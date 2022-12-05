ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

Berea resident reportedly points firearm at repo man

BEREA, Ohio -- A Hickory Drive man, 36, may face criminal charges after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a repossession agent at about midnight Nov. 30 outside his house. The repossession agent called police and said he had arrived at the home to repossess a sport-utility vehicle. He saw an SUV in the man’s driveway, but was unable to determine the make and model. He used a flashlight to look at the SUV.
BEREA, OH
cleveland19.com

Sentencing for man accused of killing daughter of Cleveland reverend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 29-year-old man convicted of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018 was sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. In November, a jury...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting outside recreation center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Bedford man was murdered outside a Cleveland recreation center Tuesday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Earle Turner Recreation Center in the 11000 block of Miles Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood. The victim has...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lakewood woman in custody after she is accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville attack

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – A Lakewood woman has been arrested and accused of stabbing her parents in their North Ridgeville home Tuesday afternoon. North Ridgeville police responded to the 6600 block of Amber Way at 4:33 p.m. for a report of a woman assaulting her father. Police said officers discovered Emily Deese, 34, had stabbed her parents, James and Melanie Deese, multiple times causing serious injuries.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

2 inmates on the loose after escaping correctional facility in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Two men managed to break out a window Wednesday night and escape from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility. According to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Carpenter and Johnny Brooks Jr. got out of the facility just before 6:30 p.m. They were last seen running southeast from the facility located on 9892 Murray Ridge Road.
ELYRIA, OH
WHIZ

Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.

A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

