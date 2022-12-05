Little River man charged with coercing a minor into prostitution and pornography

Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
Donald Earl Constantino was a deputy sheriff and gold course manager
Donald E. Constantino, 87, passed away peacefully at his residence Dec. 6 in Conway, surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 13, 1935 in Springfield, Mass., he was a son of Anna (Constantino) Booth and Lester Booth. Donald was the owner of Steer-Rite (automotive shop) and co-owner of Palmer...
myhorrynews.com
Conway PD is fully staffed with certified officers for the first time in 3 decades
For the last three decades, the Conway Police Department has not been fully staffed with certified police officers. “We’ve done very good attracting some candidates,” said police chief Dale Long, adding it can be a struggle to hire. The department has recruited locally and Long said he believes...
myhorrynews.com
Joseph Samuel Smith had a pleasant demeanor and quick smile
A funeral service for Joseph Samuel Smith, 77, will be held Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, 606 Beaty St., Conway with the Rev. Kirk Lawton officiating. Mr. Smith “Joe Sam”, loving husband and father of two, passed away Dec. 7. Born Sept. 25, 1945...
myhorrynews.com
Nonprofit providing free meals throughout Horry County and beyond for Christmas
A Surfside-area nonprofit is making it possible for locals to have a free meal for their loved ones on Christmas. Community Christmas Dinner, a volunteer-based 501(c)(3) organization, is providing over 14,000 meals to people in need around Horry County and surrounding areas. On Saturday, Dec. 24, eight locations in and...
myhorrynews.com
Conway celebrates Christmas with parade along Main Street
The Conway Christmas parade was held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, along Main Street. The parade brought out a crowd that was entertained by police motorcycles, a hot air balloon float with flames and plenty of candy. Photos by Jim Berry.
myhorrynews.com
Jean Marie Lepley Jones was a longtime member of First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir
Funeral services for Jean Marie Lepley Jones, 83, will be held Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Rocky Taylor. Burial will follow in. Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Jones, widow of Leroy Jones, passed away Dec. 7 at her home. Born Aug. 24,...
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Doty ready for life after football
Jake Doty put everything he had into the block. Six yards past the line of scrimmage, the Myrtle Beach senior engaged. In another time, that contact might have sprung John Simmons or Adam Randall for a touchdown. In another time, public address announcer Ryan Elswick might be letting folks as far away as Broadway at the Beach know the Seahawks were about to cross the goal line. And in another time, Doty would have been celebrating with his teammates a few seconds later.
myhorrynews.com
Longtime football coach Earley named to top SCACA post
Since Scott Earley left the Myrtle Beach football program after the 2008 football season, he’s risen up the ranks. In addition to becoming one of the top-paid high school football coaches in South Carolina, Earley has taken on a bigger role with the South Carolina Football Coaches Association, the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
