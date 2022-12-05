SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- There's a new restaurant in Shakopee that was not ready to let go of its past.When owners started renovating the old Dangerfield's, they discovered a treasure of artifacts in the walls.The Shakopee House is a new restaurant in town, but the building itself is historic. It's more than 100 years old. When new owners stepped in to renovate, they found that history literally within its walls."The original plan was just to do Dangerfield's and continue on and just make it our own, but we just couldn't help ourselves once we got into the space and started discovering...

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO