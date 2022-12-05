ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoxingNews24.com

Tank Davis fighting Hector Garcia worries Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza

By Brian Webber: Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza is worried about the possibility of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis losing to the talented Hector Luis Garcia in his next fight on January 7th, which would spoil the massive money bout against the popular Ryan Garcia next April. Although Espinoza isn’t saying,...
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer

For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade scolds Canelo for avoiding the “real dogs”

By Sean Jones: Demetrius Andrade berated Canelo Alvarez on Monday, letting the media know that the Mexican star is avoiding the “real dogs’ that could chew him up and spit him out. For the Canelo enablers that take aim at Andrade’s decision to swerve fights against Zach Parker...
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Spence, then Jermell Charlo

By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr in May for the undisputed 147-lb championship, followed by a second four-belt fight against 154-lb king Jermell Charlo in back-to-back fights in 2023. Crawford might not get past this weekend’s fight against David Avanesyan in their...
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez will end Caleb Plant’s career says Jose Sr

By Sean Jones: Jose Benavidez Sr predicts that his son David Benavidez will end Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant’s career when they fight in early March in their WBC super middleweight title eliminator bout in Las Vegas. Jose Sr is super excited about his son, former two-time WBC 168-lb...
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia expects Tank Davis to fold like any other fighter

By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia believes Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will crumble like any other fighter he’s faced when he catches him with a big shot in their mega-fight in April. Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) feels that Tank’s punch resistance isn’t extraordinary, and he’ll react like any average person if he lands his bread & butter punch on him.
BoxingNews24.com

Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez: Will headbutts come into play on Saturday?

By Charles Brun: Josh Warrington (31-1-1, 8 KOs) defends against his mandatory Luis Alberto Lopez (26-2, 15 KOs) in the first defense of his IBF featherweight title this Saturday, December 10th, in a headliner on DAZN at the First Direct Arena, in Leeds, England. Warrington vs. Lopez will be shown...
Boxing Scene

Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete WBO Title Fight To Land At Desert Diamond Arena

Another big title fight is heading to the greater Phoenix area. BoxingScene.com has learned that the highly anticipated Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete now has a home. The vacant WBO junior lightweight title fight will land at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Valdez-Navarrete is due...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Bob Arum “has no ambition”

By Adam Baskin: Eddie Hearn unloaded on Top Rank promoter Bob Arum in full force today, saying that he has “no ambition” and is just trying to put together small shows as “cheaply” as possible to make a little money before getting “out of the business.”
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia vs. Mercito Gesta close for Jan 21/28

By Craig Page: Ryan Garcia could be facing former two-time lightweight world title challenger Mercito ‘No Mercy’ Gesta on either January 21st or 28th in a tune-up bout to prepare him for a mega-fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in April. Ideally, it would have been better...
BoxingNews24.com

Bob Arum says Fury vs. Usyk could get announced next week

By Sam Volz: Bob Arum says he believes he could have an announcement by next week for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed clash. Arum states that the Fury-Usyk fight could take place in the Middle East or possibly at Wembley Stadium in front of 90,000+ fans in London.
BoxingNews24.com

Jared Anderson predicting knockout of Jerry Forrest on Saturday

By Sam Volz: Top Rank heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson predicts a knockout over his opponent journeyman Jerry Forrest in their 10-round bout this Saturday, December 10th, on ESPN at Madison Square Garden in New York. The #15 WBC-ranked Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs), who gained fame as a sparring partner for...
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk “almost done” for Feb 18th or Mar 4th in Middle East

By Scott Gilfoid: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is close to being done for February 18th or March 4th in the Middle East, according to Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas. Assuming Fury makes it through training camp without physically falling apart and needing to postpone, fans will see an excellent fight between him and Usyk early next year.
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford not looking past David Avanesyan

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford insists that he’s not looking past David Avanesyan this Saturday night in their headliner at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford vs. Avanesyan will be shown on BLK Prime PPV in the event that begins at 9:00 p.m. ET. (Photo credit: Marvin...
BoxingNews24.com

Usyk & Joyce will give Fury problems says Otto Wallin

By Charles Brun: Otto Wallin believes that Oleksandr Usyk & Joe Joyce can give Tyson Fury problems with the skills that they possess. Wallin points out that Usyk wasn’t too small to defeat the 6’6″ Anthony Joshua, who is a heck of a lot faster and more powerful than Fury.

