Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
11 face charges after being found 'exploring' Fridley sewer system
Eleven people face charges after they were allegedly trespassing in the sewer system under Fridley Monday night. Men and women aged 18 to 35 are accused of gaining access by lifting a manhole cover, and said they were "exploring the sewers," according to the charges. The sewer area runs underneath...
Want to buy a hotel? Minneapolis' biggest is going up for auction
The Twin Cities' biggest hotel will go under the hammer next month, with the Hilton Minneapolis among the lots available at a Hennepin County Sheriff's foreclosure auction. The 826-room hotel at 1001 South Marquette Avenue in downtown Minneapolis will go up for sale at the auction on Jan. 13, the sheriff's office confirmed this week.
New restaurant The Shakopee House has history in its walls
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- There's a new restaurant in Shakopee that was not ready to let go of its past.When owners started renovating the old Dangerfield's, they discovered a treasure of artifacts in the walls.The Shakopee House is a new restaurant in town, but the building itself is historic. It's more than 100 years old. When new owners stepped in to renovate, they found that history literally within its walls."The original plan was just to do Dangerfield's and continue on and just make it our own, but we just couldn't help ourselves once we got into the space and started discovering...
Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
fox9.com
Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
fox9.com
Questions arise over landlord responsibility, after fires at two abandoned apartment buildings
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A fire at a vacant, boarded-up building in Minneapolis is now the center of the federal probe, as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives join the investigation. It’s the second major fire this year at an abandoned building owned by landlord C. David George....
Twin Cities liquor store worker offers shoes off her feet to unhoused man
A Minnesota liquor store employee is being praised for a generous act after she gave up her shoes to a man who has no home and didn't have his own to wear. Brooklyn Center Liquor, located at 1350 Shingle Creek Crossing, said its employee, Ta Leia (also known as "Ace"), offered her Nike Air Jordans to a man who was asking for beer boxes to create makeshift shoes.
Family who endured theft ordeal in Minneapolis surprised with trip to Universal Orlando
A Burnsville family who experienced a terrifying car theft ordeal in Minneapolis were surprised with a trip to Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday. Derek Gotchie was dropping off a gift at a friend's house and was putting something in his trunk when a thief jumped into his car and drove off with his four kids – all of them under the age of five – still inside.
willmarradio.com
Portion of north Minneapolis under a boil order after a water main break
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis officials are advising those around an industrial area in north Minneapolis to boil water for three minutes before using it for cooking and drinking, after a major break in a water main Monday night flooded streets and disrupted service. The "boil water" advisory covers an area from 26th Avenue North to Lowry Avenue, between North 3rd Street and North 4th Street. Officials say "city crews are working to repair the break and restore service to impacted customers as quickly as possible."
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Mayor’s Minutes: Tenant Protection and Public Safety
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott met with Dave Kiser to discuss the latest news from the city in Mayor’s Minutes. A special guest from Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District spoke at a November city council meeting. Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette talked about some of the issues the courthouse has been tackling. One of them is a backlog of eviction cases in Hennepin County resulting from the moratorium on evictions put in place during the pandemic. The courthouse is now increasing the number of hearings they are holding in order to catch up.
franchising.com
The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
Cop who pepper-sprayed downtown protesters received $150K payout
The identity of the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video pepper-spraying a crowd of downtown protesters during the George Floyd unrest has been released, and it's emerged she received a $150,000 payout before she left the department. The pepper-spraying incident was captured by Star Tribune reporter Jennifer...
fox9.com
Paramedics ask for public's help to get winter gear to protect unsheltered people from cold, frostbite
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As temperatures drop with the onset of winter, the number of families experiencing homelessness in Hennepin County is up dramatically when compared with this time last year, and Paramedics and EMTs are seeing the toll firsthand. The latest Hennepin County shelter report shows 233 families living...
Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners past than downtown's future
MINNEAPOLIS -- Is the Twin Cities' largest hotel on your Christmas wish list? It can be, if you have the cash.The 826-room Hilton Minneapolis hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction next month after a Hennepin County judge ordered the property into foreclosure. The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owe more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings show the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180,000,000 loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Boil water advisory lifted in North Minneapolis
Update: The city of Minneapolis has lifted its boil water advisory for water customers impacted by a large water main break in North Minneapolis. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the water is now safe to use for all activities of daily living. The city of Minneapolis issued a...
Police records show 53 disturbance calls to vacant Minneapolis apartment building that burned down
MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is digging into the suspicious background of a condemned apartment building that caught fire in Minneapolis Saturday.The four-story apartment was on Lyndale Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.Police records show that officers were called to the building 53 times over the last year for various reasons, including trespassing, burglary, narcotics use and in one case, they had found someone had died in the building in November.The privately-owned apartment building was condemned back in July. James Groethe is the owner of Leaning Tower of Pizza, which is next door. Groethe says in the last year especially, he's...
fox9.com
Burnsville mayor vows to make ‘dangerous’ intersection safer after multiple pedestrians killed
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Days after yet another pedestrian is killed crossing a busy Burnsville intersection, the city's mayor says she's had enough. The corner of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue has been a problem for years. There were more than 100 crashes between 2016 and 2020, and that is far too many for Burnsville’s mayor.
fox9.com
Boil water advisory remains in effect for some north Minneapolis residents
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some residents in north Minneapolis are being advised to boil their water after a major water main break at 29th Avenue and 2nd Street North. Last night, water started bubbling up and rushing around businesses in the area leaving parking lots flooded and some basements wet.
fox9.com
Man charged with sneaking into Forest Lake High School with knife
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who managed to sneak into the Forest Lake Area High School on Tuesday morning, apparently carrying a knife, is now facing a criminal charge. Forty-two-year-old Eric Ordell Johnson, of Forest Lake, is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.
Police: 11 arrested for entering storm sewers, trespassing near critical infrastructure
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Eleven people were arrested Monday night after police say they traveled through storm sewers near critical infrastructure.Officers were dispatched to the area of 45th Avenue Northeast and Main Street Northeast in Fridley shortly after 7 p.m. on a report that four people climbed into a manhole.Police say the manhole was adjacent to a fenced commercial property with "numerous possible items of worth" inside.An officer noted a grinding sound near the commercial lot, which they said suggested potential catalytic converter theft. Police were unsure if the individuals had used the sewer to access the fenced-in property. While investigating the property,...
Comments / 2