State College, PA

Penn State Hoops Upsets No. 17 Illinois 74-59 In Statement Win

Penn State men’s basketball (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) overtook No. 17 Illinois (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten) 74-59 in a massive road win in Champaign on Saturday afternoon. Andrew Funk and Jalen Pickett led the way for the Nittany Lions on the scoreboard each with 20 points. In a true team effort, Seth Lundy and Myles Dread each notched double-digit scoring statistics, and nine Penn Staters saw time on the hardwood.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Announces 2023 Schedule

It’s almost that time of year, folks. Penn State men’s lacrosse announced its 2023 schedule on Friday, just under two months until the beginning of the season. The Nittany Lions will open their season against Lafayette on Saturday, February 4, at Panzer Stadium. Penn State opened against Lafayette last season with a 20-15 victory at home.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Michigan State’s Tom Izzo Is Penn State Hoops’ Newest Fan

Penn State men’s basketball wasn’t able to pull out the win Wednesday night against Michigan State, but it did earn some high praise from one of the game’s best coaches. Tom Izzo, head coach of the Spartans, raved about the Nittany Lions and the program that is being built in Happy Valley.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Staff Picks: Ultimate Penn State Draft

With Penn State’s rich history and tradition, as well as modern characters and landmark locations, five of our staffers undertook an ultimate, all-things-Penn State draft to rank and compete with a team of Happy Valley icons. The rules are simple. Five teams of seven things were drafted in a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

