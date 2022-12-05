ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

New restaurant The Shakopee House has history in its walls

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- There's a new restaurant in Shakopee that was not ready to let go of its past.When owners started renovating the old Dangerfield's, they discovered a treasure of artifacts in the walls.The Shakopee House is a new restaurant in town, but the building itself is historic. It's more than 100 years old. When new owners stepped in to renovate, they found that history literally within its walls."The original plan was just to do Dangerfield's and continue on and just make it our own, but we just couldn't help ourselves once we got into the space and started discovering...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
CHANHASSEN, MN
fox9.com

Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Family who endured theft ordeal in Minneapolis surprised with trip to Universal Orlando

A Burnsville family who experienced a terrifying car theft ordeal in Minneapolis were surprised with a trip to Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday. Derek Gotchie was dropping off a gift at a friend's house and was putting something in his trunk when a thief jumped into his car and drove off with his four kids – all of them under the age of five – still inside.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Portion of north Minneapolis under a boil order after a water main break

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis officials are advising those around an industrial area in north Minneapolis to boil water for three minutes before using it for cooking and drinking, after a major break in a water main Monday night flooded streets and disrupted service. The "boil water" advisory covers an area from 26th Avenue North to Lowry Avenue, between North 3rd Street and North 4th Street. Officials say "city crews are working to repair the break and restore service to impacted customers as quickly as possible."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Mayor’s Minutes: Tenant Protection and Public Safety

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott met with Dave Kiser to discuss the latest news from the city in Mayor’s Minutes. A special guest from Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District spoke at a November city council meeting. Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette talked about some of the issues the courthouse has been tackling. One of them is a backlog of eviction cases in Hennepin County resulting from the moratorium on evictions put in place during the pandemic. The courthouse is now increasing the number of hearings they are holding in order to catch up.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
franchising.com

The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities

December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners past than downtown's future

MINNEAPOLIS -- Is the Twin Cities' largest hotel on your Christmas wish list? It can be, if you have the cash.The 826-room Hilton Minneapolis hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction next month after a Hennepin County judge ordered the property into foreclosure. The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owe more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings show the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180,000,000 loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Boil water advisory lifted in North Minneapolis

Update: The city of Minneapolis has lifted its boil water advisory for water customers impacted by a large water main break in North Minneapolis. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the water is now safe to use for all activities of daily living. The city of Minneapolis issued a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police records show 53 disturbance calls to vacant Minneapolis apartment building that burned down

MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is digging into the suspicious background of a condemned apartment building that caught fire in Minneapolis Saturday.The four-story apartment was on Lyndale Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.Police records show that officers were called to the building 53 times over the last year for various reasons, including trespassing, burglary, narcotics use and in one case, they had found someone had died in the building in November.The privately-owned apartment building was condemned back in July. James Groethe is the owner of Leaning Tower of Pizza, which is next door. Groethe says in the last year especially, he's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man charged with sneaking into Forest Lake High School with knife

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who managed to sneak into the Forest Lake Area High School on Tuesday morning, apparently carrying a knife, is now facing a criminal charge. Forty-two-year-old Eric Ordell Johnson, of Forest Lake, is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 11 arrested for entering storm sewers, trespassing near critical infrastructure

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Eleven people were arrested Monday night after police say they traveled through storm sewers near critical infrastructure.Officers were dispatched to the area of 45th Avenue Northeast and Main Street Northeast in Fridley shortly after 7 p.m. on a report that four people climbed into a manhole.Police say the manhole was adjacent to a fenced commercial property with "numerous possible items of worth" inside.An officer noted a grinding sound near the commercial lot, which they said suggested potential catalytic converter theft. Police were unsure if the individuals had used the sewer to access the fenced-in property. While investigating the property,...
FRIDLEY, MN

