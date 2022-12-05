Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
Related
Man shot near Cleveland Greyhound bus station
A man is seriously injured after being shot in Cleveland early Thursday morning.
Man robbed of car, personal property while in bank lot: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Chagrin Boulevard. At 11:55 p.m. Dec. 2, a Beachwood man, 36, reported that a man with a gun approached him while he was in the lot of Chase Bank, 22801 Chagrin Blvd., and took from him his car and personal property. The car was later recovered in Cleveland.
Two men escape correctional facility in Ohio
Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.
Berea resident reportedly points firearm at repo man
BEREA, Ohio -- A Hickory Drive man, 36, may face criminal charges after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a repossession agent at about midnight Nov. 30 outside his house. The repossession agent called police and said he had arrived at the home to repossess a sport-utility vehicle. He saw an SUV in the man’s driveway, but was unable to determine the make and model. He used a flashlight to look at the SUV.
New charges in 2020 shooting of Cleveland police officer
The FOX 8 I-Team has found charges just filed against a woman for shooting a Cleveland police officer and sending him to the hospital more than two years ago.
cleveland19.com
Sentencing for man accused of killing daughter of Cleveland reverend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 29-year-old man convicted of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018 was sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. In November, a jury...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting outside recreation center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Bedford man was murdered outside a Cleveland recreation center Tuesday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Earle Turner Recreation Center in the 11000 block of Miles Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood. The victim has...
Brawl breaks out, pepper spray used, at beauty salon: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Mayfield Road. At 11:55 a.m. Dec. 3, officers were dispatched to the Hair Cafe, 3964 Mayfield Road, on a report of a disturbance involving several people. Dispatchers told officers that pepper spray had been used. As the first officer arrived, women inside the shop...
Man sentenced in murder of mother found under Cleveland church steps
A man convicted of killing a young mother in Cleveland was sentenced to life in prison with parole possibility after 15 years.
Lakewood woman in custody after she is accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville attack
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – A Lakewood woman has been arrested and accused of stabbing her parents in their North Ridgeville home Tuesday afternoon. North Ridgeville police responded to the 6600 block of Amber Way at 4:33 p.m. for a report of a woman assaulting her father. Police said officers discovered Emily Deese, 34, had stabbed her parents, James and Melanie Deese, multiple times causing serious injuries.
Bedford man shot to death at recreation center on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Bedford man was fatally shot Tuesday outside of the Earle B. Turner Recreation Center on the city’s East Side, according to police. Jamarion Smith, 18, died about 6:50 p.m. at the recreation center, located at 11300 Miles Avenue, near East 113th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Elyria man gets 20 years to life in prison for stabbing death of foster brother
ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison after he pleaded guilty in Lorain County Common Pleas Court to fatally stabbing his foster brother in 2019. Prosecutors with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office say Antonio Sprinkle, 30, tracked down and killed Antwan...
Man arrested for stealing from more than one store: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Theft: Cedar Road. At 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30, an employee of the Goodwill store, 13908 Cedar Road, reported that a man who had stolen items from the store had left and had gone to the neighboring CVS/Pharmacy store. Police found the man inside CVS and cited...
2 inmates on the loose after escaping correctional facility in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — Two men managed to break out a window Wednesday night and escape from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility. According to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Carpenter and Johnny Brooks Jr. got out of the facility just before 6:30 p.m. They were last seen running southeast from the facility located on 9892 Murray Ridge Road.
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals generator and post hole digger from Cleveland garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing a generator and post hole digger is wanted in Cleveland, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him. Cleveland Police said the suspect took the items from a garage in the 4100 block of Biddulph Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.
WHIZ
Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.
A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
Couple ties up officers with argument over sneakers: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A man reported around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3 that his girlfriend had damaged a pair of his shoes. However, he could not prove that he was the owner of the shoes or that she had actually damaged them. His mother also told officers that the woman had damaged them. About...
Woman accused of stabbing elderly parents: North Ridgeville Police
North Ridgeville police are investigating a double stabbing that took place Tuesday evening at a residence on Amber Way.
Parma driver accuses McDonald’s employee of making threats: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Nov. 16, police were dispatched to McDonald’s regarding a disturbance at the fast-food restaurant. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that while she was in the drive-thru lane, an employee threatened to “kick her a--.”. The employee told the officer that the Parma driver...
Vandals desecrate nativity yard display: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident reported Dec. 2 that someone had stolen several figurines from a nativity display in her front yard and replaced the baby Jesus with a tombstone-shaped Halloween decoration that had “RIP” written on it. The incident is under investigation. Pocket picking: Warrensville Center Road. A woman reported...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1