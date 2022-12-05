Read full article on original website
KDRV
Two local businesses robbed, suspect identified
MEDFORD, ORE. - A male has been identified after robbing local Medford businesses. Medford police received a report of two separate robberies that took place at two local businesses. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan. Medford police identified the suspect by reviewing the surveillance footage captured during...
KTVL
2 charged with assault, criminal mistreatment
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County District Attorney's Office says a grand jury has indicted James Paul King II and Crystal Marie Thomas for multiple charges, including assault, criminal mistreatment, and tampering with a witness. The DA's office says it is in connection to an incident that happened...
mybasin.com
High Speed Chase in Klamath County Leads to the Arrest of a Felon
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought he may be headed to an address in Medford, Oregon.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office searching for two suspects in White City robbery case
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Right now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is trying to find two suspects in connection to an armed robbery. It is sharing new images to help find them. The robbery happened at 5:54 p.m. Monday at the Purple Parrot in White City. JCSO...
mybasin.com
Medford Police Investigate Accidental Discharge of a Firearm at Tinseltown
On November 23, 2022 at approximately 11:05 p.m., Medford Police Officers were dispatched to Tinseltown located at 651 Medford Center for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theatre. Officers responded and located the involved male outside the theatre with an apparent gunshot wound to his thigh. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
KTVL
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after multiple stolen vehicles were found on his property. The Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on the Grants Pass property on Dec. 5. According to officials, three stolen vehicles, a travel trailer, and stolen lumber...
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest after a pursuit involving an individual making threats with a handgun
mybasin.com
DETECTIVES ARREST MOM AFTER 19-MONTH-OLD CHILD OVERDOSES ON FENTANYL
BUTTE FALLS, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) detectives assisted by Medford Police Department Livability Team arrested a suspect Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl under her care. The suspect, Desiree Maria Brown, 30, of Butte Falls, was charged with three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, four counts of recklessly endangering, and two counts of second-degree child neglect.
KDRV
19-month-old child's fentanyl overdose brings criminal charges for its mother
KTVL
Police identify suspect in armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update, Dec. 6, 2022:. Medford Police Department identified the suspect in Monday's armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza. According to officials, 26-year-old Andrew Richard Ronda is the suspect in question. Ronda is being held at the Jackson County jail on charges of robbery, menacing, and theft.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
KDRV
Medford Police deliver after Monday night pizza restaurant armed robbery
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police are reporting an armed robbery tonight, and a subsequent arrest. Medford Police Department (MPD) says it took an armed robbery suspect into custody tonight in the area of Black Oak Drive and East Barnett Road. It says he's tied to an incident around 6pm that took MPD officers to the report of an armed robbery in progress at Mountain Mikes Pizza at 2640 East Barnett Road.
KDRV
Police are looking for tonight's White City armed robbery suspects
WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking tonight for two suspects involved with a White City armed robbery. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is working to find suspects from a reported armed robbery at the Purple Parrot at about 6pm this evening. JCSO says when its deputies responded...
KDRV
Jackson County Search & Rescue saves man stranded in snow for two days
PROSPECT, Ore-- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office's Search and Rescue team has saved the life of a 77-year-old man this morning after he was found stranded in the snow for two days. According to JCSO, SAR vehicle teams, along with a Snowcat, started looking for the man around 1:55...
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta man arrested on suspicion of arson near Mountain Fire burn area
A Mount Shasta man was arrested after he tried to set a Gazelle home on fire, according to the Yreka Police Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. On Nov. 26, Gregg Alan Sayers, 31, was arrested by Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputies and Cal Fire officers on...
Klamath County installs road side camera
Klamath County has installed a roadside weather conditions camera at the intersection of Dead Indian Memorial Road and Clover Creek Road. Current images and additional information can be viewed at the following location. On the internet navigate to:. Departments. Public Works. Roads. Road Conditions and Cameras. Or the following link...
KTVL
TRAFFIC UPDATE: SR-89 reopens between McCloud and Azalea after big rig spinouts
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, DEC. 8, 8:55 PM:. Caltrans District 2 confirmed State Route 89 has returned to normal between Interstate 5, in Azalea, and McCloud after multiple big rig spinouts. Scroll down to view breaking report. -- BREAKING, DEC. 8, 5 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials...
oregonbusiness.com
Jackson County Restricts Mushroom Retreats to Cities
The vote upends plans for a massive psychedelic wellness ranch outside Ashland, but Silo Wellness CEO Mike Arnold says he plans to keep trying. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has voted to restrict mushroom retreat centers to commercial zones, upending a proposed business venture between Silo and the New Frontier Ranch: a 960-acre psychedelic wellness retreat in rural Jackson County.
KDRV
Chief of Police and Jackson County Commissioner discuss Oregon gun laws in community meeting
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Ashland Chief of Police, Tighe O'Meara, and Jackson County Commissioner, Dave Dotterrer organized a Q and A discussion about Oregon's current gun laws. Dotterrer said he plans on answering any questions about Measure 114 that the community may have. "We do know that a lot is...
KDRV
One dead from apartment fire in Yreka
YREKA, Calif -- One person has been confirmed dead in the structure fire at Pine Green Apartments. Yreka Police confirmed that one person has died in the fire that began last night, but are withholding the name until their family is notified. Several others are dealing with smoke related injuries.
