MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud coverage will be intermittent throughout the day, but there will be more periods of shade versus sun, especially in the Pee Dee. Cloud cover will not hinder temperatures from rising. Most cities are going to make it into the mid-70s, but record-high temperatures are not going to be in jeopardy this afternoon.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO