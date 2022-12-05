ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland.com

Deshaun Watson might not oppose injured Lamar Jackson in nationally televised game Dec. 17

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson might not have to oppose Lamar Jackson when the Ravens come to town Dec. 17 for their nationally televised rematch here. Jackson, who is 6-3 against the Browns, suffered a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s 10-9 victory over the Broncos and could be out 1-3 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. As it stands, he’s expected to miss Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, who have won three of their last four to pull into a tie at 5-7 with the Browns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘We’ve got playmakers’: Bengals TE Mitchell Wilcox prepared to see role elevate once again

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox has fit the bill as his role has evolved this season. Wilcox started the season behind Hayden Hurst and Drew Sample on the depth chart but came in as a long snapper when Clark Harris injured his bicep during the season-opening loss to Pittsburgh. A week later, Sample injured his knee against Dallas, placing him on the injured reserve, making Wilcox the backup TE.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II just missed his first interception on Sunday; Could he finally get one against the Bengals?

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was so close to the first interception of his career in Houston. He broke perfectly on a throw from Texans quarterback Kyle Allen to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett with 27 seconds left in the second quarter. He stretched out toward the sideline and the ball hit him in the hands.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Deshaun Watson admits the return to Houston hit him harder than expected, hopes for better in Cincy: ‘I’m human’

BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson admitted that his return to Houston last week hit him more emotionally than expected in Sunday’s 27-14 victory over the Texans. “Yeah, I think last week, it was a lot,” Watson said Wednesday. “The anticipation to just be back on the field, the anticipation of going back to my former team, the anticipation of playing against former teammates and being in front of a crowd that used to cheer for me at the time. So all that stuff was definitely, it was a lot.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Baker Mayfield active, could start for Rams on Thursday Night Football

Less than 48 hours after being claimed off waivers, quarterback Baker Mayfield is active for the Rams in their Thursday night game against the Raiders. The Rams made all three of their quarterbacks active, though John Wolford has a neck injury. If he’s not healthy enough to play, Mayfield is expected to start.
Cleveland.com

BetMGM bonus code for Raiders-Rams: $1K insurance, Ohio pre-reg

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Wager on Thursday Night Football with the latest BetMGM bonus code offer to start with a bonus on the “King of...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

‘It’s not a good feeling’: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals’ receivers eager to end skid against Browns

CINCINNATI, Ohio - There was someone noticeably missing from the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense the last time they played the Cleveland Browns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was sidelined for the Bengals’ Halloween matchup against the Browns on Monday Night Football due to a hip injury - the first of four games that Chase missed. Without Chase, the Bengals’ offense struggled and suffered their largest loss of the season, 32-13.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

https://www.cleveland.com

 https://www.cleveland.com

