Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Donna Emily Clatterbuck (1935 – 2022)
Donna Emily Clatterbuck, 87, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Reverend Dr. Susan Gum Catlett officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour before the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Linda Mellott Beatty (1950 – 2022)
Linda Mellott Beatty, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, 72, of Stephens City, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 5, 2022, passing away peacefully at 8:09 in the morning surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday,...
Tracy Lynn Fincham (1972 – 2022)
Tracy Lynn Fincham, 50, of Toms Brook, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Steve Foster officiating. Mrs. Fincham...
Town Talk: A conversation with Shane Goodwin, Danelle Sperling, Robert Hupman – Reaching Out Now, Christmas Meal at Skyline HS
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Shane Goodwin, Danelle Sperling, and Robert Hupman about the Linda Kroll Community Meal Program. On December 15, 2022, at 4:30 pm, Reaching Out Now and its partners will host a Christmas meal for families with children in our local school system at Skyline High School School.
Roger A. Heston (1955 – 2022)
Roger A. Heston, 67, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away at his home on Monday, December 5, 2022. Mr. Heston was born on September 24, 1955, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to the late Richard and Margie Drake Heston. Survivors include his son, Jason R. Heston of Fairmont; two brothers, Clyde Heston...
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State.
Local grandma steps out of shower, holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive
A Warren County family had an exciting Monday morning after the family’s matriarch thwarted an intruder who may have intended to steal a family vehicle. Tricia Montoney told Royal Examiner Monday evening that an eagle-eyed neighbor noticed a man in the family’s driveway, around 7 a.m. standing beside a Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to Tricia’s daughter, Rachel Montoney.
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – December events
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division. It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the November/December events for the Community Outreach Division:
Metals company to invest $450 million, employ 230 in Berkeley County, WV
(The Center Square) – A metals company is choosing Berkeley County, West Virginia for the construction of its fourth micromill, which will be a $450 million investment in the region. It's expected to employ 230 people full time. Commercial Metals Co., also known as CMC, expects the new mill to have an annual capacity of 500,000 tons. It will produce straight length and spooled rebar, according to a news release from the company. CMC expects the plant to begin operations toward the end of 2025,...
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
Historic Black church vandalized in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating the vandalism of a historic African American church in Potomac, Maryland. The Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church was built by Black congregants and opened in 1924. Meetings in the 1960s at the church were central to the civil rights movement in […]
One Airlifted To VA Hospital After Fast-Moving Fairfax County Fire Breaks Out In Area Home
One person was airlifted to a Virginia hospital after a morning fire broke out inside a Fairfax County home on Thursday leaving several occupants of the residence trapped inside, according to investigators.First responders from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were called at approxima…
Fredericksburg Police looking for cemetery vandalism suspect
According to police, on Aug. 7, the person pictured vandalized security cameras at the Fredericksburg City Cemetery on the corner of William Street and Washington Avenue.
Warren County High School vs Park View High School – Boys Varsity Basketball, December 8th
Warren County High School vs Strasburg – Girls Varsity Basketball, December 6th. Joins us on Monday, December 6, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Varsity Basketball team takes on Strasburg High School. The game starts at 6 pm. Catch all the action right here on the...
Residents blame police shortage for ongoing crime in Virginia neighborhood
Residents in a Fairfax County neighborhood are speaking out after ongoing crime in the area including home burglaries and break-ins. They’re blaming a massive shortage of police. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the latest details.
Fire damages Pilgrim’s Pride facility in Hardy County
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A spectacular fire at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Moorefield was contained to the facility’s boiler room and was quickly brought under control by the Moorefield Fire Department early Tuesday morning. Fire departments from Hardy, Grant, and Hampshire County responded to the fire at...
Remains found near tree in 1993 positively identified as Va. woman last seen in 1987
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Human remains found almost 30 years ago at the base of a tree have been positively identified as a 34-year-old woman last seen in 1987. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Dec. 6, 1993, landscapers found human remains in Centreville, Virginia, at the base of a tree. Detectives went to the scene and also uncovered a yellow barrette, a red comb, jewelry, and other clothing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reportedly determined the victim died from stab and knife wounds to the upper body. The victim was believed to be between 28 to 39 years old.
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
Human remains found in Fairfax identified as missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith
Last month, Front Royal Police Department detectives received information that the Fairfax County Police Department was working an investigation regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. The remains, which were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, underwent extensive DNA testing and forensic analysis. Based on the DNA testing, statistical analyses, and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith.
Clear Spring community mourns loss of fire chief
CLEAR SPRING, Md. (DCNewsNow) — The Clear Spring and Hagerstown communities are deeply saddened after the tragic loss of their fire chief Zack Reid. Around 6:30 Monday morning, Maryland State Police were called to Route 40 and Rockdale Road for a traffic accident. When they arrived, they found a truck that had struck a utility […]
