DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
Ford Losing Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering

DEARBORN, Mich. -– Ford announced that Suzy Deering is departing the company effective Dec. 9. Deering has served as Ford’s global chief marketing officer for the past two years, overseeing brand communication, ecommerce and digital strategy, as well as the go-to-market strategy for Ford Blue and while supporting the future vision of Model e.
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
State to spend $85M on Detroit's QLine street car over next 17 years

Michigan taxpayers will chip in $85 million for the free rides on Detroit's QLine street car over the next 17 years under legislation awaiting the governor's signature. A bill headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, which her office said she would sign, would lock the state into a $5 million annual subsidy of the Woodward Avenue street car through 2039. Lawmakers approved a $5 million annual appropriation in the fall of 2020 during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic when the street car’s operation was halted and bleeding cash.
Customer pulls gun at area Walmart after pickup order takes too long

A customer allegedly pulled a gun while waiting for a pickup order at Walmart on Mercury Drive in Dearborn Dec. 3. The customer had placed the order online, and was waiting in the parking lot when they got upset at the wait time.According to TCD Dearborn, Walmart employees said the customer got upset and brandished a firearm, yelling at employees for taking too long.
Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer

Reading Time: 5 minutes A Moroun-owned concrete company’s request for a permit to store materials and crush concrete on the Detroit riverfront between Detroit’s Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park and Riverside Park is raising concerns about pollution, dust, and truck traffic for residents and park-goers. But a Moroun spokesperson said the real issue is a land transfer that’s ... The post <strong>Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer</strong> appeared first on Planet Detroit. Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer was first posted on December 6, 2022 at 3:09 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
UM's Michigan Medicine to acquire Sparrow Health in latest hospital system merger

The University of Michigan's Michigan Medicine will acquire Lansing-based Sparrow Health System, the UM Board of Regents said Thursday, the latest merger in a state that has experienced hospital system consolidation. No purchase price was disclosed, and Michigan Medicine and Sparrow officials indicated they would hold a Friday press conference...
