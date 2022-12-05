Jay Hill is officially BYU's new defensive coordinator. The former Weber State head coach will travel about 75 miles south from Ogden, Utah and take over the reigns of the defense for Kalani Sitake. This hire is a huge deal for BYU and an absolute home run for Sitake. Hill has been considered one of the brightest coaches at any level in the state of Utah for years. He has been rumored to be a head coach candidate at multiple schools, and he has the ability to turn BYU's defense around in short order. He is a fantastic football coach.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO