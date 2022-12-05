ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

247Sports

Utah high school coaches dish on the recruiting impact of BYU's Jay Hill

Jay Hill is officially BYU's new defensive coordinator. The former Weber State head coach will travel about 75 miles south from Ogden, Utah and take over the reigns of the defense for Kalani Sitake. This hire is a huge deal for BYU and an absolute home run for Sitake. Hill has been considered one of the brightest coaches at any level in the state of Utah for years. He has been rumored to be a head coach candidate at multiple schools, and he has the ability to turn BYU's defense around in short order. He is a fantastic football coach.
PROVO, UT
montanasports.com

Montana Lady Griz fall short against Grand Canyon

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz dropped their fourth straight game as UM fell to Grand Canyon 71-63 on Thursday evening at Dahlberg Arena. Sydney Palma led GCU with 22 points, Olivia Lane scored 19 points and Aaliyah Collins added 13 points in a physical and defensive game. GCU forced UM into 18 turnovers with their pressing full-court defense, and while UM led in numerous chunks throughout the game, GCU was able to take control in the fourth quarter and the Lady Griz couldn't climb back into the game.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker

It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Utah with 12 players named to Pac-12 All-Conference Football Teams

The Pac-12 announced All-Conference teams and awards on Tuesday and No. 8 University of Utah Football team landed 12 players on the 2022 Pac-12 All-Conference first, second and honorable mention squads after winning their second straight Pac-12 title. Utah's First-Team Selections. Braeden Daniels // Offensive Line // Junior. Dalton Kincaid...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE

