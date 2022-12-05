ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

royalexaminer.com

Donna Emily Clatterbuck (1935 – 2022)

Donna Emily Clatterbuck, 87, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Reverend Dr. Susan Gum Catlett officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour before the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Linda Mellott Beatty (1950 – 2022)

Linda Mellott Beatty, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, 72, of Stephens City, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 5, 2022, passing away peacefully at 8:09 in the morning surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday,...
STEPHENS CITY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Tracy Lynn Fincham (1972 – 2022)

Tracy Lynn Fincham, 50, of Toms Brook, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Steve Foster officiating. Mrs. Fincham...
TOMS BROOK, VA
royalexaminer.com

Town Talk: A conversation with Shane Goodwin, Danelle Sperling, Robert Hupman – Reaching Out Now, Christmas Meal at Skyline HS

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Shane Goodwin, Danelle Sperling, and Robert Hupman about the Linda Kroll Community Meal Program. On December 15, 2022, at 4:30 pm, Reaching Out Now and its partners will host a Christmas meal for families with children in our local school system at Skyline High School School.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Roger A. Heston (1955 – 2022)

Roger A. Heston, 67, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away at his home on Monday, December 5, 2022. Mr. Heston was born on September 24, 1955, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to the late Richard and Margie Drake Heston. Survivors include his son, Jason R. Heston of Fairmont; two brothers, Clyde Heston...
BENTONVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Local grandma steps out of shower, holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive

A Warren County family had an exciting Monday morning after the family’s matriarch thwarted an intruder who may have intended to steal a family vehicle. Tricia Montoney told Royal Examiner Monday evening that an eagle-eyed neighbor noticed a man in the family’s driveway, around 7 a.m. standing beside a Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to Tricia’s daughter, Rachel Montoney.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
The Center Square

Metals company to invest $450 million, employ 230 in Berkeley County, WV

(The Center Square) – A metals company is choosing Berkeley County, West Virginia for the construction of its fourth micromill, which will be a $450 million investment in the region. It's expected to employ 230 people full time. Commercial Metals Co., also known as CMC, expects the new mill to have an annual capacity of 500,000 tons. It will produce straight length and spooled rebar, according to a news release from the company. CMC expects the plant to begin operations toward the end of 2025,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Historic Black church vandalized in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating the vandalism of a historic African American church in Potomac, Maryland. The Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church was built by Black congregants and opened in 1924.  Meetings in the 1960s at the church were central to the civil rights movement in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Metro News

Fire damages Pilgrim’s Pride facility in Hardy County

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A spectacular fire at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Moorefield was contained to the facility’s boiler room and was quickly brought under control by the Moorefield Fire Department early Tuesday morning. Fire departments from Hardy, Grant, and Hampshire County responded to the fire at...
MOOREFIELD, WV
truecrimedaily

Remains found near tree in 1993 positively identified as Va. woman last seen in 1987

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Human remains found almost 30 years ago at the base of a tree have been positively identified as a 34-year-old woman last seen in 1987. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Dec. 6, 1993, landscapers found human remains in Centreville, Virginia, at the base of a tree. Detectives went to the scene and also uncovered a yellow barrette, a red comb, jewelry, and other clothing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reportedly determined the victim died from stab and knife wounds to the upper body. The victim was believed to be between 28 to 39 years old.
CENTREVILLE, VA
WTOP

Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year

Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
royalexaminer.com

Human remains found in Fairfax identified as missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith

Last month, Front Royal Police Department detectives received information that the Fairfax County Police Department was working an investigation regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. The remains, which were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, underwent extensive DNA testing and forensic analysis. Based on the DNA testing, statistical analyses, and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
DC News Now

Clear Spring community mourns loss of fire chief

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (DCNewsNow) — The Clear Spring and Hagerstown communities are deeply saddened after the tragic loss of their fire chief Zack Reid. Around 6:30 Monday morning, Maryland State Police were called to Route 40 and Rockdale Road for a traffic accident. When they arrived, they found a truck that had struck a utility […]
CLEAR SPRING, MD

