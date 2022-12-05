ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River, SC

Little River man charged with coercing a minor into prostitution and pornography

By Christian Boschult christian.boschult@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myhorrynews.com

Donald Earl Constantino was a deputy sheriff and gold course manager

Donald E. Constantino, 87, passed away peacefully at his residence Dec. 6 in Conway, surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 13, 1935 in Springfield, Mass., he was a son of Anna (Constantino) Booth and Lester Booth. Donald was the owner of Steer-Rite (automotive shop) and co-owner of Palmer...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Joseph Samuel Smith had a pleasant demeanor and quick smile

A funeral service for Joseph Samuel Smith, 77, will be held Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, 606 Beaty St., Conway with the Rev. Kirk Lawton officiating. Mr. Smith “Joe Sam”, loving husband and father of two, passed away Dec. 7. Born Sept. 25, 1945...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Conway celebrates Christmas with parade along Main Street

The Conway Christmas parade was held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, along Main Street. The parade brought out a crowd that was entertained by police motorcycles, a hot air balloon float with flames and plenty of candy. Photos by Jim Berry.
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach’s Doty ready for life after football

Jake Doty put everything he had into the block. Six yards past the line of scrimmage, the Myrtle Beach senior engaged. In another time, that contact might have sprung John Simmons or Adam Randall for a touchdown. In another time, public address announcer Ryan Elswick might be letting folks as far away as Broadway at the Beach know the Seahawks were about to cross the goal line. And in another time, Doty would have been celebrating with his teammates a few seconds later.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Longtime football coach Earley named to top SCACA post

Since Scott Earley left the Myrtle Beach football program after the 2008 football season, he’s risen up the ranks. In addition to becoming one of the top-paid high school football coaches in South Carolina, Earley has taken on a bigger role with the South Carolina Football Coaches Association, the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy