The Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) are on the road in Week 14 for an NFC East showdown against the New York Giants (7-4-1) n Sunday. Kickoff at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Eagles vs. Giants odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO