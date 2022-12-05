Read full article on original website
KevinL
3d ago
In November and December, “ a number in front of a name is just that, a number”. Early rankings are for water cooler bragging rights. Players are still learning to mesh and coaches are still looking for the right rotation and depth
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Look: These Power 5 Schools Were Hit The Hardest By Transfers On Monday
The traffic stop that is the transfer portal was jammed on Monday, with more than 1,000 players entering to continue their careers elsewhere. Five Power 5 schools — Clemson, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Washington State — took the hardest hits. Nearly ten players per school ...
Photos: Meet The Women's College Basketball Player Making Headlines
You don't often see fights in women's college basketball games, but we had one on Monday night. An on-court fight broke out between TCU and George Washington players on Monday evening, leading to some serious ejections on the floor. It all started when TCU forward Bella Cravens got her hair...
Meet the 7-foot tall, 360lbs college basketball player who sinks three-pointers like Steph Curry
A 7-FOOT TALL, 360 pound college basketball player has made a splash on social media as a sophomore center for Division III St. Johns Fisher University in Rochester, New York. Having chosen DIII basketball over DII football entering college, Connor Williams has gone on to take social media by storm on a number of occasions.
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
thecomeback.com
Major Ohio State transfer portal target revealed
In their final game of the season, the Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the Michigan Wolverines in a blowout thanks in no small part to Michigan’s passing attack. Ohio State’s cornerbacks struggled in the game, as they have much of the season, surrendering 263 yards and three touchdowns through the air, including three touchdowns of over 45 yards. As a result of the struggles at that position, it looks like the Buckeyes are targeting a key player in the transfer portal.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring
West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
LOOK: Braelon Allen trolls Michigan, announces where he will play next season
There were many rumors surrounding Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen’s future in Madison, and there was fair to reason to be concerned about his plans for next season. Wisconsin’s coaching staff will look night and day from a year ago, with head coach Luke Fickell taking over in Madtown. The offensive staff will undergo a serious overhaul, starting quarterback Graham Mertz is transferring out of the program, and there is little certainty about what Wisconsin’s roster will look like next season.
Swinney has message for those disappointed with Orange Bowl berth
Clemson is headed to the Orange Bowl, though even a New Year’s Six bowl may feel like a consolation prize for at least part of the Tigers’ fan base. The Tigers dominated North Carolina to win the ACC (...)
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant
Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Deion Sanders Opinion
Deion Sanders made headlines for telling Colorado players that he's bringing his "luggage" with him. He also told a few members of the team to enter the transfer portal. Former pro golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on that speech. For the most part, she appreciates how honest Sanders was with his new players.
College Football World Reacts To 5-Star Quarterback's Transfer
Once again, quarterback JT Daniels is entering the transfer portal. ESPN insider Pete Thamel broke the news on Tuesday morning. Daniels, a former five-star recruit, started his college career at USC. He then transferred after suffering a torn ACL in 2019. Daniels showed a ton of promise at his first...
Yardbarker
First Jackson State player officially enters transfer portal
Deion Sanders’ first Louis Vuitton bag might be on the way to Boulder. Per On3, defensive lineman KaTron Evans has entered the transfer portal. He was one of several top prospects Sanders recruited to Jackson State. After his departure for Colorado, it was expected that players on the Tigers' 13-0 SWAC championship team would follow suit.
South Carolina basketball signee Chloe Kitts couldn't pass up this golden opportunity: Enrolling early
Florida teenager Chloe Kitts has an interesting week planned. While fellow Faith Christian Academy classmates will endure full course workloads - Kitts is packing up the moving van. The five-star basketball recruit is enrolling in college early - at the University of South Carolina, the reigning ...
5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3
The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
Good news for North Carolina
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown got some good news Wednesday. While players have flooded into the transfer portal, one of the top players in the ACC won't be one of them. The ACC Player of the Year, (...)
College Football World Reacts To The Desmond Howard Drama
Desmond Howard and Cardale Jones are having a war of words on Twitter. It all started when Howard tweeted about how there were four Heisman Trophy finalists after they were revealed on Monday night. That led Jones, who's a former Ohio State quarterback, to tweet how this was a slick comment from Howard since Blake Corum wasn't named a finalist.
Big Ten Commissioner Announces His Decision On Expansion
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren doesn't plan on making any more additions to the already-growing conference. USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten in 2024, moving the conference to 16 teams. Warren says the conference is done expanding "for now," per college football insider Brett McMurphy. SEC...
Prime UNC recruiting target 'might be close' to Duke basketball offer
In late September, Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore shooting guard Isiah Harwell took unofficial visits to the UNC basketball program and its Duke basketball rival eight miles up Tobacco Road. That weekend resulted in an offer from the Tar Heels. But the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star is still not on the official...
Comments / 5