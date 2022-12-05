Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMurrells Inlet, SC
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
A Major Publication Dubbed Myrtle Beach a “Foodie Destination” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this YearTravel MavenMurrells Inlet, SC
Related
myhorrynews.com
Longtime football coach Earley named to top SCACA post
Since Scott Earley left the Myrtle Beach football program after the 2008 football season, he’s risen up the ranks. In addition to becoming one of the top-paid high school football coaches in South Carolina, Earley has taken on a bigger role with the South Carolina Football Coaches Association, the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
247Sports
USC football offers Coastal Carolina transfer edge rusher Josaiah Stewart
USC football continues to make a push for defensive reinforcements on the secondary market with an offer to Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart on Wednesday. Stewart adds USC to portal offers from Michigan, Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Mississippi State. He entered the portal on Dec. 6. The...
rockytopinsider.com
Knoxville Running Back De-Commits From Coastal Carolina
Knoxville running back DeSean Bishop is back on the market after de-committing from Coastal Carolina Tuesday night. The Karns High School standout committed to the Chanticleers back in July before backing off his pledge this week. Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell left Coastal earlier this week to become the new head coach at Liberty.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers gives the latest on his recruiting situation
South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers capped a sensational senior season Saturday night in leading South Florence to the 4A State Championship over Northwestern for the school’s first title. Sellers completed 10-14 passes for 260 yards and 5 touchdowns and rushed for 192 yards and a score. He accounted for 452 of the Bruins’ 583 total yards.
WMBF
‘The Christmas they deserve’: S.C. high school football players provide shopping spree for kids
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas came early for a number of young students in the Myrtle Beach area on Thursday. Players selected for Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperative Bowl took a break from practicing to accompany students on a Christmas shopping spree at Target. “So we have 88 players,...
WMBF
This Is Carolina: CCU music class changes tune to inspire diversity
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - From velvety notes to more upbeat ones, classical music tells a story. But, some Coastal Carolina University music students believe they tell the same story. “A lot of music that we play in our repertoire is dead, old white men and as fun as that...
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina or you travel there often, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SRI Opens 166-Unit Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — SRI Management LLC, in conjunction with ownership partners Compass Living and Bourne Financial Group, have opened Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach. Situated on nearly nine acres in the heart of the Carolina Forest, the community features 166 units of independent living, assisted living and...
drifttravel.com
Reckless Driving Accidents: Myrtle Beach Laws To Consider When Filing a Claim
Were you involved in a reckless driving accident in Myrtle Beach? If the other driver was driving recklessly or you made a major mistake when driving, there are specific laws in Myrtle Beach to consider before you file a claim with your car insurance company. South Carolina law defines reckless...
WMBF
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)
Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) Is Coming Back. Find Details Here!
Since 2015, the CCMF of Carolina Country Music Fest has brought some of the hottest and most popular country artists to perform at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – within the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place – every June of the year. It runs from Friday through Sunday. The...
live5news.com
Board suspends Georgetown teacher’s license 2 years over physical altercation with student
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Board of Education suspended a Georgetown County teacher’s license for two years after reviewing a video of a physical altercation with a student. Lewis Morant’s South Carolina educator certificate was suspended on Nov. 8 for two years, the board said....
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South Carolina
South Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
wbtw.com
Near record warmth tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud coverage will be intermittent throughout the day, but there will be more periods of shade versus sun, especially in the Pee Dee. Cloud cover will not hinder temperatures from rising. Most cities are going to make it into the mid-70s, but record-high temperatures are not going to be in jeopardy this afternoon.
Japanese company plans $810M battery plant in South Carolina
A Japanese company said it plans to build batteries for electric BMW vehicles at a new plant in South Carolina, spending $810 million on a facility that could have up to 1,170 workers.
WATCH: Video shows stolen ambulance crash in South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a stolen ambulance crashed Thursday afternoon on Highway 501 at Burning Ridge Road in Conway, South Carolina. A WBTW News13 viewer provided this video of the crash taking place. According to Conway police spokesperson, someone stole the ambulance belonging to a private company from the area […]
WYFF4.com
Woman busted after she cashed in on stolen South Carolina lottery tickets, SLED says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman was arrested this week and charged after state investigators say she stole winning lottery tickets and cashed them in for hundreds of dollars. Melanie Kay Vanskiver, 60, of Little River, South Carolina, faces six counts of intending to defraud the lottery,...
myhorrynews.com
Substitute teacher fired for 'inappropriate conversations with students,' district says
A substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School was fired last month after the district learned of reports that he had “been acting in an unprofessional manner and having inappropriate conversations with students while serving as a long-term substitute,” according to a termination letter. Shane Cacho’s employment ended...
Comments / 0