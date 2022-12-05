Missing Irving baby found safe, police say; father taken into custody

An infant taken by her father Monday morning in Irving has been found and is safe, police said.

At 3:08 p.m., Irving police tweeted that the child was being reunited with her family and the father, Germey Martinez, was taken into custody.

About an hour earlier, police said they were in the process of issuing an Amber Alert for the 4-month-old girl. Martinez took the baby after assaulting and threatening to kill the victim at their apartment on the 6300 block of North MacArthur Boulevard around 10 a.m. Monday.