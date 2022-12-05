Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson might not oppose injured Lamar Jackson in nationally televised game Dec. 17
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson might not have to oppose Lamar Jackson when the Ravens come to town Dec. 17 for their nationally televised rematch here. Jackson, who is 6-3 against the Browns, suffered a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s 10-9 victory over the Broncos and could be out 1-3 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. As it stands, he’s expected to miss Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, who have won three of their last four to pull into a tie at 5-7 with the Browns.
Report: UC Football Lands On New Defensive Coordinator
Scott Satterfield is hard at work assembling his new staff.
Can Browns sneak into the playoffs? Ashley Bastock, Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com and YouTube...
Kerry Coombs: The Head Coach 'Matters Less Than Who Sits In That Locker'
'West Side Jesus' brought the passion following Thursday's practice.
Alex Van Pelt doesn’t see snaps for Jacoby Brissett: Deshaun Watson needs to ‘work through the rust’
BEREA, Ohio — If Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has his druthers, Deshaun Watson will take every snap over the final five games, and the Browns won’t to turn to Jacoby Brissett — even in the almost must-win game Sunday in Cincinnati. “I think you always...
Falcons will bench QB Marcus Mariota in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder, according to report
CINCINNATI, Ohio - There will be a change under center in Atlanta. Quarterback Marcus Mariota will be benched ahead of the Falcons’ Week 15 game against New Orleans next Sunday in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Falcons, who are currently in...
‘We’ve got playmakers’: Bengals TE Mitchell Wilcox prepared to see role elevate once again
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox has fit the bill as his role has evolved this season. Wilcox started the season behind Hayden Hurst and Drew Sample on the depth chart but came in as a long snapper when Clark Harris injured his bicep during the season-opening loss to Pittsburgh. A week later, Sample injured his knee against Dallas, placing him on the injured reserve, making Wilcox the backup TE.
Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II just missed his first interception on Sunday; Could he finally get one against the Bengals?
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was so close to the first interception of his career in Houston. He broke perfectly on a throw from Texans quarterback Kyle Allen to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett with 27 seconds left in the second quarter. He stretched out toward the sideline and the ball hit him in the hands.
David Bell optimistic he’ll play in Browns vs. Bengals rematch following thumb injury, excited to catch more passes from Deshaun Watson
BEREA, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson should have at least one pass-catching weapon back when he takes the field for the Browns’ important division game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rookie receiver David Bell, who injured his thumb on Cleveland’s first drive in their 27-14 win over the Houston...
Cincinnati's Gino Guidugli Emerges as Name to Watch in Kentucky OC Search
Kentucky’s offensive coordinator search is one-week old. Only one name has surfaced throughout the process, a familiar one, Liam Coen. Tuesday morning KSR has discovered another familiar name that appears to be in the mix for the vacant position, Gino Guidugli. You may remember Guidugli as Jared Lorenzen’s successor...
On what Deshaun Watson said about his performance Sunday, Greg Newsome II’s near pick and more: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke on Thursday as he prepares for his first AFC North game, traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. He talked about shaking off the rust and how the atmosphere on Sunday impacted his performance. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan...
Deshaun Watson admits the return to Houston hit him harder than expected, hopes for better in Cincy: ‘I’m human’
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson admitted that his return to Houston last week hit him more emotionally than expected in Sunday’s 27-14 victory over the Texans. “Yeah, I think last week, it was a lot,” Watson said Wednesday. “The anticipation to just be back on the field, the anticipation of going back to my former team, the anticipation of playing against former teammates and being in front of a crowd that used to cheer for me at the time. So all that stuff was definitely, it was a lot.
Baker Mayfield active, could start for Rams on Thursday Night Football
Less than 48 hours after being claimed off waivers, quarterback Baker Mayfield is active for the Rams in their Thursday night game against the Raiders. The Rams made all three of their quarterbacks active, though John Wolford has a neck injury. If he’s not healthy enough to play, Mayfield is expected to start.
Browns at Bengals preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s Browns vs. Bengals Part 2 this week, this time in Cincinnati. The Browns will try to continue their mastery over Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Burrow is 0-4 all-time against the Browns. It’s our weekly Browns preview show to get you through the weekend and...
Baker Mayfield rallies Rams past Raiders in final minute for improbable 17-16 win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
‘It’s not a good feeling’: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals’ receivers eager to end skid against Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio - There was someone noticeably missing from the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense the last time they played the Cleveland Browns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was sidelined for the Bengals’ Halloween matchup against the Browns on Monday Night Football due to a hip injury - the first of four games that Chase missed. Without Chase, the Bengals’ offense struggled and suffered their largest loss of the season, 32-13.
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst says calf injury is ‘nothing serious’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst said Thursday that his right calf injury is “nothing serious,” and that he expects to return in a couple of weeks. Coach Zac Taylor called him doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Cincinnati’s No. 1 tight end...
3 things we’re thinking as Bengals week is here: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s Bengals Week Part 2. The Browns travel to Cincinnati looking to sweep the Bengals yet again while Cincinnati will try to keep its momentum going after beating the Chiefs. We start off Wednesday’s pod with Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe offering up...
