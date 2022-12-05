Read full article on original website
Mark Hope
3d ago
Did you know 47 Of the millions donated to his campaign which has become the largest Money ever spent for a Georgia campaign. He's outspent his opponent 6 to 1 The 47 Of the multi million dollars donated came from Washington not Georgia another 7% came from Sources other than the state of Georgia also.
Reply(8)
35
Spencer Jacobs
2d ago
He does what Biden tells him to do. He is not for Americans. He is a fake. A Reverend who supports abortion to 9 months with no condition? Im not going to answer for that when thectime comes.
Reply(4)
24
Becky Crocker
2d ago
The color of one’s skin should not be the deciding factor. The color of the party the candidate represents is all that matters. VOTE AMERICAN - VOTE RED. ❤️❤️‼️‼️🎈🎈🌹🌹🔴🔴♦️♦️🔻🔻
Reply(4)
11
Comments / 126