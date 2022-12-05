Read full article on original website
If built Donlin could be one of the world's largest gold mines - NOVAGOLD's Greg Lang on next steps
(Kitco News) - Alaska is the second largest gold-producing state in the U.S. noted Greg Lang, president and CEO of NOVAGOLD. Last month Lang spoke to Kitco Mining at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. NOVAGOLD (TSX: NG) is focused on its Donlin Gold project. NOVAGOLD says that Donlin is...
Copper crunch: two big production reports show why the metal is getting harder to come by
Problems with the copper market were exemplified by two big production reports released this week, noted mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable. This week Goldman Sachs predicted prices could reach a record high of $11,000 a tonne within in a year. Copper is expected to...
Contact Gold options its Green Springs gold project to Centerra
Contact Gold said that pursuant to the earn-in agreement, Centerra has an option to acquire a 70% interest...
Anglo American lowers copper prod'n outlook on lower grades
The South African miner released a production update today. Copper output in 2023 is now 840-930kt instead of...
First Majestic to sell its La Parrilla silver mine to Golden Tag for up to $33.5 million
The company said that on closing of the transaction, it will receive 143,673,684 Golden Tag shares at a...
Cordoba Minerals and China's JCHX join forces to develop Alacran copper-gold project in Colombia
According to the company's statement, JCHX, through a wholly owned subsidiary, will purchase a 50% ownership interest in...
Gold, silver firmer on bullish outside mkts; U.S. PPI looms
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Thursday. The precious metals are being supported by a lower U.S. dollar index and firmer crude oil prices on this day. Bullish charts are also inviting the technical traders to the long sides of the gold and silver markets. February gold was last up $2.50 at $1,800.60 and March silver was up $0.333 at $23.25.
Anglo American Platinum expects PGM production within guidance in 2022, lowers forecast for 2023 and 2024
"Despite navigating through several headwinds, we maintained a stable operating environment and expect to close the financial year...
Thursday Charts for Gold, Silver and Platinum and Palladium, December 8
Due to popular demand, we have added Palladium to the list of Analytical Charts that Metals Analyst Jim Wyckoff features. Sharpening Your Trading Skills: The Relative Strength Index (RSI)
A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council
In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,...
Canada aims to speed up new projects with critical minerals strategy
OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday unveiled a new strategy to ramp up production and processing of critical minerals vital to power electric vehicle (EV) batteries as the world seeks to shift away from fossil fuels toward cleaner technologies. The government pledged to review the permitting process with...
Alaska is the second largest gold-producing state in the U.S. - NOVAGOLD's Greg Lang
Alaska is the second largest gold-producing state in the U.S. noted Greg Lang, president and CEO of NOVAGOLD.
Gold price hits record highs in Pakistan as economic conditions push people to buy precious metals
(Kitco News) As Pakistan is grappling to meet its external financing needs, local gold prices hit record highs amid a rush to buy the precious metal in fear of worse economic times ahead. Gold advanced to all-time highs of 164,150 rupees ($731) a tola — a local unit that equates...
Gold production in Peru up 5.2% in October, ministry says
MINEM said that this positive result was achieved primarily due to higher production recorded by Compañía Minera Poderosa...
Gold holding price gains ahead of U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in subdued early U.S. trading Friday. Traders are awaiting...
Goldman Sachs plans to cut bonuses for senior employees - report
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's (GS.N) bonus pool for senior employees is expected to shrink by as much as half, news platform Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The dealmaking boom on...
Could gold’s 200-day moving average become a technical level of support?
Market technicians unanimously agree that the 200-day moving average is the line in the sand when it comes to technically determining if gold (or any other stock or commodity) is in a long-term bullish or bearish trend. While it is the longest time cycle typically used in moving averages it is been the accepted “go-to “study to determine the current long-term trend of a market.
Azimut inks JV option agreement with Polish mining giant KGHM for Kukamas copper-gold property
KGHM International is a subsidiary of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A, a Polish corporation that has been a major...
Gold/Silver: Are you positioned for another Silver squeeze?
We saw another major extension this week in precious metals, as buyers remained relentless, and we expect them to stay active well into the start of the new year. Seasonally, December and January are the two most bullish months, especially for gold, platinum, and silver. Earlier today, I sent out a study to our clients on the seasonal analysis of platinum rising 15 out of the last 15 years and silver 14 out of the previous 15 years during this time frame.
Peter Marrone's next chapter after Yamana Gold
(Kitco News) - Yamana Gold Executive Chair Peter Marrone said he is not ready to take up golf as the acquisition of his company moves to a close. Kitco Mining correspondent Paul Harris spoke to Marrone at Mines and Money London held from November 29 to December 1. In the...
