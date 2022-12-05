Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Upsets No. 17 Illinois 74-59 In Statement Win
Penn State men’s basketball (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) overtook No. 17 Illinois (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten) 74-59 in a massive road win in Champaign on Saturday afternoon. Andrew Funk and Jalen Pickett led the way for the Nittany Lions on the scoreboard each with 20 points. In a true team effort, Seth Lundy and Myles Dread each notched double-digit scoring statistics, and nine Penn Staters saw time on the hardwood.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Announces 2023 Schedule
It’s almost that time of year, folks. Penn State men’s lacrosse announced its 2023 schedule on Friday, just under two months until the beginning of the season. The Nittany Lions will open their season against Lafayette on Saturday, February 4, at Panzer Stadium. Penn State opened against Lafayette last season with a 20-15 victory at home.
Onward State
Michigan State’s Tom Izzo Is Penn State Hoops’ Newest Fan
Penn State men’s basketball wasn’t able to pull out the win Wednesday night against Michigan State, but it did earn some high praise from one of the game’s best coaches. Tom Izzo, head coach of the Spartans, raved about the Nittany Lions and the program that is being built in Happy Valley.
Onward State
No. 5 Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls To No. 19 Notre Dame 5-3
No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey (15-5-0 overall, 7-5-0 Big Ten) was defeated by No. 19 Notre Dame (8-8-2 overall, 4-5-1 Big Ten) 5-3 at Compton Family Ice Arena Saturday night. The Nittany Lions started the game off well but gave up the first goal to the Irish for...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Drops NCAA Tournament Regional In Five-Set Heartbreaker To Wisconsin
Penn State women’s volleyball (26-7, 13-7 Big Ten) faced Wisconsin (27-3, 19-1 Big Ten) in the NCAA Tournament regional round and lost in five sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20, 15-8) on Thursday night in Madison. Following Penn State’s win against UCF in the second round, it made its 34th...
Onward State
Staff Picks: Ultimate Penn State Draft
With Penn State’s rich history and tradition, as well as modern characters and landmark locations, five of our staffers undertook an ultimate, all-things-Penn State draft to rank and compete with a team of Happy Valley icons. The rules are simple. Five teams of seven things were drafted in a...
Onward State
Difficult Second Half Gives Lady Lions 67-58 Loss To No. 4 Indiana
Penn State women’s basketball (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten) lost to No. 4 Indiana (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) 67-58 Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. While the Lady Lions put up a strong first-half fight, a third-quarter surge from the Hoosiers gave them the advantage in their Big Ten opener.
Onward State
Penn State Announces Official Rose Bowl Travel And Game Ticket Packages
Penn State football is headed to Pasadena to play in The Granddaddy of Them All, folks. For those of you planning to attend the Rose Bowl, the Penn State Alumni Association, the Nittany Lion Club, and Penn State Athletics have a number of travel and game ticket packages available. There...
Onward State
Onward State Alum Sara Civian Breaking Down Sports Barriers Through Hockey Coverage
Penn State was nothing short of amazing for Sara Civian. After five years at the university and serving as one of three Onward State managing editors, Civian found that journalism was something she couldn’t let slip away. Once she found “her people,” she was unstoppable. Onward State “shaped her in chance taking.”
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey’s Ture Linden Finding Success Through New NIL Clothing Brand
Penn State men’s hockey forward Ture Linden is well known for his success on the ice as a Nittany Lion. While Linden has been scoring goals and pushing Penn State to a 14-4-0 record, he’s also been working on creating his own clothing brand in his spare time.
Comments / 0