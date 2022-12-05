ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Jon Seeber of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office retires to pursue new career in acting

By Megan Hatch
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Jon Seeber, is retiring after 27 years of service to pursue his next chapter of life involving his family, friends and a new career path, acting.

Seeber refers to his retirement as “refocusing” to try and focus on himself more, as well as, spending more time with family and friends.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I had along the way, especially serving as the Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson and Community Relations Supervisor, but most grateful for the connections that have turned into friendships,” said Seeber. “I will always be grateful for the opportunity I had to work with all of you and I couldn’t have asked for a greater community to serve.”

According to Seeber’s IMDb page , he has been featured as a Police Officer (uncredited) in ABC’s 20/20 in 2019 and in the movie “The Binge” in 2020 which was filmed in Syracuse .

He also has credits as a police officer (uncredited) in “In Pursuit of John Walsh” in 2021 and in 2022 he played a Boss Cop in “Shelter in Suicide,” a Police Officer in “Confession” and a parent (uncredited) in “I Love My Dad.”

Seeber’s last day in the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is December 21.

