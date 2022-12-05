Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 1
Pittsburgh201—3 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rakell 12 (Malkin, Crosby), 4:22 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 16 (Guentzel, Dumoulin), 6:51. Third Period_3, Buffalo, Krebs 2 (Okposo, Fitzgerald), 11:00. 4, Pittsburgh, Crosby 17 (Guentzel, Rust), 18:22. Shots on Goal_Buffalo 9-12-17_38. Pittsburgh 12-10-9_31. Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; Pittsburgh 1 of 3. Goalies_Buffalo, Luukkonen...
BYU hands No. 21 Creighton 4th straight loss, 83-80
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rudi Williams scored 26 points and BYU handed No. 21 Creighton its fourth straight loss, 83-80 on Saturday night in the Jack Jones Hoopfest. The Cougars (6-5) ended up with five players in double figures as they ended a two-game skid. Jason Robinson, Gideon George and Fousseyni Traore each scored 11 points, while Richie Saunders finished with 10. Creighton (6-4) continued its downward spiral after opening the season 6-0.
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants odds, picks and predictions
The Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) are on the road in Week 14 for an NFC East showdown against the New York Giants (7-4-1) n Sunday. Kickoff at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Eagles vs. Giants odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
Jokic scores 31 in triple-double, Nuggets top depleted Jazz
Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds in his 80th career triple-double, and the Denver Nuggets held off the depleted Utah Jazz 115-110
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 123, Boston 107
BOSTON (107) Tatum 6-21 4-7 18, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Griffin 4-5 4-5 13, Brown 13-23 2-2 31, Smart 4-12 3-4 13, Hauser 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, Pritchard 1-3 0-0 3, White 1-7 4-6 6. Totals 38-87 19-26 107.
Gustavsson gets 1st shutout, Wild beat Canucks 3-0
Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 to snap a two-game skid
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 144, Dallas 115
DALLAS (115) Finney-Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Wood 8-15 2-3 21, Powell 3-4 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 9-15 6-7 27, Hardaway Jr. 4-13 2-2 12, Bertans 1-4 2-2 5, McGee 8-10 1-2 18, Bullock 1-1 0-0 3, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Hardy 5-13 5-5 15, Ntilikina 0-7 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 4-5 8. Totals 41-90 22-26 115.
Porterville Recorder
Denver 115, Utah 110
UTAH (110) Beasley 7-13 1-2 19, Olynyk 5-9 6-6 18, Vanderbilt 2-7 2-2 6, Alexander-Walker 9-16 4-5 27, Horton-Tucker 8-18 2-3 19, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 2-7 0-0 5, Kessler 4-6 2-3 10, Agbaji 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 39-85 17-21 110. DENVER (115) Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Gordon 7-13...
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA STATE 82, OMAHA 54
Percentages: FG .420, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Jungers 1-1, F.Fidler 1-2, Marshall 1-2, Sutton 0-1, White 0-1, Osburn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brougham). Turnovers: 17 (Osburn 3, Sutton 3, White 3, Brougham 2, Jungers 2, Arop, F.Fidler, Glover, Marshall). Steals: 4 (Brougham...
Porterville Recorder
Warriors beat Celtics 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 15 DUKE 82, MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 55
Percentages: FG .393, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Davis 2-4, Hupstead 2-4, Phillip 2-4, Fofana 1-1, Nugent 1-2, Styles 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Pollard 0-1, Voyles 0-2, Thompson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Fofana 3, Styles 3, Davis 2, Nugent 2, Pollard 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Marshall 69, Robert Morris 60
MARSHALL (9-1) Anochili-Killen 4-7 1-2 9, Handlogten 3-5 0-1 6, Curfman 3-8 2-2 10, Kinsey 10-14 6-7 26, Taylor 6-15 1-1 15, Conner 1-2 0-0 3, Fricks 0-3 0-0 0, Toussaint 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 10-13 69. ROBERT MORRIS (4-7) Spear 3-12 2-4 8, Walker 7-11 3-4 17, Cheeks...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 124, Minnesota 118
Percentages: FG .542, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Russell 4-5, Edwards 4-8, McDaniels 2-5, Reid 0-2, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Reid 2, Gobert, McDaniels). Turnovers: 13 (Russell 5, Edwards 3, Anderson 2, Gobert, Moore Jr., Rivers). Steals: 11 (Gobert 4, Russell 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 0
Vancouver000—0 First Period_1, Minnesota, Boldy 10 (Zuccarello, Addison), 16:43 (pp). Penalties_Vancouver bench, served by Hoglander (Too Many Men on the Ice), 11:24; Ekman-Larsson, VAN (Hooking), 16:35. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Dewar 4, 16:08 (sh). Penalties_Stillman, VAN (Fighting), 0:02; Foligno, MIN (Fighting), 0:02; Merrill, MIN (Boarding), 10:00; Steel, MIN (Tripping), 12:56;...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 136, Indiana 133
Percentages: FG .520, FT .719. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Thomas 3-3, Mills 3-8, Morris 1-3, Sumner 1-3, Watanabe 1-5, Duke Jr. 0-2, Edwards 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sharpe 2, Morris). Turnovers: 18 (Duke Jr. 4, Edwards 3, Sharpe 3, Mills 2, Thomas 2, Williams...
Porterville Recorder
No. 10 Arizona 89, No. 14 Indiana 75
ARIZONA (8-1) A.Tubelis 9-16 3-4 21, Ballo 6-9 3-8 15, Kriisa 4-12 2-3 14, Larsson 5-9 6-6 16, Ramey 2-8 0-0 6, Henderson 1-3 0-0 3, Bal 3-4 0-0 9, Veesaar 1-1 3-4 5, Boswell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 17-25 89. INDIANA (8-2) Jackson-Davis 4-10 3-5 11, Kopp 5-9...
Porterville Recorder
DEPAUL 91, UTEP 70
Percentages: FG .481, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (McKinney 2-4, Hardy 2-5, Dos Anjos 1-3, Zachery 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Solomon 2, Dos Anjos). Turnovers: 12 (Hardy 3, McKinney 3, Kalu 2, Dos Anjos, Givance, Hamilton, Lemus). Steals: 9 (Kalu 2, Dos Anjos,...
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
