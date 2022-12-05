Read full article on original website
DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
fox2detroit.com
Henry Ford parking structure concerns • 45-year career with DPD • Smash and grab at gun shop
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A recent trip to the doctor put a master home inspector and attorney on high alert because of where he had to park at Henry Ford Hospital’s main campus in Detroit. "I first (noticed) a column that was cracked on both sides vertically," said Scott...
fox2detroit.com
Master home inspector raises alarm on DMC, Henry Ford parking structure safety
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A recent trip to the doctor put a master home inspector and attorney on high alert because of where he had to park at Henry Ford Hospital’s main campus in Detroit. "I first (noticed) a column that was cracked on both sides vertically," said Scott...
corpmagazine.com
Ford Losing Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering
DEARBORN, Mich. -– Ford announced that Suzy Deering is departing the company effective Dec. 9. Deering has served as Ford’s global chief marketing officer for the past two years, overseeing brand communication, ecommerce and digital strategy, as well as the go-to-market strategy for Ford Blue and while supporting the future vision of Model e.
Well, That Sucks – Family Finds SUV on Blocks at Detroit Metro Airport
Imagine walking into the parking garage at Detroit Metro Airport after a long day's travel only to find your vehicle sitting on blocks. Well, that's exactly what happened recently to a man and his family when they walked into the big blue deck at the Evans terminal. Joe Hebeka found...
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
I-75 closed in Detroit, and 3 more construction projects to be aware of this weekend
The full closure of a stretch of I-75 in the City of Detroit headlines this weekend’s roadwork rundown, announced by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
Cockroaches found on food at Detroit Popeyes, restaurant closed for ‘maintenance’
DETROIT -- A Popeyes chicken location in Detroit was closed this week for “maintenance” just days after a DoorDash driver filmed cockroaches crawling over food containers in the restaurant. According to WXYZ-Detroit, a spokesperson with the Detroit Health Department said an inspector went to the restaurant Monday and...
Small businesses in Michigan continue to struggle hiring, keeping full staff
Small businesses across Detroit say they're still struggling to hire employees and keep a full staff.
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Drop in gas prices in Metro Detroit and nationwide "is certainly not about politics at all," analyst says
While people love blame politicians for a rise in gas prices, and/or pat their favorite president or governor on the back when prices drop, analyst Patrick DeHaan said they’re wrong to do so.
Detroit News
State to spend $85M on Detroit's QLine street car over next 17 years
Michigan taxpayers will chip in $85 million for the free rides on Detroit's QLine street car over the next 17 years under legislation awaiting the governor's signature. A bill headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, which her office said she would sign, would lock the state into a $5 million annual subsidy of the Woodward Avenue street car through 2039. Lawmakers approved a $5 million annual appropriation in the fall of 2020 during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic when the street car’s operation was halted and bleeding cash.
The Oakland Press
Customer pulls gun at area Walmart after pickup order takes too long
A customer allegedly pulled a gun while waiting for a pickup order at Walmart on Mercury Drive in Dearborn Dec. 3. The customer had placed the order online, and was waiting in the parking lot when they got upset at the wait time.According to TCD Dearborn, Walmart employees said the customer got upset and brandished a firearm, yelling at employees for taking too long.
Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer
Reading Time: 5 minutes A Moroun-owned concrete company’s request for a permit to store materials and crush concrete on the Detroit riverfront between Detroit’s Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park and Riverside Park is raising concerns about pollution, dust, and truck traffic for residents and park-goers. But a Moroun spokesperson said the real issue is a land transfer that’s ... The post <strong>Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer</strong> appeared first on Planet Detroit. Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer was first posted on December 6, 2022 at 3:09 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
Collette’s Vintage and Antiques Mall to relocate, future undetermined
BURTON, MI - Another Burton landmark business is on its way out. Collette’s Vintage and Antiques Mall is relocating after the owner, Christine Collette, sold both the building and property. Located at 5350 Davison Road, Collette purchased the building in February 2012 from a former Harley-Davidson business that sat...
Carscoops
How Stellantis Tripped Thieves Trying To Steal Dodge Durangos From Detroit Plant
A new security measure may offer a glimmer of hope for automakers in the Detroit area that have been the target of a large number of thefts in recent years. A new cable in the security fence at a Stellantis plant in Detroit stopped thieves this week who were attempting to steal two vehicles.
Detroit News
UM's Michigan Medicine to acquire Sparrow Health in latest hospital system merger
The University of Michigan's Michigan Medicine will acquire Lansing-based Sparrow Health System, the UM Board of Regents said Thursday, the latest merger in a state that has experienced hospital system consolidation. No purchase price was disclosed, and Michigan Medicine and Sparrow officials indicated they would hold a Friday press conference...
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
fox2detroit.com
Construction worker killed after vehicle falls on him in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A construction worker was killed in an accident on a Bloomfield Township job site Wednesday. Though the circumstances of the accident are still under investigation, it appears a large vehicle fell on the 22-year-old worker. Crews were working on a new house on Wing Lake Road near 14 Mile Road.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit collision shop raided Tuesday, attorney says business is being targeted by insurance companies
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southfield collision shop was raided Tuesday morning as multiple agencies search the location for possible evidence that the company billed customers and insurance companies more than it actually cost. Undercover vehicles lined Telegraph near 9 Mile in Southfield on Tuesday as investigators from the...
