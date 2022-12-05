ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 126

Mark Hope
3d ago

Did you know 47 Of the millions donated to his campaign which has become the largest Money ever spent for a Georgia campaign. He's outspent his opponent 6 to 1 The 47 Of the multi million dollars donated came from Washington not Georgia another 7% came from Sources other than the state of Georgia also.

Reply(8)
35
Spencer Jacobs
2d ago

He does what Biden tells him to do. He is not for Americans. He is a fake. A Reverend who supports abortion to 9 months with no condition? Im not going to answer for that when thectime comes.

Reply(4)
24
Becky Crocker
2d ago

The color of one’s skin should not be the deciding factor. The color of the party the candidate represents is all that matters. VOTE AMERICAN - VOTE RED. ❤️❤️‼️‼️🎈🎈🌹🌹🔴🔴♦️♦️🔻🔻

Reply(4)
11
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker defeat produces amazing disaster quote

The campaign from former NCAA/USFL/NFL player Herschel Walker for a Senate seat in Georgia produced a lot of remarkable moments. But one of the most insane quotations on it only came out after Walker’s loss to incumbent Democratic senator Raphael Warnock in a run-off election Tuesday. Following that loss,...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

College students shed light on Georgia voting law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In this extremely close runoff, every vote counts. A Georgia voting law is causing confusion among college students about casting their ballots. When you get to your polling location, a poll worker will ask you for your ID. If you’re a student at a...
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

South Carolina Was Named One of the Most “Sinful States” in America

South Carolina was dubbed one of the most "Sinful States" in America.Photo by50states.com. South Carolina may be located in the "Bible Belt" and it is well known for having a lot of friendly people in the state. However, according to one major national publication - South Carolina is one of the most "Sinful States" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication dubbed South Carolina as one of the most sinful states in America as well as a few other states that made the list.
wrganews.com

Georgia Senate Runoff Election Results

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock has won the December 6th Georgia runoff giving U.S. Senate Democrats a 51-seat majority next year. The Georgia Senate runoff election results were reported by the Georgia Secretary of state’s Office early Wednesday morning at 12:54 AM and showed that Raphael Warnock received 51.28% of the total vote with 1,804,189 votes. Republican challenger Herschel Walker received 48.72% of the total vote with 1,714,055 votes. The state of Georgia saw a 50.24% voter turnout with 3,520,912 voters who cast their ballots.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

Joy Reid explains why she came to Georgia to film her show ahead of runoff

ATLANTA — The time has come. After months of meme-able soundbites, mudslinging advertisements and an endless amount of campaign posters, the Election Day is here for the runoff between the Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate. Georgia has been the epicenter of the 2022 midterms in America from Stacey Abrams‘ rematch against Brian Kemp for governor to the matchup between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid

ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy