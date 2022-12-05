Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Women's Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to Indiana
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekend
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over Indiana
Man sentenced for hitting, killing Columbus East student Lily Streeval in 2021
The man convicted of hitting and killing Columbus East High School student Lily Streeval in 2021 as she walked to her school bus has been sentenced to prison.
Police catch Monroe County 7th grader with loaded gun at school
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 7th grader at Edgewood Junior High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school. Just after 7:30 a.m., Ellettsville police said a student reported to a high school administrator that a student with a gun was on the bus to school. […]
Road rage victim's mother urging drivers to 'take a breath' before lashing out
According to Indiana State Police, Central Indiana had 9 interstate shootings each in 2018 and 2019. But by 2020, that number grew to 23 and increased to 65 in 2021.
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
wamwamfm.com
2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington
On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
Indy home hit by at least 90 bullets during shooting that left man wounded
The outside of the home was riddled with bullets. Luckily, the two brothers who were inside at the time managed to survive.
wbiw.com
Seymour man arrested on two counts of child molestation
SEYMOUR – On November 20, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information regarding a sex offense that occurred in Seymour, Indiana. The report originally came from the Round Lake, Illinois Police Department. Investigators conducted interviews with the 6-year-old female victim and the 38-year-old male suspect. A forensic...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Dec. 4
The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Dec. 4., officers said. A 19-year-old female called the police on Dec. 4 stating she had been raped. She told officers a 22-year-old male, whom she knew, had gone over to her house on the south side of Bloomington the evening of Dec. 3 and stayed the night. She said he then raped her.
Old Maple Ave rollover crash causes minor injuries
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A possible vehicle malfunction led to a rollover crash in Terre Haute Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Hartleroad, The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 5000 block of E Old Maple Avenue. The two occupants of the vehicle received only minor injuries and […]
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
Indiana Daily Student
Predatory towing in Bloomington has pushed students to get involved in local government
Bloomington has faced criticism for the aggressive towing strategies in the city, which is pushing students in the area to become involved in local government. It started when IU sophomore Shailey Desai went to visit her friend and parked where she thought was a visitor spot. Returning to her car after a few hours, she discovered it was towed. She had to pay a fine of $170 — what most towing companies charge — to get it back.
Private investigator reveals tip that cracked Herb Baumeister case
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The renewed investigation into a serial killer in central Indiana and the search to identify people's remains goes back to a case that's captured attention for decades. It was sparked from the start by Virgil Vandagriff. Vandagriff was a retired Marion County sheriff's detective who opened...
WTHI
Missing child investigation in West Terre Haute school ends with 11-year-old in custody after gunshots were heard near school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news in West Terre Haute. That's where police arrested a child after finding him with a gun near the school. It started around 12:45 on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Consolidated Elementary School. The Vigo County...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Deputy Mayor Donald Griffin, Jr. announces intent to run for mayor
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Deputy Mayor and long-time realtor Donald Griffin, Jr. formally announced his intent to run for Mayor on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Griffin filed to create his campaign committee at the Monroe County Election Board office on Friday, December 2, 2022. Deputy Mayor Griffin cited his vision...
Investigation underway following firearm incident near West TH elementary school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A statement was released this evening by VCSC Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Katelynn Moats Liebermann, addressing the Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School lockdown on Tuesday. “The Vigo County School Corporation is thankful for the response of all our first responders, including Sugar Creek Consolidated and district lead School Protection […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
Man sentenced for pointing firearm at teen during road rage incident
Charles Kuhn pleaded guilty to on November 29 to pointing a firearm, a misdemeanor, and received a 365-day suspended sentence.
WIBC.com
11-Year-Old Student Detained, Was Possibly Armed with Gun
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — An 11-year-old student at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School was detained Tuesday after being spotted with a gun, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. In a report filed Tuesday by WTWO in Terre Haute, a student left school around 12:45 before being spotted...
Student detained after threat to North Clay Middle School
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A middle school student is in police custody after reportedly making threats to a Clay County school. According to a statement from Clay Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Fritz, the organization was made aware of a threat of violence against North Clay Middle School Wednesday. Fritz said law enforcement was contacted immediately […]
