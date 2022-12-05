Read full article on original website
247Sports
Utah high school coaches dish on the recruiting impact of BYU's Jay Hill
Jay Hill is officially BYU's new defensive coordinator. The former Weber State head coach will travel about 75 miles south from Ogden, Utah and take over the reigns of the defense for Kalani Sitake. This hire is a huge deal for BYU and an absolute home run for Sitake. Hill has been considered one of the brightest coaches at any level in the state of Utah for years. He has been rumored to be a head coach candidate at multiple schools, and he has the ability to turn BYU's defense around in short order. He is a fantastic football coach.
Stanford transfer, Utah native Levani Damuni is coming home
Levani Damuni announced on Twitter that he is transferring from the Stanford Cardinal to the Utah Utes after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
BREAKING: Four-star OT Spencer Fano commits to Utah
The No. 2 player in the state of Utah has decided to become a Ute.
kjzz.com
Utah football fans spending big money getting to Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There's a good reason most University of Utah football fans who are going to the 2023 Rose Bowl are driving: the price of flying to the big game is sky high. "The willingness of people to do this is a little crazy," said travel...
montanasports.com
Montana Lady Griz fall short against Grand Canyon
MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz dropped their fourth straight game as UM fell to Grand Canyon 71-63 on Thursday evening at Dahlberg Arena. Sydney Palma led GCU with 22 points, Olivia Lane scored 19 points and Aaliyah Collins added 13 points in a physical and defensive game. GCU forced UM into 18 turnovers with their pressing full-court defense, and while UM led in numerous chunks throughout the game, GCU was able to take control in the fourth quarter and the Lady Griz couldn't climb back into the game.
One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal
Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the program’s third-highest recruit signee ever, played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes.
kslsports.com
Utah Tight End Dalton Kincaid Took Home The Pac-12 Championship Trophy
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah is going back to the Rose Bowl after its dominant 47-24 win over USC on Friday night and the team seems to be enjoying the celebration of being champions. The Utes are now preparing for Penn State in the Rose Bowl that will kick...
247Sports
Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker
It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
‘We’ll do what’s best for the room’: What’s in store for Utah’s quarterbacks?
Could Cam Rising’s potential successor already be on the roster — in the form of Bryson Barnes or Nate Johnson — in Salt Lake City? Or will coach Kyle Whittingham and the Utes seek a QB in the transfer portal?
247Sports
Utah with 12 players named to Pac-12 All-Conference Football Teams
The Pac-12 announced All-Conference teams and awards on Tuesday and No. 8 University of Utah Football team landed 12 players on the 2022 Pac-12 All-Conference first, second and honorable mention squads after winning their second straight Pac-12 title. Utah's First-Team Selections. Braeden Daniels // Offensive Line // Junior. Dalton Kincaid...
BYU assistant Ed Lamb announced as next head football coach at Northern Colorado
Lamb will become the second BYU assistant coach to leave the program, joining defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki, who stepped down after the 35-26 win over Stanford.
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
The Utah Department of Public Safety has apologized for not conducting a proper investigation in 1990 into allegations that a Utah Highway Patrol lieutenant raped and threatened a 13 year-old-girl years earlier.
AdWeek
Robin Oguinye Joining Salt Lake City Fox Affiliate as Anchor and Investigative Reporter
Robyn Oguinye is joining Scripps owned Salt Lake City Fox affiliate KSTU as weekday afternoon anchor and consumer investigative reporter. Oguinye will anchor alongside reporter and anchor Max Roth beginning in January 2023. She will also join KSTU’s investigative unit in a newly created consumer investigative reporter role. “Robyn’s...
Skier captures video of massive avalanche on Park City Ridgeline
Over the years, the Dutch Draw location just outside of Park City Mountain Resort has been the sight of nearly a handful of avalanche-related fatalities.
Another commuter special Friday morning, more snow showers expected
Mostly clear skies have taken over the state as the moisture from overnight snow showers has moved east. Our break from active weather will continue through Thursday evening with abundant sunshine across the state.
Avalanche triggered by snowboarder in Dutch Draw
PARK CITY, Utah — The Summit County Search and Rescue team was activated yesterday for a soft slab avalanche near Dutch Draw. According to an observation report from the Utah […]
Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released its annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
