explain...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
‘Hidden Treasure’ HV Toy Shop Featured on Amazon Prime Series

You know you've hit it big when you make it on television. The Hudson Valley has SO many unique shops to check out and go shopping at, there's so many it can be hard to pick. Every now and then one of them will really stand out and get the attention of everyone. One toy shop in Pawling, NY was featured on a TV show and we're sure everyone who was involved is super excited about it.
PAWLING, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

