KevinL
3d ago

In November and December, “ a number in front of a name is just that, a number”. Early rankings are for water cooler bragging rights. Players are still learning to mesh and coaches are still looking for the right rotation and depth

247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
thecomeback.com

Major Ohio State transfer portal target revealed

In their final game of the season, the Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the Michigan Wolverines in a blowout thanks in no small part to Michigan’s passing attack. Ohio State’s cornerbacks struggled in the game, as they have much of the season, surrendering 263 yards and three touchdowns through the air, including three touchdowns of over 45 yards. As a result of the struggles at that position, it looks like the Buckeyes are targeting a key player in the transfer portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
MORGANTOWN, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Braelon Allen trolls Michigan, announces where he will play next season

There were many rumors surrounding Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen’s future in Madison, and there was fair to reason to be concerned about his plans for next season. Wisconsin’s coaching staff will look night and day from a year ago, with head coach Luke Fickell taking over in Madtown. The offensive staff will undergo a serious overhaul, starting quarterback Graham Mertz is transferring out of the program, and there is little certainty about what Wisconsin’s roster will look like next season.
MADISON, WI
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant

Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Deion Sanders Opinion

Deion Sanders made headlines for telling Colorado players that he's bringing his "luggage" with him. He also told a few members of the team to enter the transfer portal. Former pro golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on that speech. For the most part, she appreciates how honest Sanders was with his new players.
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

First Jackson State player officially enters transfer portal

Deion Sanders’ first Louis Vuitton bag might be on the way to Boulder. Per On3, defensive lineman KaTron Evans has entered the transfer portal. He was one of several top prospects Sanders recruited to Jackson State. After his departure for Colorado, it was expected that players on the Tigers' 13-0 SWAC championship team would follow suit.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3

The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Desmond Howard Drama

Desmond Howard and Cardale Jones are having a war of words on Twitter. It all started when Howard tweeted about how there were four Heisman Trophy finalists after they were revealed on Monday night. That led Jones, who's a former Ohio State quarterback, to tweet how this was a slick comment from Howard since Blake Corum wasn't named a finalist.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Big Ten Commissioner Announces His Decision On Expansion

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren doesn't plan on making any more additions to the already-growing conference. USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten in 2024, moving the conference to 16 teams. Warren says the conference is done expanding "for now," per college football insider Brett McMurphy. SEC...
OKLAHOMA STATE

