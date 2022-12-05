Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Tank Davis fighting Hector Garcia worries Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza
By Brian Webber: Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza is worried about the possibility of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis losing to the talented Hector Luis Garcia in his next fight on January 7th, which would spoil the massive money bout against the popular Ryan Garcia next April. Although Espinoza isn’t saying,...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer
For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
worldboxingnews.net
Erased Deontay Wilder KO foe says he was ‘out-of-shape’ and ‘fat’
The man who dropped Deontay Wilder ‘officially’ for the first time in his career has revealed he was not in shape for their battle. Harold Sconiers, who battled Wilder in October 2010 at Fantasy Springs, says he was a late call-up for the contest. Discussing the event in...
BoxingNews24.com
Bozy Ennis says Boots will eventually meet Spence at 147, 154 or 160
By Allan Fox: Trainer/father Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis says his son Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will eventually meet up with Errol Spence Jr to battle him for a belt, be it 147, 154 or 160. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) won’t be helping himself by delaying the inventible by...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo defends against Tim Tszyu on Jan.28th on Showtime in Las Vegas
By Dan Ambrose: Jermell Charlo will defend his undisputed junior middleweight championship against WBO mandatory Tim Tszyu on Showtime January 28th on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Jermell needs a win over Tszyu to move him on to bigger & better things against...
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade scolds Canelo for avoiding the “real dogs”
By Sean Jones: Demetrius Andrade berated Canelo Alvarez on Monday, letting the media know that the Mexican star is avoiding the “real dogs’ that could chew him up and spit him out. For the Canelo enablers that take aim at Andrade’s decision to swerve fights against Zach Parker...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford wants Spence, then Jermell Charlo
By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr in May for the undisputed 147-lb championship, followed by a second four-belt fight against 154-lb king Jermell Charlo in back-to-back fights in 2023. Crawford might not get past this weekend’s fight against David Avanesyan in their...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez tells Regis Prograis: “I’m ready to go to the morgue”
By Adam Baskin: Teofimo Lopez kind of lost it today when reminded in an interview that WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis said that he’ll put him in the hospital. Prograis wants to add the four unified 135-lb champion Teofimo’s scalp to his resume. This weekend, Teofimo’s fight with...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez will end Caleb Plant’s career says Jose Sr
By Sean Jones: Jose Benavidez Sr predicts that his son David Benavidez will end Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant’s career when they fight in early March in their WBC super middleweight title eliminator bout in Las Vegas. Jose Sr is super excited about his son, former two-time WBC 168-lb...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez says fans will be surprised at his improvement against Sandor Martin
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez says the fans will be “surprised” at the improvement he’s made in his game since he lost to George Kambosos Jr. when he returns to the ring this Saturday night for his second fight at 140 against Sandor Martin on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York.
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia expects Tank Davis to fold like any other fighter
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia believes Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will crumble like any other fighter he’s faced when he catches him with a big shot in their mega-fight in April. Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) feels that Tank’s punch resistance isn’t extraordinary, and he’ll react like any average person if he lands his bread & butter punch on him.
BoxingNews24.com
Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez: Will headbutts come into play on Saturday?
By Charles Brun: Josh Warrington (31-1-1, 8 KOs) defends against his mandatory Luis Alberto Lopez (26-2, 15 KOs) in the first defense of his IBF featherweight title this Saturday, December 10th, in a headliner on DAZN at the First Direct Arena, in Leeds, England. Warrington vs. Lopez will be shown...
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete WBO Title Fight To Land At Desert Diamond Arena
Another big title fight is heading to the greater Phoenix area. BoxingScene.com has learned that the highly anticipated Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete now has a home. The vacant WBO junior lightweight title fight will land at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Valdez-Navarrete is due...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Bob Arum “has no ambition”
By Adam Baskin: Eddie Hearn unloaded on Top Rank promoter Bob Arum in full force today, saying that he has “no ambition” and is just trying to put together small shows as “cheaply” as possible to make a little money before getting “out of the business.”
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia vs. Mercito Gesta close for Jan 21/28
By Craig Page: Ryan Garcia could be facing former two-time lightweight world title challenger Mercito ‘No Mercy’ Gesta on either January 21st or 28th in a tune-up bout to prepare him for a mega-fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in April. Ideally, it would have been better...
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum says Fury vs. Usyk could get announced next week
By Sam Volz: Bob Arum says he believes he could have an announcement by next week for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed clash. Arum states that the Fury-Usyk fight could take place in the Middle East or possibly at Wembley Stadium in front of 90,000+ fans in London.
BoxingNews24.com
Jared Anderson predicting knockout of Jerry Forrest on Saturday
By Sam Volz: Top Rank heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson predicts a knockout over his opponent journeyman Jerry Forrest in their 10-round bout this Saturday, December 10th, on ESPN at Madison Square Garden in New York. The #15 WBC-ranked Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs), who gained fame as a sparring partner for...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk “almost done” for Feb 18th or Mar 4th in Middle East
By Scott Gilfoid: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is close to being done for February 18th or March 4th in the Middle East, according to Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas. Assuming Fury makes it through training camp without physically falling apart and needing to postpone, fans will see an excellent fight between him and Usyk early next year.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford not looking past David Avanesyan
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford insists that he’s not looking past David Avanesyan this Saturday night in their headliner at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford vs. Avanesyan will be shown on BLK Prime PPV in the event that begins at 9:00 p.m. ET. (Photo credit: Marvin...
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk & Joyce will give Fury problems says Otto Wallin
By Charles Brun: Otto Wallin believes that Oleksandr Usyk & Joe Joyce can give Tyson Fury problems with the skills that they possess. Wallin points out that Usyk wasn’t too small to defeat the 6’6″ Anthony Joshua, who is a heck of a lot faster and more powerful than Fury.
