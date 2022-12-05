Monday the nominees were named for the Heisman Trophy and one name stood out above all others and that was Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Bennett was the first name called out as a list of Heisman nominees and it shocked a lot of people. First of all, Bennett did not make first or second-team All-SEC or SEC Offensive Player of the Year. That honor was taken by Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker who was the AP SEC Offensive Player of the Year and was first-team All-SEC.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO